Vehicle overview

The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class has been a trendsetter since it first appeared on the scene. A decade ago, it ushered in the concept of a four-door car with a coupelike roof line, and that design has since spread throughout the automotive industry in the form of dedicated "four-door coupes." Several of those compete with the CLS directly, and it's fair to say that the CLS has influenced the design of regular old four-door sedans as well. Boxy is no longer acceptable, sleek is the new norm and the CLS can take much of the credit.

It's also fair to say that the 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, which belongs to this model's second generation, is not such a trendsetter. It's simply following the formula established by its predecessor. But its diminished novelty has detracted little from its appeal. A Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress can still be fashionable even though it's no longer considered a new trend.

As always, the CLS provides the quality, features content, performance and driving experience of the superlative Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but with far sleeker styling that continues to stand out among the many conservatively styled luxury sedans plying the roadways. If you're looking for something distinctive to park in your driveway, the CLS-Class delivers.

At the same time, like wearing high heels to a day-long party, opting for style over function has its drawbacks. Space would be the main one, as there is significantly less rear seat headroom, and seating for four occupants only. Outward visibility is also a bit claustrophobic given the fast-rake pillars and tall window sills.

You also have to pay more than for an equivalent E-Class, but that's typical for the class. Popular coupe-styled rivals include the Audi A7 (and high-performance Audi S7 and RS 7) and the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe and go-faster BMW M6 Gran Coupe. The CLS actually undercuts those four-door coupe rivals on price while being every bit as competitive and appealing from an objective, automotive perspective. However, cars like these are all about style and speaking to your automotive fashion sense. And even if the CLS is no longer a trendsetter, it's still plenty fashionable.