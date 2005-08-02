Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me
- 85,851 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,800
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Silver 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 500 **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION** **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **UPGRADED AUDIO SYSTEM** **UPGRADED ALLOY WHEEL PACKAGE** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** **LOCALLY OWNED & TRADED** 18 AMG® 5-Double-Spoke Wheels AMG® Sport Package Navigation System Rear Apron Side Skirts Steering Wheel Mounted Gearshift Buttons. **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ75X06A062018
Stock: 1166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,101 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999
Audi Wilsonville - Wilsonville / Oregon
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS 500 Base Alabaster White RWD 5.0L V8 SFI SOHC 7-Speed Automatic with Touch ShiftRecent Arrival!This Mercedes-Benz CLS 500 is in great all-around condition! The Alabaster White exterior is clean with no major dent’s dings or scratches, while the interior is also clean with no rips stains or odors. This car has just passed an extensive inspection and passed with a clean bill of health and is well equipped with:18 x 8.5 Front/18 x 9.5 Rear Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, COMAND AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Upholstery, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rearview mirror memory, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Odometer is 25213 miles below market average!You have found the highest rated Audi dealership in Oregon based on Google reviews, Audi Wilsonville! We guarantee a fantastic, streamlined experience.Please feel free to contact us at 503 254-2834 or visit us at www.audiwilsonville.com to set up an in person preview of this vehicle and to see all of our Specials!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ75X86A075454
Stock: PQ16924A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 124,964 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,599
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
NAVIGATION!, POWER MOONROOF!, Active Ventilated Seats w/Heating Feature, Comfort Package, DVD COMAND® Navigation, Entertainment Package, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO®, Multicontour Front Seats, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium Package, 18" x 8.5" Front/18" x 9.5" Rear Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, COMAND® AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Upholstery, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rearview mirror memory, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Active Ventilated Seats w/Heating Feature, Comfort Package, DVD COMAND® Navigation, Entertainment Package, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO®, Multicontour Front Seats, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium Package.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ75X36A058965
Stock: 058965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,995
Georgis Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ76X16A040110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
Statewide Auto Sales - Sun Valley / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ75X56A022114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,600 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,950
Supreme Carriage - Wauconda / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ76X66A076035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,707 miles
$15,970
Jerry's of Lennox - Lennox / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ76X26A007472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,423 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
Indium Grey Metallic exterior and Cashmere Beige interior, CLS500 trim. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, LAUNCH EDITION PKG, Rear Air. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMercedes-Benz CLS500 with Indium Grey Metallic exterior and Cashmere Beige interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 302 HP at 5600 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESLAUNCH EDITION PKG Nappa leather seats, bi-xenon headlamps w/active curve illumination, headlamp washers, matte oakwood trim, leather/wood steering wheel & shift knob, 6-disc CD changer, active ventilated seats w/heating feature, premium harman/kardon sound system, 18" 7-spoke wheels. Sunroof, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com says - Blending performance and luxury into a sexy and modern package, the Mercedes-Benz CLS lets you have your Black Forest cake and eat it, too. International Luxury Car of the Year.WHO WE AREAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ75X76A011759
Stock: UA011759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 73,389 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$21,990
JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York
You'll be completely happy with this 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. This CLS-Class has 73389 miles, and it has plenty more to go with you behind the wheel. Its sensibility is matched by a spread of extra features, which include: heated seats,power seats,moon roof,navigation,power windows,power locks,blue tooth,mp3 audio input and leather seats You'll always feel welcome at JTL Auto Sales. Adventure is calling! Drive it home today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ77X37A088482
Stock: 19 0147P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2019
- 73,660 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,995
Georgis Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X07A107447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,941 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,499
Carizona - Chandler / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X37A080535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,393 Below Market
Mark Martin Kia - Batesville / Arkansas
