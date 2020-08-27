Used 2010 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me
- 109,858 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,456$1,746 Below Market
Golf Mill Ford - Niles / Illinois
2010 Cadillac CTS Premium White Diamond Tricoat AWD 4D Sedan 3.6L V6 DI VVT 6-Speed Automatic18/27 City/Highway MPG **With some available options like 18' All-Season Tire Performance Package (Front Fog Lamps, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Performance 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, and Sport Suspension), Luxury Level One Package (LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes and Theft-Deterrent Alarm System), Luxury Level Two Package (Air Filtration System, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Keyless Access-Passive Entry, Keyless Start Switch, Power Rake Wheel Steering Column, Remote Vehicle Start, Split-Folding Rear Seat, and Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist), Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SH (Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof), Seating Package (10-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, Bluetooth® For Phone, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, and Universal Home Remote), Wood Trim Package (Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim w/Wood Trim), AWD, 10 Speakers, 18' x 8' High-Polished Aluminum Finish Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD/Navigation, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel inser
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS5EV8A0110246
Stock: X10582A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 96,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$2,258 Below Market
Orange Buick GMC - Orlando / Florida
We are Open for Sales and Service, Shop-Click-Drive. Test Drive from Home. We will bring the vehicle to you. Facilities are fully Sanitized and your safety comes first. We shop Orlando so you don't have to! Get the Best Value without having to fight for it! EXCELLENT CONDITION, No accident history on Autocheck, 10-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, Bluetooth For Phone, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim w/Wood Trim, LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Luxury Level One Package, Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Seating Package, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Universal Home Remote, Wood Trim Package. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Radiant Silver 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury RWD V6 Dedicated to serving all your automotive needs for 80 years! The Orange Difference! 3-Day Exchange Policy*Up to 172 point inspection report on all used vehicles* Free AutoCheck vehicle history report*We will buy your car even if you dont buy ours*First oil change FREE*Courtesy shuttle service and loaner cars available while in our service department. You'll find a number of ways that we make customer service the basis of buying and owning a car from our dealership: Best price the first time! We shop Orlando so you don't have to. Ask for the Internet Team when you stop by or CALL NOW 407-295-8100.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE5EG7A0105242
Stock: 44187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 85,200 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995$1,393 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week! Previous rental vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DG5EG9A0124255
Stock: 124255AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,172 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,990$848 Below Market
RT 12 Auto Sales - Norwich / Connecticut
2010 Cadillac CTS with 88K Miles for just $10,990! Silver Exterior and Black Leather interior. Seats 5. Convenient features such as ZQ8 Sport Suspension, Cooled/Heated Seats, Bose Premium Sound, XM Satellite Radio, and Performance Package. Feel free to stop in today or give us a call!ONLY $10,990ONLY $2000 down #Easy Approved Financing #RT 12 AUTO SALES168 N MAIN STNORWICH CT 06360860-886-1867
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL5EV4A0120818
Stock: 120818-72
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,687 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,944$884 Below Market
Kings Auto Group FL - Tampa / Florida
***CLEAN CARFAX, PRIOR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, LUXURY PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, BOSE STEREO, A LOT MORE MUST SEE! *** WE FINANCE EVERYONE GUARANTEE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND EVEN FIRST TIME BUYERS! WE WELCOME TRADE-INS AND ACCEPT ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS! EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR COME IN AT ANYTIME DURING BUSINESS HOURS WE WILL BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO HELP! SINCE 2007. RATES AS LOW AS 1.99. DOWN PAYMENT VARY DEPENDING ON CREDIT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! OFRECEMOS FINANCIAMENTO PARA PERSONAS CON SOLO PASAPORTE O LICENCIA INTERNACIONAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DG5EG0A0111135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,588 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,590
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
Odometer is 6291 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth, NONSmoker, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, Service Records Available, Mutli Function Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Go / Push Button Start, iphone / Droid Navigation Compatible, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Level One Package, Memory Package, Remote keyless entry, Seating Package, Traction control, Wood Trim Package, XM Satellite Radio.2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury Vanilla Latte**Let Doral Lincoln be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Doral Lincoln we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today at 786-845-0900 or come see us at 9000 NW 12 ST Doral, FL 33172. Located between 107th Ave and 87th Ave on NW 12 ST* Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE5EG7A0122915
Stock: A0122915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-07-2019
- 128,357 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,500
Interstate Ford - Miamisburg / Ohio
Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Level One Package, Memory Package, Remote keyless entry, Seating Package, Traction control, Wood Trim Package, XM Satellite Radio. 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury Silver We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE5EG9A0136752
Stock: A0136752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 51,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,980$973 Below Market
Don Moore Cadillac - Owensboro / Kentucky
PRICE DROP FROM $10,980, $2,300 below Kelley Blue Book! GREAT MILES 51,750! Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, 3.0L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Cadillac Luxury with BLACK RAVEN exterior and CASHMERE/COCOA interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 7000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD, SUNROOF, POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and power sunshade, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER AND MP3 PLAYBACK with Radio Data System (RDS) and Bose audio, 3.0L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT (270 hp [201 kW) @ 7000 rpm, 223 lb-ft of torque [302 Nm] @ 5700 rpm) (STD). Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS REPORT 'The CTS is Cadillac's rival to sports sedans from Germany and Japan, and it impresses with its refinement, back-seat space, interior quality, and ride and handling.' -CarAndDriver.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE Was $10,980. This CTS Sedan is priced $2,300 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS The Don Moore Automotive Team is a four generation family business that has continued to grow with our hometown community of Owensboro, KY for over 100 years. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE5EG5A0137445
