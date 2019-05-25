Used 2016 Audi RS 7 for Sale Near Me

RS 7 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 51 listings
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    40,249 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $61,987

    $7,078 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    21,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $62,995

    $5,871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro

    30,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $74,877

    $4,534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    31,450 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $59,970

    $3,744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    27,418 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $67,998

    $1,998 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    40,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $57,998

    $4,562 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    56,274 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $55,488

    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    26,209 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $64,176

    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    28,607 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $67,895

    $1,653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro

    25,201 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $77,997

    $3,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    25,580 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $66,288

    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    33,979 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $63,000

    $751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    37,425 miles
    Good Deal

    $59,777

    $4,496 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    33,643 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $56,444

    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    72,109 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $49,990

    $380 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    51,706 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $60,950

    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    39,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $75,888

    Details
  • 2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro

    26,217 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $74,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi RS 7

Read recent reviews for the Audi RS 7
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Extraordinary Freeway Cruiser
Larry S,05/25/2019
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Remember the weight and don't expect sports car handling at speed as a result. You can't safely use the horsepower at high speed due to that weight and the lack of aero downforce. Without good downforce your tire contact patches are real small on uneven road at a buck fifty. But at 85 on freeway esse curves the four wheel steering reduces felt centrifugal force noticeably below my Vette Z06. Amazingly comfortable for a long day drive. Absolutely no dead spot at neutral steering. For a 4,600lb car with 560 hp it still gives me 24 MPG overall. No wind noise despite the frameless windows. Outstanding fit and finish. Worth the money as long as you go into it knowing the handling limitations. As a result, I won't sell my Vette and get my fun driving there. But for a cruiser, the Audi is truly satisfying.
