  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander
  4. Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Mitsubishi Outlander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,249$3,374$3,997
Clean$2,086$3,125$3,697
Average$1,761$2,628$3,095
Rough$1,435$2,131$2,494
Sell my 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,539$3,712$4,363
Clean$2,356$3,438$4,035
Average$1,988$2,892$3,379
Rough$1,621$2,345$2,722
Sell my 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,976$2,968$3,519
Clean$1,833$2,749$3,255
Average$1,547$2,312$2,725
Rough$1,261$1,875$2,196
Sell my 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,585$3,885$4,606
Clean$2,398$3,599$4,260
Average$2,024$3,026$3,567
Rough$1,650$2,454$2,874
Sell my 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,282$3,635$4,384
Clean$2,117$3,367$4,054
Average$1,786$2,831$3,395
Rough$1,456$2,296$2,735
Sell my 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,833 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,749 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Outlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,833 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,749 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,833 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,749 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander ranges from $1,261 to $3,519, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.