Stock: 022A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 82,004 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,995$1,172 Below Market
A & P Automotive - Montgomery / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE5EG6A0102879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,427 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999$485 Below Market
Next Ride Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2010 Cadillac CTS Sedan 4dr 2010 CADILLAC CTS LUXURY PKG GREAT DEAL 615-730-9991 features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a Cashemere/Cocoa Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 615-730-9991 or nextridemotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE5EG3A0149562
Stock: 149562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 27,961 miles
$15,998
CarMax Pharr - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Pharr / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE5EG9A0147198
Stock: 19161504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,990
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 44,866! Luxury trim. Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! DRIVE THIS CTS WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner. Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES ON THIS CTS INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. CTS: BEST IN CLASS: The Cadillac CTS has Best in Class Overall Passenger Volume and Passenger Legroom vs. Lincoln MKZ, Volkswagen CC, Volvo S80, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. With 13.6 cubic feet of Trunk Space, the CTS will accommodate the equivalent of 2 carry-on suitcases and a set of golf clubs. CarsDirect.com says, " The CTS is a good option for those seeking to buy American without compromises when it comes to luxury." WHO WE ARE: Please contact our Internet Sales Team for further information. It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE5EG8A0109624
Stock: L201524A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 115,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
SKCO Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
Only 115980 Miles! Boasts 27 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Cadillac CTS Sedan boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Manual transmission. WHEELS 17 X 8 (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD) TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD TIRES P235/55R17 H-RATED ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD).*This Cadillac CTS Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options *TIRE COMPACT SPARE SUNROOF POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED TILT-SLIDING with express-open and power sunshade SEATS FRONT BUCKET includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster and articulating head restraints (STD) LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment ENGINE 3.0L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT (270 hp [201 kW) @ 7000 rpm 223 lb-ft of torque [302 Nm] @ 5700 rpm) (STD) CRYSTAL RED TINTCOAT CASHEMERE/COCOA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER AND MP3 PLAYBACK with Radio Data System (RDS) and Bose audio XM Radio XM Radio (subscription required) Wipers front intermittent with washers.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see must-drive must-own beauty today at SKCO Automotive 7410 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608. Visit SKCO Automotive online at www.skcoautomotive.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 251-343-4488 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE5EG6A0130701
Stock: 130701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900
Landmark Ford Lincoln - Tigard / Oregon
Call us today to schedule your VIP Test Drive!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Pre-Auction Vehicles do not meet Landmark Ford's strict retail standards, so we offer discounted prices on these pre-auction vehicles to the public prior to sending them to auction. These vehicles have either mechanical imperfections and/or cosmetic imperfections that do not meet Landmark Ford's retail standards. All pre-auction vehicles are sold AS-IS with all faults, where IS, with no warranty, expressed or implied. Landmark Ford makes no guarantees of any kind with respect to these vehicles, and all warranties are expressly disclaimed. Landmark Ford has no obligation or liability to fix or repair the vehicle before or after the sale, or at any time in the future. Landmark Ford has performed a basic safety check on this vehicle, this does not mean that something will not break. Landmark Ford makes no guarantee on the mechanical condition of this vehicle, and does not warranty any part of the vehicle for any amount of time. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to ascertain, confirm, research, inspect, and/or investigate the vehicle and any and all information regarding the type, condition, and status of the vehicle prior to purchasing the vehicle. Any repairs, defects, and any costs or expenses incurred to repair the vehicle will be totally the buyer's responsibility. You also agree to hold us harmless from any claims that may arise as a result of your purchasing the vehicle listed above.16/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA5EG5A0127400
Stock: 1200509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 74,458 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,998$583 Below Market
Bruce Titus Port Orchard Ford - Port Orchard / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL5EVXA0130592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,240 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$10,283$293 Below Market
Fred Martin Super Store - Norton / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DG5EG8A0126501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,977
Wallingford Auto Park - Wallingford / Connecticut
Clean CARFAX.Certified by our 108-point safety inspection!We do the service work up front, not after you have seen the vehicle! Buy this Cadillac with full confidence and ask for the service records that we have. Give us a call at 203-294-4610 or visit www.WallingfordAutoPark.com to see our full inventory! Trade Ins are welcome. We finance for all credit types!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA5EG3A0121840
Stock: 15921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 77,958 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2010 Cadillac CTS 4dr Premium features a 3.6L V6 DI VVT 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond Tricoat with a cashemere interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory Package, 10-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, Split-Folding Rear Seat, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Remote Vehicle Start, Sport Suspension, Air Filtration System, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Power Rake Wheel Steering Column, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, LED Spotlight with Lighting Pipes, XM Satellite Radio, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, Luxury Level One Package, Luxury Level Two Package, 18 All-Season Tire Performance Package, Seating Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Ventilated front seats, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Compass, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Rear Parking Sensors, Voltmeter, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS5EVXA0127372
Stock: EH7372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
