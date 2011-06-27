Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander Consumer Reviews

Best Bang for the Buck wymanc , 11/27/2006 39 of 40 people found this review helpful I just bought an Outlander ES and was surprised by the performance along with the list of standard features. Originally I was set on the new Honda CR-V, but felt it was too weak. My second choice was the Toyota RAV4, but I felt that the V6 engine was way too expensive. The Outlander is the perfect middle ground. I'm used to driving sporty cars and was surprised by how much better it handles than vans / SUVs I've driven in the past. The only negative I can think of right now is the fact the second row seats don't fold all the way flat down. Report Abuse

Bang for the Buck! ANiceRide , 12/04/2006 21 of 21 people found this review helpful So far, I love this chariot! It's a nice ride. I purchased an Outlander XLS 4WD with navigation, the Sun & Sound package, and the Luxury package. THE GOOD: Engine power is adequate, (not afraid to pull out in traffic.) Fuel Economy is OK. (I'm seeing about 22-23 MPG in mixed driving.) Sound System w/ NAV is VERY NICE! Leather, heated seats, Bluetooth, sunroof, paddle shifters - nice and roomy, excellent warranty - all for just under $30,000 MSRP. (That's a bargain in my book - even more so considering I paid well under MSRP). THE BAD: Yes, it does have some wind noise around the A- pillars at highway speed. (But I just turn the stereo up!) In FWD mode there is a good amount of torque-steer when footing it (this is fine in 4WD Auto Mode).

Reliable Reliable Reliable !!! Michael Graham , 02/22/2016 ES 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I drove this car for 9 years without a hitch. The only money I spent was on Tires 1x Spark plugs 1x Brakes 1x Shocks 1X OIl Changes Filters etc. 117000 miles and never needed a repair. The only reason I did not buy a new one is they no longer have a V6 only a 2.0 liter four cylinder or a 2.4 liter four cylinder. I loved the reliability of this car. I never owned a car for 9 years before usually buy new one every three years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Wow! Jeff , 01/20/2007 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I currently own a 2004 Outlander, so I'm familiar with the quality of the brand. My wife traded her 2005 Subaru Outback for the 2007 XLS 4WD. We absolutely love this car. The ride is great and the vehicle is fun. I tried to talk her out of the navigation system, but we got it and it is awesome. The wheels, stereo, and of course the engine are all quite an improvement over the 2004 model. We compared it to the CR-V, Saturn, Toyota and Subaru (Outback and Tribeca) and nothing comes close to matching the engineering marvel of this vehicle. Note: there is no new car leather smell to this vehicle. The odor absorbing headliner keeps the car smelling, well, clean. Which is nice, since we have dogs. Give this car a look