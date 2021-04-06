How's the CLS' interior?

The CLS already presented a stunning interior, and Mercedes has seen fit not to mess with a good thing. For 2022, there are a few new interior trim and upholstery options to choose from, but the biggest change is the redesigned steering wheel. It looks a bit edgier than the previous wheel, but the real news are the new capacitive sensors on both sides of the rim. When combined with the optional Driver Assistance package, these sensors negate the need to move the steering wheel to register that you're in control while the car is in semi-automated driving mode. It's very likely we'll see this technology in other Mercedes-Benz vehicles soon.