Only 91,402 Miles! Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class delivers a Gas V8 5.5L/333 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Universal LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system, Tire pressure monitoring system.*This Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *Tele Aid global positioning system (GPS) satellite system-inc: stolen vehicle recovery, remote door unlock service, automatic alarm & collision notification, SmartKey system-inc: selective unlock, fuel filler door, panic alarm, windows & sunroof open/close, SIRIUS satellite radio, Single red rear foglamp in left taillamp, Silver grille w/(4) chrome ribs, Retractable outboard rear head restraints, Rear wheel drive, Rear 3-point seat belts-inc: emergency tensioning device, belt force limiter, Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/heated washer nozzles, Pwr windows w/1-touch express up/down.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Martin Kia, 1601 Batesville Blvd, Batesville, AR 72501.* Mark Martin Kia*Mark Martin Kia in Batesville, AR "The New Way to Roll"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X08A119969
Stock: K4916B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 99,629 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$975 Below Market
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Fresh trade in to a new car store who in turn wholesaled it to us. CARFAX mileage is 100% accurate, the service history is comprehensive, and the title is clean. It drives great, looks sharp and needs nothing. Loaded up with power sliding sunroof, heated leather seats, power windows, locks, seats and mirrors. Buy it with cash or finance with only $2,100 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X78A125431
Stock: 125431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,618 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,964
Dellen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Greenfield / Indiana
Recent Arrival! **CERTIFIED BY AUTOCHECK NO ACCIDENTS**, CLS 550, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/3-Position Memory, 18" AMG Staggered-Width 5-Spoke Wheels, Adaptive suspension, AMG Body Styling, AMG Sport Package, AMG -Design Lower Bodywork, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, DVD Navigation, Electronic Trunk Closer, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Hands-Free Communication System, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround w/SIRIUS, Head restraints memory, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, HVAC memory, Leather Upholstery, Memory seat, Navigation System, P1- Premium 1, Power moonroof, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Rearview mirror memory, Seatbelt memory, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 5.5L V8 DOHC 32V Iridium Silver MetallicSmall town dealer feel on the edge of Indianapolis! We are a short 15-minute drive east of 465 on US 40 (Washington Street). Chat, click, call, or visit! SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF AVON, YORKTOWN, GREENWOOD, ANDERSON, FISHERS, NOBLESVILLE, MUNCIE, MARION, PLAINFIELD, NEW PALESTINE, INGALLS, CAMBRIDGE, PENDLETON, MCCORDSVILLE, INDIANAPOLIS, GREENFIELD, NEW CASTLE, FOUNTAIN TOWN, GEIST, LAWRENCE, LEXINGTON, LOUISVILLE, CINCINATTI, NEW PORT, TERRE HAUTE, EVANSVILLE, BLOOMINGTON,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X68A123573
Stock: D9324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 59,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,000$821 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$79,130 ORIGINAL MSRP**AMG SPORT PACKAGE($5,030)**PREMIUM PACKAGE($2,860)**PARKTRONIC($1,120)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**POWER HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X58A123189
Stock: 16044B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 88,503 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990
Unique Motors of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
This 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS 4dr CLS550 4dr Coupe 5.5L features a 5.5L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is SILVER with a BLACK interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Team at 813-443-0887 or uniquemotorsoftampa@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X78A121802
Stock: RP121802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 73,123 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Super nice and very powerful AMG. This car is in beautiful condition in and out. The mileage is Carfax certified accurate and the history is clean. It was very well-maintained and you can easily tell by how well it runs and looks. The car has everything from heated seats and mirrors, to factory navigation to steering wheel controls for the radio, power sliding sunroof, massaging seats that are heated, you name it. This car has it. It is absolutely worth the ride. Super fun to drive, and super fast. In the league of a supercar. Buy it with cash or finance with only $3,200 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be pay stubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes! For a 360 degree video of the inside and outside of this car, copy/paste the following link into your browser bar: https://youtu.be/fbhVKyqzsi0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ77X78A123204
Stock: 123204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,197 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,599
South Bay Volvo Cars - Torrance / California
: Originally bought here, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 24,197! REDUCED FROM $30,998! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, P2 PKG, IPOD INTEGRATION KIT, Aluminum Wheels, AMG PERFORMANCE PKG. WHY BUY FROM US: Welcome to Volvo Cars South Bay – part of the McKenna Auto Group! The McKenna promise provides you not only with a great price but also great service. Come to the store directly, chat with us online or call us on the phone you will be treated like family. OPTION PACKAGES: AMG PERFORMANCE PKG: 19" AMG dual-spoke multi-piece sterling silver wheels, high performance tires, AMG leather & Alcantara steering wheel w/aluminum shift paddles, 186-mph top speed limiter, AMG limited-slip differential, AMG track-calibrated Airmatic suspension, larger front rotors, P2 PKG: DVD navigation, active ventilated front seats w/heating feature, pwr rear window sunshade, pwr trunk closer, bi-xenon low & high beam headlamps w/active curve illumination system, KEYLESS-GO, heated headlamp washers EXPERTS CONCLUDE: From Edmunds.com: Blending performance and luxury into a sexy and modern package, the Mercedes-Benz CLS lets you have your Black Forest cake and eat it, too.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ77X58A132855
Stock: VU099P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
