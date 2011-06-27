Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,243
|$3,783
|$4,624
|Clean
|$2,026
|$3,414
|$4,171
|Average
|$1,592
|$2,678
|$3,264
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,941
|$2,356
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,083
|$7,405
|$9,218
|Clean
|$3,688
|$6,684
|$8,313
|Average
|$2,898
|$5,242
|$6,505
|Rough
|$2,107
|$3,800
|$4,697
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,665
|$4,284
|$5,169
|Clean
|$2,407
|$3,867
|$4,662
|Average
|$1,891
|$3,033
|$3,648
|Rough
|$1,375
|$2,199
|$2,634
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,933
|$4,432
|$5,252
|Clean
|$2,649
|$4,000
|$4,737
|Average
|$2,081
|$3,137
|$3,706
|Rough
|$1,514
|$2,274
|$2,676
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,808
|$4,847
|$5,420
|Clean
|$3,439
|$4,375
|$4,888
|Average
|$2,702
|$3,432
|$3,825
|Rough
|$1,965
|$2,488
|$2,762
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab Standard Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,020
|$3,570
|$4,416
|Clean
|$1,825
|$3,222
|$3,983
|Average
|$1,434
|$2,527
|$3,117
|Rough
|$1,043
|$1,832
|$2,250
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,615
|$3,713
|$4,314
|Clean
|$2,362
|$3,351
|$3,891
|Average
|$1,856
|$2,628
|$3,045
|Rough
|$1,350
|$1,905
|$2,198
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,854
|$4,311
|$5,107
|Clean
|$2,578
|$3,891
|$4,606
|Average
|$2,026
|$3,052
|$3,604
|Rough
|$1,473
|$2,212
|$2,602
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,208
|$4,803
|$5,676
|Clean
|$2,898
|$4,335
|$5,119
|Average
|$2,277
|$3,400
|$4,005
|Rough
|$1,656
|$2,465
|$2,892
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,030
|$4,808
|$5,779
|Clean
|$2,737
|$4,340
|$5,212
|Average
|$2,150
|$3,403
|$4,078
|Rough
|$1,564
|$2,467
|$2,945
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,358
|$3,456
|$4,056
|Clean
|$2,130
|$3,119
|$3,658
|Average
|$1,674
|$2,446
|$2,862
|Rough
|$1,217
|$1,773
|$2,067
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,012
|$4,555
|$5,399
|Clean
|$2,721
|$4,111
|$4,869
|Average
|$2,138
|$3,224
|$3,810
|Rough
|$1,555
|$2,337
|$2,751
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,978
|$4,379
|$5,147
|Clean
|$2,690
|$3,953
|$4,642
|Average
|$2,113
|$3,100
|$3,633
|Rough
|$1,537
|$2,247
|$2,623
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD LB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,990
|$4,214
|$4,885
|Clean
|$2,701
|$3,804
|$4,406
|Average
|$2,122
|$2,983
|$3,447
|Rough
|$1,543
|$2,163
|$2,489
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,056
|$3,125
|$3,710
|Clean
|$1,857
|$2,821
|$3,346
|Average
|$1,459
|$2,212
|$2,618
|Rough
|$1,061
|$1,604
|$1,890
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,755
|$4,204
|$4,998
|Clean
|$2,488
|$3,795
|$4,508
|Average
|$1,955
|$2,976
|$3,527
|Rough
|$1,422
|$2,158
|$2,547
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 Rwd LB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,797
|$4,046
|$4,730
|Clean
|$2,526
|$3,652
|$4,266
|Average
|$1,985
|$2,864
|$3,338
|Rough
|$1,443
|$2,076
|$2,410
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,036
|$4,653
|$5,538
|Clean
|$2,742
|$4,200
|$4,994
|Average
|$2,154
|$3,294
|$3,908
|Rough
|$1,567
|$2,388
|$2,822
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,587
|$3,690
|$4,294
|Clean
|$2,337
|$3,330
|$3,873
|Average
|$1,836
|$2,612
|$3,030
|Rough
|$1,336
|$1,893
|$2,188
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,311
|$3,445
|$4,065
|Clean
|$2,087
|$3,109
|$3,666
|Average
|$1,640
|$2,438
|$2,869
|Rough
|$1,193
|$1,768
|$2,071
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 Rwd SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,819
|$4,382
|$5,236
|Clean
|$2,546
|$3,955
|$4,723
|Average
|$2,000
|$3,102
|$3,695
|Rough
|$1,455
|$2,249
|$2,668
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,090
|$3,262
|$3,902
|Clean
|$1,887
|$2,944
|$3,520
|Average
|$1,483
|$2,309
|$2,754
|Rough
|$1,079
|$1,674
|$1,989
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,917
|$2,384
|$2,642
|Clean
|$1,732
|$2,152
|$2,383
|Average
|$1,361
|$1,688
|$1,865
|Rough
|$990
|$1,224
|$1,346
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,810
|$4,622
|$5,613
|Clean
|$2,538
|$4,172
|$5,063
|Average
|$1,994
|$3,272
|$3,962
|Rough
|$1,450
|$2,372
|$2,860
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,484
|$3,904
|$4,680
|Clean
|$2,243
|$3,524
|$4,221
|Average
|$1,763
|$2,764
|$3,303
|Rough
|$1,282
|$2,003
|$2,385
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,438
|$6,117
|$7,579
|Clean
|$3,105
|$5,522
|$6,836
|Average
|$2,440
|$4,331
|$5,349
|Rough
|$1,775
|$3,139
|$3,862
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,854
|$4,437
|$5,303
|Clean
|$2,578
|$4,005
|$4,783
|Average
|$2,026
|$3,141
|$3,742
|Rough
|$1,473
|$2,277
|$2,702
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 Desert Runner Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,427
|$3,619
|$4,271
|Clean
|$2,192
|$3,266
|$3,852
|Average
|$1,722
|$2,562
|$3,014
|Rough
|$1,253
|$1,857
|$2,176
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,464
|$3,806
|$4,540
|Clean
|$2,225
|$3,436
|$4,095
|Average
|$1,748
|$2,694
|$3,204
|Rough
|$1,272
|$1,953
|$2,313
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,718
|$6,828
|$8,525
|Clean
|$3,358
|$6,163
|$7,688
|Average
|$2,639
|$4,834
|$6,016
|Rough
|$1,919
|$3,504
|$4,344
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,186
|$3,402
|$4,068
|Clean
|$1,974
|$3,071
|$3,669
|Average
|$1,551
|$2,409
|$2,871
|Rough
|$1,128
|$1,746
|$2,073
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,560
|$3,950
|$4,710
|Clean
|$2,312
|$3,566
|$4,248
|Average
|$1,817
|$2,796
|$3,324
|Rough
|$1,321
|$2,027
|$2,400
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,606
|$4,080
|$4,886
|Clean
|$2,354
|$3,683
|$4,407
|Average
|$1,850
|$2,888
|$3,448
|Rough
|$1,345
|$2,094
|$2,490
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
12,000 miles driven per year
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,482
|$3,798
|$4,518
|Clean
|$2,242
|$3,429
|$4,074
|Average
|$1,762
|$2,689
|$3,188
|Rough
|$1,281
|$1,949
|$2,302