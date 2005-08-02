Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

354 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CLS-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 354 listings
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500 in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500

    85,851 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,800

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500 in White
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500

    68,101 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500 in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500

    124,964 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,599

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS55 AMG in Black
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS55 AMG®

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500 in Black
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS55 AMG
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS55 AMG®

    89,600 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,950

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS55 AMG in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS55 AMG®

    69,707 miles

    $15,970

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500 in Gray
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500

    100,423 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG®

    73,389 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,990

    Details
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    73,660 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    110,941 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,499

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    91,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $1,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    99,629 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    $975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    66,618 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,964

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    59,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,000

    $821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    88,503 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG®

    73,123 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG®

    24,197 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,599

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 354 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  4. Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8111 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 111 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
CLS Mercedes
don,02/08/2005
This is the best looking Mercedes in a long, long time. The exterior has beautiful sleek lines and is a "hottie". The interior up front is very nice. The instrument panel is basically an "E" class cluster with some added extras. The back seat is for two people only and if you are tall, you will be bumping your head on top. For a fun and great looking car, its great.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
CLS-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings