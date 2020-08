Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia

NAVIGATION!, POWER MOONROOF!, Active Ventilated Seats w/Heating Feature, Comfort Package, DVD COMAND® Navigation, Entertainment Package, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO®, Multicontour Front Seats, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium Package, 18" x 8.5" Front/18" x 9.5" Rear Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, COMAND® AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Upholstery, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rearview mirror memory, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Active Ventilated Seats w/Heating Feature, Comfort Package, DVD COMAND® Navigation, Entertainment Package, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO®, Multicontour Front Seats, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium Package.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDDJ75X36A058965

Stock: 058965

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020