2003 Nissan Frontier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,243$3,783$4,624
Clean$2,026$3,414$4,171
Average$1,592$2,678$3,264
Rough$1,158$1,941$2,356
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,083$7,405$9,218
Clean$3,688$6,684$8,313
Average$2,898$5,242$6,505
Rough$2,107$3,800$4,697
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,665$4,284$5,169
Clean$2,407$3,867$4,662
Average$1,891$3,033$3,648
Rough$1,375$2,199$2,634
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,933$4,432$5,252
Clean$2,649$4,000$4,737
Average$2,081$3,137$3,706
Rough$1,514$2,274$2,676
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,808$4,847$5,420
Clean$3,439$4,375$4,888
Average$2,702$3,432$3,825
Rough$1,965$2,488$2,762
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab Standard Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,020$3,570$4,416
Clean$1,825$3,222$3,983
Average$1,434$2,527$3,117
Rough$1,043$1,832$2,250
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,615$3,713$4,314
Clean$2,362$3,351$3,891
Average$1,856$2,628$3,045
Rough$1,350$1,905$2,198
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,854$4,311$5,107
Clean$2,578$3,891$4,606
Average$2,026$3,052$3,604
Rough$1,473$2,212$2,602
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,208$4,803$5,676
Clean$2,898$4,335$5,119
Average$2,277$3,400$4,005
Rough$1,656$2,465$2,892
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,030$4,808$5,779
Clean$2,737$4,340$5,212
Average$2,150$3,403$4,078
Rough$1,564$2,467$2,945
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,358$3,456$4,056
Clean$2,130$3,119$3,658
Average$1,674$2,446$2,862
Rough$1,217$1,773$2,067
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,012$4,555$5,399
Clean$2,721$4,111$4,869
Average$2,138$3,224$3,810
Rough$1,555$2,337$2,751
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,978$4,379$5,147
Clean$2,690$3,953$4,642
Average$2,113$3,100$3,633
Rough$1,537$2,247$2,623
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD LB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,990$4,214$4,885
Clean$2,701$3,804$4,406
Average$2,122$2,983$3,447
Rough$1,543$2,163$2,489
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,056$3,125$3,710
Clean$1,857$2,821$3,346
Average$1,459$2,212$2,618
Rough$1,061$1,604$1,890
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,755$4,204$4,998
Clean$2,488$3,795$4,508
Average$1,955$2,976$3,527
Rough$1,422$2,158$2,547
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 Rwd LB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,797$4,046$4,730
Clean$2,526$3,652$4,266
Average$1,985$2,864$3,338
Rough$1,443$2,076$2,410
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,036$4,653$5,538
Clean$2,742$4,200$4,994
Average$2,154$3,294$3,908
Rough$1,567$2,388$2,822
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,587$3,690$4,294
Clean$2,337$3,330$3,873
Average$1,836$2,612$3,030
Rough$1,336$1,893$2,188
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,311$3,445$4,065
Clean$2,087$3,109$3,666
Average$1,640$2,438$2,869
Rough$1,193$1,768$2,071
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 Rwd SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,819$4,382$5,236
Clean$2,546$3,955$4,723
Average$2,000$3,102$3,695
Rough$1,455$2,249$2,668
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,090$3,262$3,902
Clean$1,887$2,944$3,520
Average$1,483$2,309$2,754
Rough$1,079$1,674$1,989
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,917$2,384$2,642
Clean$1,732$2,152$2,383
Average$1,361$1,688$1,865
Rough$990$1,224$1,346
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,810$4,622$5,613
Clean$2,538$4,172$5,063
Average$1,994$3,272$3,962
Rough$1,450$2,372$2,860
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,484$3,904$4,680
Clean$2,243$3,524$4,221
Average$1,763$2,764$3,303
Rough$1,282$2,003$2,385
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,438$6,117$7,579
Clean$3,105$5,522$6,836
Average$2,440$4,331$5,349
Rough$1,775$3,139$3,862
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,854$4,437$5,303
Clean$2,578$4,005$4,783
Average$2,026$3,141$3,742
Rough$1,473$2,277$2,702
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 Desert Runner Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,427$3,619$4,271
Clean$2,192$3,266$3,852
Average$1,722$2,562$3,014
Rough$1,253$1,857$2,176
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,464$3,806$4,540
Clean$2,225$3,436$4,095
Average$1,748$2,694$3,204
Rough$1,272$1,953$2,313
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,718$6,828$8,525
Clean$3,358$6,163$7,688
Average$2,639$4,834$6,016
Rough$1,919$3,504$4,344
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,186$3,402$4,068
Clean$1,974$3,071$3,669
Average$1,551$2,409$2,871
Rough$1,128$1,746$2,073
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,560$3,950$4,710
Clean$2,312$3,566$4,248
Average$1,817$2,796$3,324
Rough$1,321$2,027$2,400
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,606$4,080$4,886
Clean$2,354$3,683$4,407
Average$1,850$2,888$3,448
Rough$1,345$2,094$2,490
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,482$3,798$4,518
Clean$2,242$3,429$4,074
Average$1,762$2,689$3,188
Rough$1,281$1,949$2,302
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,825 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,222 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,825 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,222 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,825 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,222 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Nissan Frontier ranges from $1,043 to $4,416, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.