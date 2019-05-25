Used 2016 Audi RS 7 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 40,249 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$61,987$7,078 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
ORIGINAL MSRP $135,050BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM, CARBON OPTIC PACKAGE, DYNAMIC PACKAGE, NIGHT VISION, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, LAYERED BLACK WOOD INLAYS, POWER CLOSING DOORS, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, 21'' 5-SPOKE BLADE-DESIGNED WHEELS, BLACK ALCANTARA HEADLINER, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, SPORT EXHAUST WITH BLACK TIPS, AUDI DYNAMIC RIDE CONTROL, EXTRA CLEAN, RIDE IN STYLE!!!!Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser, Carbon-Optic Package w/Black Exterior Color, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Mirror Housings in Body Color, Front & Rear Corner View Camera System, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Beam Assistant, Navigation System. 2016 Audi RS 7 Black 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 560hpRecent Arrival!Join The Circle.Reviews: * Enough power to go from zero to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds; an interior as sophisticated as your favorite hotel lounge; hatchback body style makes it more practical than you might think; comfortable enough to drive everyday despite its sports car like handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC7GN901927
Stock: PME3657A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 21,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$62,995$5,871 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **COLD WEATHER PACKAGE**4.0 V8 TURBO GAS**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**MEMORY SYSTEM**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACDIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 560hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Rear air conditioning, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2016 Audi RS 7 4.0T Prestige Quattro Luxury Hatchback
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2BFC0GN902147
Stock: 31240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 30,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$74,877$4,534 Below Market
Lokey Nissan - Clearwater / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Black 2016 Audi RS 7 4.0T Performance Prestige quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 605hpWe want your trade in and we are willing to pay top dollar to get it!!!Home of the Lifetime Free Oil Changes! Family owned for over 63 years we are your volume dealer in Clearwater Florida. With over 450 new vehicles in stock, why shop anywhere else? Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing.Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing. Internet price includes all discounts and rebates, dealer must retain financing. Not all customers will qualify for all rebates, financing or incentives used to obtain the online price. Pricing does not include reconditioning or certification where applicable. Pricing is plus tag, tax, dealer doc fees and title fees. See dealer for details.Reviews:* Enough power to go from zero to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds; an interior as sophisticated as your favorite hotel lounge; hatchback body style makes it more practical than you might think; comfortable enough to drive everyday despite its sports car like handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWRAFC8GN903441
Stock: NT903441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 31,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$59,970$3,744 Below Market
Hyundai Of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC8GN904240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,418 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$67,998$1,998 Below Market
Audi Brookline, A Herb Chambers Company - Brookline / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi RS 7 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE There are many benefits that come with a Herb Chambers Audi Brookline purchase. Our SMART Pricing lets you enjoy a relaxed pre-owned car-buying experience. We offer our very best price up front, so you'll never have to haggle with us for a lower price! We also offer a generous return policy, which gives you five days to return your recently purchased pre-owed vehicle for 100% of your money back and 30 days to return your car in exchange for another vehicle on our lot. No questions asked! OPTION PACKAGES BANG OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Audi Pre Sense Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Go, Audi pre sense front, 20-95 mph operation w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, Stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display w/enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19 mph), High Beam Assistant, Audi Active Lane Assist When the system detects that the driver is leaving the lane without signaling, the car, through gentle, corrective steering efforts, will assist the driver to remain in the lane, Additional steering wheel vibration also occurs, as well as hands-off steering wheel detection which will disable the system completely, Front Rear Corner View Camera System, distance sensor, WHEELS: 9.0' X 21' 5-SPOKE BLADE DESIGN BLACK High-gloss Black, Tires: P275/30R21 Summer Performance 98Y XL. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFCXGN900156
Stock: 236886A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 40,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$57,998$4,562 Below Market
CarMax Newport News - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Newport News / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC6GN901384
