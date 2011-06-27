Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Galant Ralliart 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,670
|$3,988
|$4,191
|Clean
|$3,363
|$3,660
|$3,845
|Average
|$2,750
|$3,002
|$3,152
|Rough
|$2,137
|$2,345
|$2,459
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Galant Ralliart 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 08/08 (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,720
|$3,620
|$4,162
|Clean
|$2,493
|$3,322
|$3,818
|Average
|$2,039
|$2,725
|$3,130
|Rough
|$1,584
|$2,129
|$2,442
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 08/08 (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,133
|$2,860
|$3,297
|Clean
|$1,955
|$2,624
|$3,024
|Average
|$1,599
|$2,153
|$2,479
|Rough
|$1,243
|$1,681
|$1,934
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 08/08 (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,988
|$2,807
|$3,297
|Clean
|$1,822
|$2,575
|$3,024
|Average
|$1,490
|$2,113
|$2,479
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,650
|$1,934
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport V6 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 08/08 (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,337
|$3,126
|$3,599
|Clean
|$2,142
|$2,868
|$3,301
|Average
|$1,752
|$2,353
|$2,706
|Rough
|$1,361
|$1,838
|$2,111
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,153
|$2,886
|$3,326
|Clean
|$1,973
|$2,648
|$3,051
|Average
|$1,614
|$2,173
|$2,501
|Rough
|$1,254
|$1,697
|$1,951
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,357
|$3,151
|$3,627
|Clean
|$2,160
|$2,891
|$3,328
|Average
|$1,766
|$2,372
|$2,728
|Rough
|$1,373
|$1,853
|$2,128
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,153
|$2,886
|$3,326
|Clean
|$1,973
|$2,648
|$3,051
|Average
|$1,614
|$2,173
|$2,501
|Rough
|$1,254
|$1,697
|$1,951