Used 2013 FIAT 500 for Sale Near Me
440 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 89,877 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995$2,093 Below Market
- 100,292 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990$1,215 Below Market
- 51,157 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 50,042 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,788$1,357 Below Market
- 88,350 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999$1,583 Below Market
- 83,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,799$2,132 Below Market
- 80,163 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,452
- 76,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
- 78,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 56,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,982$1,018 Below Market
- 46,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950$1,156 Below Market
- 81,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,497
- 43,993 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
- 40,374 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
- 43,642 miles
$8,950$750 Below Market
- 70,826 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,498$1,231 Below Market
- 73,468 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,987$897 Below Market
- 69,754 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$913 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following FIAT 500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 500
Read recent reviews for the FIAT 500
Write a reviewSee all 57 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating457 Reviews
Report abuse
Scott W,08/04/2015
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I have held off on writing my review for a couple of years (so my car is actually a '13) in order to see how it fared over time. I don't think they have made many changes since them to the Abarth. I did not give it a poor rating on things like ride quality and storage simply because the car is great for what it is. The ride quality is very stiff due to the sport suspension, as is the steering. It's what I wanted and what I expected, so it has not disappointed me in these regards. It is also noisy due to the awesome exhaust (which one dealer told me is made by Ferrari). My only "poor" rating is on the visibility. Even looking out the front you have to be vigilant. There just isn't a lot of clarity no matter how you slice it. Two other things I do not like: no Bluetooth connect from phone to audio (unless calling someone) so if you want to listen to Pandora, you have to have cords. This is probably not the case if you get the navigation package. The other thing I do not like: terrible turning radius! Crazy. Feels like driving a boat when trying for a tight turn. These things being said, I thought that when I bought this car I would get tired of it after two months. It's loud, fun, stiff, small, fast, manual. I got it on lease for three years, so it was a gamble. Well, I have not tired of it at all. It has been great. You will get close to 40 mpg on the highway, and I average about 30 in mixed city driving. Also, I fit a Laz-y-Boy in the back! (Only because you can separate the seat from the back with a Laz-y-Boy.) This is not a super fast car, but it FEELS super fast and it is a blast to rocket around. I will say that the turbo lag is a bit much. I hear that it is not so obvious in the automatic transmission. Also, Fiat often offers some great deals. I got this as a lease so had to pay the list price. The same car was on sale for about $4,000 less when purchasing. So leasing may not be the most economical choice. I have noticed that a lot of American reviewers are pretty hard on Fiat. I don't know why. Consumer Reports rates them with awful reliability yet I have not had a single issue. I test drove the VW GTI, and that is a great car, but a whole different animal. The GTI is faster, way more refined in terms of ride quality, but the Abarth feels like it is made for rallycross and wants to chew something up. It is just bursting to go when you put it in sport mode. You can only get a sense of the Abarth by driving it and really pushing the pedal. Again, I'm not sure why it doesn't get amazing reviews, but I am not a car expert. One person described the driving experience as "driving an angry hornet." That is right on. On the highway, it holds very firm. I have driven it fair distances and been very comfortable, but again, it is quite loud. I would seriously consider getting another Abarth when my lease is up in 2016, but the girlfriend is not in favor. She says it makes her dizzy and it is too loud for us to talk on a road trip. Also, the racing seats are not conducive to her reclining to take a snooze while I drive. So....a word to the wise. In a nutshell, if you test drive this car and finish by getting out and telling yourself you feel like you just got out of a cocktail shaker, this may not be the car for you. If, on the other hand, you get out and you find yourself eager for more, then you know you have found your next car. It will not disappoint.
Related FIAT 500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used FIAT 500 San Francisco CA
- Used FIAT 500 Fort Wayne IN
- Used FIAT 500 Winston Salem NC
- Used FIAT 500L Tucson AZ
- Used FIAT 500 Springfield IL
- Used FIAT 500e Baltimore MD
- Used FIAT 500L Murfreesboro TN
- Used FIAT 500e Huntington Beach CA
- Used FIAT 500L Nashua NH
- Used FIAT 500L Dayton OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used FIAT 500 2014 Fredericksburg VA
- Used FIAT 500 2013 Long Beach CA
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2017 San Diego CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020