Stock: 19117304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$55,488
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
FRESH TRADE IN!!! 2016 AUDI RS7 QUATRRO 4.0T QUATTRO TIPTRONIC. V8 4.0 LITER TWIN TURBO 560 HP. 8 SPEED TIPRONIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS. HARD LOADED!! CLEAN CARFAX. 2 OWNERS. 12 SERVICE RECORDS. NO ACCIDENTS. 124K MSRP. BRAND NEW TIRES. DYNAMIC PKG (3500 UPGRADE). BANG & OLUFSEN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM (4900 UPGRADE). BLIND SPOT AUDI DRIVER ASSIST. HEADS UP DISPLAY. VALCONA LEATHER SEATS. CARBON FIBER INTERIOR INLAYS. 21 INCH 5 SPOKE WHEELS WITH TITANIUM FINISH. NAVI. SUNROOF. BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS. HEATED SEATS. ALCANTARA HEADLINER. CROSS DRILLED ROTORS WITH RED BRAKE CALIPERS. BLUETOOTH/AUX CONNECTIVITY. AUTO LEVELING HEADLIGHTS. KEY-LESS GO. PUSH START. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC6GN903118
Stock: 903118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,209 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$64,176
Hiley Acura - Fort Worth / Texas
Completely serviced and safety inspected, buy with confidence. Hiley Acura, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal. ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Front Center Armrest, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Tilt steering wheel. We save you an average of over $900 vs. Our largest competitors every day! Come visit us at 3125 NE Loop 820 Fort Worth, TX 76137 or shop at your own pace with hileyacura.com. Hiley Acura - with the highest quality local trades you can find, thoroughly inspected by our certified technicians and priced below Kelley Blue Book. Our customer comes first philosophy has made Hiley Acura one of the top dealerships in the nation. 2016 Audi RS 7 4.0T Prestige Prism Silver Crystal Effect Reviews: * Enough power to go from zero to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds; an interior as sophisticated as your favorite hotel lounge; hatchback body style makes it more practical than you might think; comfortable enough to drive everyday despite its sports car like handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC7GN901488
Stock: P1882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 28,607 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$67,895$1,653 Below Market
Foley Motorsports - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFCXGN901971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,201 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$77,997$3,850 Below Market
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2016 AUDI RS7 PERFORMANCE TWIN-TURBO!! DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE!! JUST 25K MILES!! BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM!! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE!! INCREDIBLE SOUNDING AKRAPOVIC EXHAUST SYSTEM!! FINISHED IN THE BEAUTIFUL SEPANG BLUE PEARL EFFECT EXTERIOR PAINT OVER SUPER CLEAN LUNAR SILVER LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY 21 WHEELS WRAPPED IN DUNLOP SPORT TIRES!! IN-DASH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA!! PERFORATED LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! HEATED SEATS!! ICE COLD A/C!! CLIMATE CONTROL!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SEATS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 4.0L TWIN TURBOCHARGED V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 8-SPEED TIPTRONIC TRANSMISSION!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: SEPANG BLUE PEARL EFFECT $575 LUNAR SILVER INTERIOR BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM $4900 BLACK ALCANTARA HEADLINER $3000 NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT $2500 DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE $2450 COLD WEATHER PACKAGE $500 REAR SIDE AIR BAGS $350 QUATTRO SCRIPT IN SINGLE FRAME GRILLE ALUMINUM RACE INLAYS FRONT FILLER PANEL 21 5-SPOKE-BLADE DESIGN WHEELS HIGH GLOSS BLACK FINISH BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNER 4.0L TWIN TURBO V8 F DOHC 32V - ALL WHEEL DRIVE SEPANG BLUE PEARL EFFECT EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY 21 BLACK WHEELS - DUNLOP SPORT TIRES LUNAR SILVER LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - B & O SOUND SYSTEM - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SIRIUS XM RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWRBFCXGN905195
Stock: CM6906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 25,580 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$66,288
Rusnak Westlake Audi - Westlake Village / California
Clean CARFAX. No Accidents on CARFAX, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2016 Audi RS 7 4.0T quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 560hp Daytona Gray Pearl Effect We're confident that once you've experienced the dedication and commitment of the Rusnak Standard and how we strive to embody it in every aspect of our dealership experiences, you simply won't want to do business anywhere else. So, if you're ready to enjoy a higher quality of luxury auto sales and service experiences, we'd like to humbly invite you to pay us a visit at one of our many dealerships. Come enjoy the Rusnak Standard of care and see why so many Southern California drivers put their trust in the Rusnak Auto Group! Reviews: * Enough power to go from zero to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds an interior as sophisticated as your favorite hotel lounge hatchback body style makes it more practical than you might think comfortable enough to drive everyday despite its sports car like handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFCXGN900593
Stock: 22P00953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 33,979 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$63,000$751 Below Market
Valley Buick GMC - Auburn / Washington
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 1071 miles below market average! We price our cars to be competitive so there's no haggling to get a good deal. Valley Buick GMC. Where you're a neighbor, not a number. http://www.valleybuickgmc.com 253-275-0573 2016 Audi RS 7 4.0T Prestige in Daytona Gray Pearl Effect with Black Leather. This vehicle has the following features and options: 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Sensor, BOSE Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated RS Sport Bucket Seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/AM/FM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 9.0 x 20 Forged 7-Twin Spoke.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC7GN902656
Stock: G2147A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 37,425 milesGood Deal
$59,777$4,496 Below Market
Courtesy Ford Lincoln - Breaux Bridge / Louisiana
Snag a steal on this 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige before someone else snatches it. Spacious yet easy to maneuver, its dependable Automatic transmission and its dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine have lots of zip for a low price. It comes equipped with these options: Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Systems Monitor, Side Impact Beams, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights, and Leatherette Door Trim Insert. You've done your research, so stop by Courtesy Ford at 2022 Rees St # T, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517 soon to get a deal that no one can beat!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2BFC5GN902872
Stock: 19T1533A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,643 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$56,444
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2016 Audi RS 7 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2BFC2GN903042
Stock: GN903042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 72,109 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$49,990$380 Below Market
M & M Investment Cars (DA2633) - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFCXGN903008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,706 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$60,950
Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York
1-Owner with a Clean CARFAX! Super clean with complete 3M front end protection! Fully Loaded with Driver's Assistance Pkg (Includes Audi Active Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Front & Rear Corner View Camera System, High Beam Assistant), Audi Night Vision, Quattro Sport Differential Suspension, 360* Top View Camera, BOSE Surround Sound System, Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler, Carbon-Optic Package, Heads-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Memory Seat, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Rain Sensing Wipers, RS 7 Dynamic Package, 21 5-Spoke Blade Design Titanium Wheels and more!**Previous Canadian vehicle.Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC9GN903114
Stock: 31533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 39,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$75,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 38K Miles On This Beautiful Custom Nardo Gray RS 7. Equipped With 21in. Vossen CG-205 Satin Bronze Wheels. 750HP APR Stage 2 Tune, APR Downpipes With Cats, Miltek Resonated Exhaust, SRM Intake, APR Bluetooth Mapping. Eurocode Front And Rear Sway Bars, End Links And Drivetrain Stabilizer. Eurocode Dust Boots And Transmission Mounts, SPC Camber Kit, Carbon Fiber Mirrors, 3M Ceramic Tint -- We Also Have All OEM Stock Parts That Go With The Car.. Factory Options Include: Carbon Optic Pkg., Front Spoiler And Rear Diffuser In Carbon. Driver Assistance Pkg., Adaptive Cruise, Active Lane Assist, Corner View Camera, Audi Pre-Sense. Bang & Olufsen Advanced Premium Sound System, Power Closing Doors, Black Valcona Honeycomb Stitched Leather Interior, Navigation, Back-Up Camera And Much More. This Awesome RS 7 Looks And Drives Incredible, It's Set Up Just Right And Sounds Just How You Want It Too. It Also Comes With All Books, Both Keys And A Spotless Carfax Report Showing All Service Up To Date. This Is The RS 7 That You've Been Waiting For, It Needs Absolutely Nothing And Is Ready Go. Call Us Before This One Gets Away! -- We Have Extremely Low Interest Rates With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now............................. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC9GN903307
Stock: 3426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 26,217 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$74,995
Maserati Of Anaheim Hills - Yorba Linda / California
Passionate enthusiasts wanted for this stunning and agile 2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige. Take pleasure in the quick shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this impressive Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine. Delivering a breathtaking amount of torque, this vehicle begs for someone to love it! It's outfitted with the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" 5-Double-Arm Titanium Matte, Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces -inc: contrast stitching, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: DSP (Dynamic Shift Program) w/additional sport program, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P275/30R21 Summer Performance, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Pick up your friends and hit the road in this lively and whimsical Audi RS 7. You've earned this - stop by Maserati of Anaheim Hills located at 22633 Oakcrest Circle, Yorba Linda, CA 92887 to make this car yours today! No haggle, no hassle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWRAFC7GN903379
Stock: 20248PM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
