Used 2010 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

EXCELLENT CONDITION, No accident history on Autocheck, 10-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, Bluetooth For Phone, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim w/Wood Trim, LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Luxury Level One Package, Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Seating Package, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Universal Home Remote, Wood Trim Package. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Radiant Silver 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury RWD V6

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DE5EG7A0105242

Stock: 44187

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020