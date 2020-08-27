Used 2010 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

1,554 listings
CTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Premium in White
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Premium

    109,858 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,456

    $1,746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    96,997 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $2,258 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury in White
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    85,200 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,995

    $1,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Performance in Silver
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Performance

    88,172 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,990

    $848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    94,687 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,944

    $884 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    78,588 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,590

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    128,357 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    51,750 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,980

    $973 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    82,004 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    $1,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    106,427 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $485 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    27,961 miles

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    44,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    115,980 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS

    76,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Performance in Black
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Performance

    74,458 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,998

    $583 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    81,240 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,283

    $293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS

    55,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,977

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Premium in White
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Premium

    77,958 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac CTS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS

Overall Consumer Rating
4.525 Reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Vehicle Hesitation
Anonymous,12/08/2010
At slow speed especially when engine is cold the engine skipps and the transmission shifts eradically. The engine also hesitates at high speed when accelerating to pass other vehicles creating an unsafe situation.
Report abuse
