What is the G-Class?

There's nothing else on the road that's quite like the 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The original G-wagen was an icon, a military vehicle with the interior of an S-Class, though thinking of it as a Jeep with a Mercedes interior doesn't do the G-Class justice. The second iteration of Mercedes' iconic SUV was redesigned in 2019. While it retains all of the looks, panache and capability of the original, the new G-Class is much more comfortable as a day-to-day vehicle, with even better in-car tech and driver aids. That said, it's far from the most comfortable or best-driving SUVs on the road. The G-Class wins on charm more than anything else.

It's hard to pinpoint any direct rivals for the G-Class since it's a pretty distinct vehicle. The Range Rover offers quite a lot of off-road capability with better on-road comfort. The Lexus LX 600 is based on the Toyota Land Cruiser and provides its own compelling combination of capability and luxury. There are also plenty of other SUVs — including several in Mercedes' own lineup — that may not be as capable off-road as the G-Class but offer a more comfortable ride and increased interior space.