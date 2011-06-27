Used 2007 Nissan Frontier Consumer Reviews
New Frontier better than Tacoma?
Driving my mom's tacoma trd after my nismo frontier i noticed this: The frontier is noticeably faster/more powerful. The steering is easier in the tacoma. The frontier had more hip/knee room. Tacoma is quieter. Fronter is sportier. Tacoma sits a tad higher. Frontier has much better price. Tacoma has prettier interior. Frontier has better functionality of interior. Tacoma has nicer wheels. Frontier gets better mileage 19avg vs. 16avg. for tacoma. Tacoma has better bed. Frontier has nicer one piece fenders. Trucks are essentially equal.The difference is Frontier is sportier and for young people.Tacoma is more luxurious and for older people.oh yeah frontier has real chrome bumpers. like em both
Can't Beat it for the Price
I bought this truck after comparing with the Tacoma. The Tacoma is 5 grand more money and the Nissan has the power. The truck has a real solid feel. The utility track system in the bed is a great idea and I am looking forward to the first time I have to tie something down. When the truck is idling, you can tell it is a powerhouse. I haven't owned it that long to encounter any problems. I haven't had any so far. Hopefully, I won't. Fuel economy could be better, but you can't have it both ways. I had a Matrix. 32mpg, but no power or size. This truck has some weight to it and is a real powerhouse
Impressed
Not much change from the '06 but the value power package (new in '07) is a must. Not as smooth over rough roads as my Ranger. The power is awesome. I know gas mileage is a common complaint, but I'm getting over 21 mpg in town! And it's supposed to get better once the engine gets broken in. I only got 19 with my Ranger with a much smaller engine. The turning radius is, well, non-existent. Don't try a U-turn at an intersection. The transmission is incredible smooth. I cannot feel it shift. Overall, I'm very impressed with the look and quality.
comfortable but sturdy
This truck was the best of all the midsized trucks I drove. It had the smoothest ride. Better than the Tacoma. It seemed to have more power also. During the first highway drive home my wife fell asleep, so that speaks to the comfort both of the ride and of the seats. The 5 speed automatic Transmission shifts smoothly and not too frequently, I believe this is because of the excessive torque of the engine. It does not have to down shift very often. The truck weighs more than the Tacoma this gives a better ride and a stronger truck for less money. If you are wondering How I liked the Ford the Dodge or the Chevy lets just say I bought the Nissan and leave it at that.
Cool truck
I traded in an 05 KC Frontier for this one and I have not been disappointed. There was nothing wrong with the 05 I just needed more room. I got the SE CC Longbed and just love it.
