Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews
First Mercedes
A great combination of a sporty car with some practicality of a sedan. All the controls and technology are very intuitive to use. Good engine performance with the V6 turbo. I am a little disappointed in the quality. Had to have the car back for disfunctional passenger airbag. Took 3 months to get the replacement seat. Couple other little issues. Key fob control acts up once in a while - won't open trunk or start car ! MB service is great giving a loaner each time. But I thought MB quality would be ace???
Still In Love With This Car After 1-Year of Owners
This is not a family car - it's a 4-door coupe with limited access and comfort in the second row for adults. But since no one ever sits in the 2nd (back) row of my car, it does not affect me negatively. The driver's and passenger's front row seating is very, very comfortable for me (240 lbs and 6'2" tall). All my friends and even strangers on the street tell me it is the most beautiful car in limited mass production manufactured in the world. I agree! The 6 cylinder 3.0 L V-6 Twin Turbo engine is fast and powerful at all RPM's and/or speeds. I've owned a CLS550 (2014) and found it overpowered whereas the 330 hp six is true perfection. I get 32 mpg highway and 19 mpg city with a combined 23 mpg. Not bad for a 4000+lb vehicle. This CLS400 is a keeper - at least until the warranty is up! I LOVE THIS CAR!
Great Driving Experience
Drove a 1999 C230K for 17 years and loved it. Why wouldn't my follow on car be a MB? I am not disappointed. Bought the 2016 CLS 400 Certified Used with 32K miles one year ago. Now have 41K miles. So far, I have had no quality issues. Very tight driving experience. Very good performance from the twin-turbo V6. Smooth and quiet ride. I get comments regularly on how attractive the car is and I get a high in driving it every time I get behind the wheel. Took a while to get used to the entertainment / navigation system, but I'm over that. Some might complain over getting in and getting out of the car due to its low profile, but I'm over that. I have to be extremely careful of parking curbs since the front air dam doesn't have much clearance and mindful also of undercarriage clearance, but so-far-so-good.
Jack of all Trades
Trader in 2015 E350 for this, thought it would be the same driving experience since same platform. Wrong. Love this car, great to look at at the turbo V6 is a much better than the old 3.5 V6 with immediate torque, perfect for the way Americans drive. Great ride and handling and a relatively rare car in NE Ohio. Zero issues with car, love it!
Deceptive advertising
Under key standard features it say hands free blue tooth interface. This is not the case. With even the upgrade number one you can not make voice command dialing. The hands free part is a joke. They expect you to spin knobs or scroll buttons on the wheel why you are driving which is not possible. Read the part under build your car, it really is a scam. My E class had the voice dialing in the number 1 upgrade. This car is 15,000 dollars more then the E class and does not have the standard features of my wife's new Malibu. Second issue even when you buy the M-Brace you can not get directions down loaded to your car. You had to buy upgrade number 2. There is no way for you to know that based on their web site. My last 4 Cadillac's this was standard stuff more then 10 years ago. Now that I got stuck with a car I do not find functional there is no way to change out the control head that offers this option at any cost. I have had the car for 2 years now; the sound system is marginal the sound is not very deep and it is not very loud if you like it that way. The navigation screen looks like it is glued to the dashboard and voice recognition for navigation use is terrible. Cadillac had a pause button on the radio and I miss that feature. The gas peddle can be a little hard to grab at times. My dealership promised valet support for service which they discontinued after I bought the car. The dealership is far away and that promised support was a reason for buying. For $80,000 there seems to be a lot more value in other cars. There is a new version coming out in the fall. If there is an early lease buy out I may consider it if not I will try another brand.
