Used 2013 MINI Cooper Consumer Reviews

Again? Crickett Hoffman , 10/13/2015 S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 39 of 45 people found this review helpful I'm the original owner. I have kept this car up and broke it in properly. Let's see: 3,000 miles new engine. Caught it before it blew and stranded me. Next was the wonky stereo that wouldn't play nice withe the iPod. Now, less than a week after its second service I am sitting on the side of the freeway, waiting the hour and a half for Mini Roadside Assistance to come get me. My clutch went out at a little over 18,000 miles. I know enough about cars to know that when you let the clutch out and give it some gas it should go forward. All I get is a revving engine. So much for BMW quality. Update: I finally threw in the towel. The month of January was spent in loaner cars. The car went through coils and spark plugs. BMW wouldn't honor the court ordered warranty. While it was behaving itself I pawned it off on a Honda dealership for a 2018 Fit. I was able to get enough from the Mini to make three years worth of Honda payment. Never again a BMW product.

Not Good in the Rain specialk8 , 11/05/2013 63 of 76 people found this review helpful Caution! Don't drive your MINI in the rain! I purchased a Mini Cooper S Countryman in July, 2013 from New Country MINI and have been very pleased until this past week. I was unable to open the door electronically and upon entering via the manual system found that a number of electronics were not working, no ww wipers, no power locks, no speedometer and every conceivable warning light flashing.. Upon bringing it to New Country they diagnosed the problem as "water inside an electronic module" and repairs will cost $900. No problem I thought MINI tells us what a great warranty and maintenance plan they have. But guess what it doesn't cover water!!! They say I opened up the passenger side

Every day is fun on this car! jswcat , 07/09/2014 14 of 16 people found this review helpful Having owned over thirty cars this is the only one that I look forward to driving every time I get in. The absence of electrical overkill (nav,sensors,power seats, etc.) is refreshing especially with a REAL steering wheel with NO buttons! A real driver's car with plenty of torque and not unusable excess for the sake of numbers.

Buy something else ledward88 , 12/11/2014 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 35 of 44 people found this review helpful Bought a mini brand new. We drive the speed limit and keep up the maintenance. The tires had to be replaced at 24000 miles, not covered by warranty. Right after warranty expired we had to replace brakes and rotors and battery. The transmission stalls in first gear after stopping at a light, but only on hot days. The water pump is bad and leaks coolant; $900 fix at the dealer. The water pump goes bad a lot on this mini; you conveniently do not have a Temp gauge! It also leaks oil from the valve solenoid; $2500 fix at the dealer. Overall worst vehicle I have ever owned, period.