Vehicle overview

When the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class debuted for 2006, it shook the establishment with its four-door coupe designation. At the time, the oxymoron made as much sense as seeing "vegan veal" on a menu. But the concept has definitely caught on, as competing sedans with coupelike roof lines are becoming more and more commonplace. And it's easy to see why. The combination of a coupe's graceful, sweeping lines and the practicality of two extra doors holds specialized appeal.

As the progenitor of this composite coupe/sedan genre, the 2011 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is a great example of the advantages and drawbacks to this design. Most of the positive traits are related to styling, while the majority of its faults can be attributed to the compromises made in the name of style. As you can probably guess, the rear seat bears the brunt of this, with reduced headroom and difficult entry and egress.

The CLS has also typically offered more sporting driving dynamics than most of the other vehicles in the Mercedes lineup. But the company has made strides in designing its newest vehicles to be more dynamic, so the CLS no longer stands out in this regard. In addition, a redesigned 2012 model is waiting in the wings and will be introduced in May 2011. As expected, this next-generation car will be even more powerful and will refine the current car's attributes. Initial reports, however, note that rear headroom is still compromised.

For 2011, at least, there are a few other choices to think about if performance and dramatic styling are what you're after. The 2011 Porsche Panamera has a coupelike profile and very impressive performance, but it's more expensive and hampered by an overall look that's much more polarizing. You might also check out the 2011 Jaguar XF or XJ, both of which are sleekly styled and have plenty in the way of luxury and performance. But the CLS remains a pioneer for this class of car and is still worth consideration.