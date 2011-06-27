Used 2006 MINI Cooper Consumer Reviews
too much fun
if you don't like strangers looking,asking questions,or huddled around your car when you go to get in it at the bank,store, restaurant ect . this may not be the car for you because trust me it will happen !!! if you love to drive ,have fun driving,love life,are a happy person then you need to own one !!!!
Cooper S with Rally Package
This is the most fun I've had with a car in twenty years. I never thought this car would make me feel like this, it's sporty, fast, stylish and a pleasure to drive. I bought my Mini with the air filter upgrade (JCW), it provides a nice sound and a little more performance. Breaking, steering and handling are all you can expect from this car.
For The Last Time, It's a Sports Car
Something to get out of the way really quickly here: a Mini is a BMW. Knowing this you can expect expensive repairs, expensive parts, electrical issues and more...if you don't take care of it. A Mini Cooper, while accessible to everyone, is very much a sports car and souls be treated and maintained as such. I bought mine used and while I love it, I poured a good amount of money into it on repairs because the previous owner didn't take care to buy original parts, perform regular oil changes, or just maintenance in general. It's a very fun car but just be sure to take great care of it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mini Cooper S *Yes or No*
First I might say I loved this car. Second thing is I was scared to drive it. Scared that something might break. There are things you need to know. I have been a diy mechanic for many many years. This is not your average car to maintain. This was a super clean car when I bought it and traded it in. I had this for a year 58,000 miles to 66,000. I did the following things to the car. Tires - Most of these cars require run flat tires, because there is no spare! This will cost you more. O2 Sensors if you do not know what this is DO NOT BUY THIS CAR! 2 of them and 80.00 a pop. Brakes 140.00, Water outlet gasket just the gasket if you can find it 16.00. Plug wire and plugs 120.00. I was a fool for buying this fun car and even dumber to put money into it. What they don't tell you is the added expense if you do not run premium gas. You will eat O2 sensors up all the time. Clutch 1. Don't loose the keys this will be spendy 2. Repairs - You better have money a clutch is upwards of 1800.00 3. Only a mini dealer can clear some of the codes this will cost you. 4. If you have snow beware the car might be able to do it but take a look under the car there is a cooling fan that sucks up from the bottom of the car to cool the engine. Snow will ice up and bam ur back at that mini dealer again. There are so many things im sure I have forgotten. This was not the car for me or my family. She was a ton of fun but not that much fun had it up to 140 and was scared. Took corners at 60 and wow was cool. Then I realized mmmmm im Married and 42 years old. So I leave it up to you. They say this was the most dependable year to have. Stay away from automatics just read the blogs. Took this car on a 1600 mile round trip and that was enough for me to get rid of it. Tale care!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Worst Car Ever
Owning this car is like dating a hotshot model. Sure, the first few dates are amazing because, hey, you're dating a super hot chick and everyone thinks you're a stud. However, after a few dates you start to realize that your wallet has run dry because the relationship is so expensive! Dinners at 5 star restaurants, fancy vacations, frequent shopping days, expensive gifts... you get the picture. Moral of the story, DO NOT buy this car unless you want to pay thousands of dollars in repairs. It is cheaply made however the parts are expensive, oil changes are expensive and hard to find ($80+ per change), repairs are expensive, and finding mechanics to work on it is very difficult. I bought this used and gorgeous, with only 70k, but within a year after purchase the power steering failed ($1000), the coolant reservoir cracked open ($500), the engine mounts broke ($1000), numerous leaks and other engine problems ($5000), electrical units failed and now it thinks the trunk is always open and the tires are always low. I cannot WAIT to BREAK UP with this car! Looks aren't everything and I need a car that I can trust. Again, I repeat, DO NOT BUY THIS CAR unless you're willing to throw money at it year after year.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper
Related Used 2006 MINI Cooper info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Clubman 2019
- 2019 MINI Countryman
- 2020 MINI Convertible
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman