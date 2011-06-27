Estimated values
2006 MINI Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,522
|$3,737
|$4,437
|Clean
|$2,287
|$3,393
|$4,018
|Average
|$1,817
|$2,704
|$3,182
|Rough
|$1,348
|$2,016
|$2,346
Estimated values
2006 MINI Cooper S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,040
|$4,397
|$5,179
|Clean
|$2,757
|$3,992
|$4,691
|Average
|$2,191
|$3,181
|$3,715
|Rough
|$1,625
|$2,371
|$2,739
Estimated values
2006 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,058
|$2,985
|$3,521
|Clean
|$1,867
|$2,710
|$3,189
|Average
|$1,483
|$2,160
|$2,526
|Rough
|$1,100
|$1,610
|$1,862
Estimated values
2006 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,517
|$3,636
|$4,282
|Clean
|$2,283
|$3,301
|$3,879
|Average
|$1,814
|$2,631
|$3,072
|Rough
|$1,345
|$1,961
|$2,265
Estimated values
2006 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback w/John Cooper Works GP Kit (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,854
|$5,519
|$6,481
|Clean
|$3,495
|$5,010
|$5,870
|Average
|$2,777
|$3,994
|$4,649
|Rough
|$2,060
|$2,977
|$3,427