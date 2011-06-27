  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander
  4. Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander ES Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Outlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,370
See Outlander Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.2/415.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Torque204 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,370
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,370
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,370
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,370
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Gross weight5070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1543 lbs.
Length182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,370
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,370
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,370
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Outlander Inventory

Related Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles