Used 2013 FIAT 500 for Sale Near Me

500 Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Pop in Dark Green
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Pop

    89,877 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    $2,093 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Abarth in Gray
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Abarth

    100,292 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    $1,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Abarth in Dark Red
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Abarth

    51,157 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Pop in Silver
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Pop

    50,042 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,788

    $1,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Sport in Black
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Sport

    88,350 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $1,583 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Pop in Dark Red
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Pop

    83,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,799

    $2,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Abarth in White
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Abarth

    80,163 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,452

    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 C Pop in White
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 C Pop

    76,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Pop in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Pop

    78,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Lounge in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Lounge

    56,266 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,982

    $1,018 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Pop in Light Blue
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Pop

    46,335 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    $1,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Sport in Black
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Sport

    81,893 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,497

    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Lounge in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Lounge

    43,993 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Pop in White
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Pop

    40,374 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 t Turbo in White
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 t Turbo

    43,642 miles

    $8,950

    $750 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 C Abarth in Black
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 C Abarth

    70,826 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,498

    $1,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 t Turbo in Black
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 t Turbo

    73,468 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,987

    $897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 Sport

    69,754 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $913 Below Market
    Details

Terrific Car
Scott W,08/04/2015
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I have held off on writing my review for a couple of years (so my car is actually a '13) in order to see how it fared over time. I don't think they have made many changes since them to the Abarth. I did not give it a poor rating on things like ride quality and storage simply because the car is great for what it is. The ride quality is very stiff due to the sport suspension, as is the steering. It's what I wanted and what I expected, so it has not disappointed me in these regards. It is also noisy due to the awesome exhaust (which one dealer told me is made by Ferrari). My only "poor" rating is on the visibility. Even looking out the front you have to be vigilant. There just isn't a lot of clarity no matter how you slice it. Two other things I do not like: no Bluetooth connect from phone to audio (unless calling someone) so if you want to listen to Pandora, you have to have cords. This is probably not the case if you get the navigation package. The other thing I do not like: terrible turning radius! Crazy. Feels like driving a boat when trying for a tight turn. These things being said, I thought that when I bought this car I would get tired of it after two months. It's loud, fun, stiff, small, fast, manual. I got it on lease for three years, so it was a gamble. Well, I have not tired of it at all. It has been great. You will get close to 40 mpg on the highway, and I average about 30 in mixed city driving. Also, I fit a Laz-y-Boy in the back! (Only because you can separate the seat from the back with a Laz-y-Boy.) This is not a super fast car, but it FEELS super fast and it is a blast to rocket around. I will say that the turbo lag is a bit much. I hear that it is not so obvious in the automatic transmission. Also, Fiat often offers some great deals. I got this as a lease so had to pay the list price. The same car was on sale for about $4,000 less when purchasing. So leasing may not be the most economical choice. I have noticed that a lot of American reviewers are pretty hard on Fiat. I don't know why. Consumer Reports rates them with awful reliability yet I have not had a single issue. I test drove the VW GTI, and that is a great car, but a whole different animal. The GTI is faster, way more refined in terms of ride quality, but the Abarth feels like it is made for rallycross and wants to chew something up. It is just bursting to go when you put it in sport mode. You can only get a sense of the Abarth by driving it and really pushing the pedal. Again, I'm not sure why it doesn't get amazing reviews, but I am not a car expert. One person described the driving experience as "driving an angry hornet." That is right on. On the highway, it holds very firm. I have driven it fair distances and been very comfortable, but again, it is quite loud. I would seriously consider getting another Abarth when my lease is up in 2016, but the girlfriend is not in favor. She says it makes her dizzy and it is too loud for us to talk on a road trip. Also, the racing seats are not conducive to her reclining to take a snooze while I drive. So....a word to the wise. In a nutshell, if you test drive this car and finish by getting out and telling yourself you feel like you just got out of a cocktail shaker, this may not be the car for you. If, on the other hand, you get out and you find yourself eager for more, then you know you have found your next car. It will not disappoint.
