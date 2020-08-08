Used 2013 Volvo C30 for Sale Near Me

This is really a lovely car. We purchased the last '13 new in July'14. Auto trans, T-5. Did TONS of research beforehand. We are a Toyota/Honda family, so European is a departure, with trepidation. We have the Premier Plus package, not R-Design. Thus far, the car is beyond expectations; a joy to drive, beautiful to look at, and well made. It's QUIET inside, very powerful, and so different. You won't see them often, which is nice too. It's not a high performance hatch, and that's good, because we didn't want that. For those w/o kids, and a different hauling vehicle, this is a great commuter that spoils with luxury, is safe, and gives you confidence. 2017 update; a couple of warranted replacement items with the car; though it continues to be great, and has cool accessories you can get from Volvo. We had some repairs from hitting a curb and major hail damage. After a few trials the rattles and squeaks were eliminated. But it took a few times. Hopefully once warranty expires we won't eat crow. Only complaint is the doors don't have good detents so they fall back into your legs pretty easily. That's it. Dealer support has been beyond expectations. It's sleeper fast.

