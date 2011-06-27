Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,249
|$3,374
|$3,997
|Clean
|$2,086
|$3,125
|$3,697
|Average
|$1,761
|$2,628
|$3,095
|Rough
|$1,435
|$2,131
|$2,494
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,539
|$3,712
|$4,363
|Clean
|$2,356
|$3,438
|$4,035
|Average
|$1,988
|$2,892
|$3,379
|Rough
|$1,621
|$2,345
|$2,722
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,976
|$2,968
|$3,519
|Clean
|$1,833
|$2,749
|$3,255
|Average
|$1,547
|$2,312
|$2,725
|Rough
|$1,261
|$1,875
|$2,196
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,585
|$3,885
|$4,606
|Clean
|$2,398
|$3,599
|$4,260
|Average
|$2,024
|$3,026
|$3,567
|Rough
|$1,650
|$2,454
|$2,874
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,282
|$3,635
|$4,384
|Clean
|$2,117
|$3,367
|$4,054
|Average
|$1,786
|$2,831
|$3,395
|Rough
|$1,456
|$2,296
|$2,735