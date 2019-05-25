Used 2016 Audi RS 7 for Sale Near Me

Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina

2016 AUDI RS7 PERFORMANCE TWIN-TURBO!! DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE!! JUST 25K MILES!! BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM!! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE!! INCREDIBLE SOUNDING AKRAPOVIC EXHAUST SYSTEM!! FINISHED IN THE BEAUTIFUL SEPANG BLUE PEARL EFFECT EXTERIOR PAINT OVER SUPER CLEAN LUNAR SILVER LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY 21 WHEELS WRAPPED IN DUNLOP SPORT TIRES!! IN-DASH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA!! PERFORATED LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! HEATED SEATS!! ICE COLD A/C!! CLIMATE CONTROL!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SEATS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 4.0L TWIN TURBOCHARGED V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 8-SPEED TIPTRONIC TRANSMISSION!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: SEPANG BLUE PEARL EFFECT $575 LUNAR SILVER INTERIOR BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM $4900 BLACK ALCANTARA HEADLINER $3000 NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT $2500 DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE $2450 COLD WEATHER PACKAGE $500 REAR SIDE AIR BAGS $350 QUATTRO SCRIPT IN SINGLE FRAME GRILLE ALUMINUM RACE INLAYS FRONT FILLER PANEL 21 5-SPOKE-BLADE DESIGN WHEELS HIGH GLOSS BLACK FINISH BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNER 4.0L TWIN TURBO V8 F DOHC 32V - ALL WHEEL DRIVE SEPANG BLUE PEARL EFFECT EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY 21 BLACK WHEELS - DUNLOP SPORT TIRES LUNAR SILVER LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - B & O SOUND SYSTEM - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SIRIUS XM RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WUAWRBFCXGN905195

Stock: CM6906

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020