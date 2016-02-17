Used 2016 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 17,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,997$3,653 Below Market
Land Rover Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. Land Rover Denver is delighted to offer this superb-looking 2016 Audi A7 3.0T Prestige in Silver and Black. quattro 3.0T Prestige quattroOdometer is 16203 miles below market average!20/30 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Quicker than most; the gasoline-fed V6 model hits 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds, while the diesel is just 1 second slower; top-notch tech ranges from an in-car WiFi hotspot to a full set of driver safety aids; hatchback offers more flexible cargo space than regular sedan's trunk. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC0GN185012
Stock: TGN185012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 35,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,995$3,680 Below Market
Supreme Automotive - Bronx / New York
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; color: #454545} span.s1 {font: 10.0px Helvetica} Standard Features Aluminum front subframe / Aluminum suspension arms and wheel carriers / Lightweight steel subframe / 4-wheel ventilated anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) with Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) / Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Brake Fade Compensation Start-off Assistant Brake Drying and Brake Stand-by features / LED Headlights / Power-folding heated side mirrors / Audio system / Anti-theft AM/FM stereo CD/MP3 player with Radio Data System (RDS) / SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with 1-year All Access subscription / HD Radio™ with multicast FM station reception / steering wheel with controls for audio system cruise control and Bluetooth® wireless communication for hands-free mobile phone2 / USB audio connection and hands-free Bluetooth® including Audio Streaming / Instrument cluster with extended contents / Expanded Check Control vehicle monitor system / iDrive system with on-board computer and touchpad Controller and 8 programmable memory buttons / Exterior temperature display with alarm for freezing temperatures / Dynamic Cruise Control3 / Navigation system with high-resolution screen; 3-D maps; 200 GB hard drive with 20 GB storage for audio files; voice feedback and Voice command system; and navigation map with Over-the-Air (OTA) updates / Tire Pressure Monitor / ConnectedDrive Services / Advanced Real Time Traffic Information / TeleService / Rear-window defroster / Rear-view Camera / Comfort and convenience / Engine Start/Stop button / Advanced Vehicle & Key Memory includes most recently used climate-control temperature and air-distribution settings; exterior mirror and power seat settings; audio tone settings and radio presets; central-locking preferences; and lighting preferences / Comfort Access keyless entry with multi-function remote control including hands-free trunk-lid opening / Automatic climate control with separate left/right temperature and air-distribution controls; automatic air recirculation and micro-filter ventilation system with replaceable active-charcoal filters / Front-seat adjustable center armrest / Automatic-dimming interior rear-view mirror and exterior side-view mirrors / Rain-sensing windshield wipers with adjustable speed and automatic headlight control / adjustable steering wheel / Power windows with one-touch up/down operation / Ambient Lighting / Dual front sun visors with illuminated mirrors / Cupholders for front seats / 3-stage heated front seats / Four 12V power outlets (one in front center console one in rear center console one under the glove compartment one in the trunk) / Universal garage-door opener / Storage compartment package / Driver's and passenger's front airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) with advanced technology: dual-threshold dual-stage deployment; and front-passenger-seat sensors designed to prevent unnecessary airbag deployment / Active Knee Protection / Front-seat side-impact airbags / Front safety belts with automatic pretensioners / Acoustic safety-belt warning / LATCH attachment for child-restraint safety installation / Automatic-locking retractors (ALR) on all passenger-seat safety belts (for installation of child-restraint seats) / Adaptive Brakelights / Programmable LED Daytime Running Lights / Impact sensor that activates Battery Safety Terminal disconnect of alternator
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFCXGN006704
Stock: X211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,287 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,917
AutoNation Hyundai Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Brilliant Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. YOUR TIME IS VALUABLE.........GIVE AUTONATION HYUNDAI THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS !!! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Audi A7 3.0 Prestige. Well-known by many, the A7 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Audi A7 3.0 Prestige equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. More information about the 2016 Audi A7: From a design standpoint, the Audi A7 is a standout in the market; while competitors such as the BMW 5-Series GranTurismo come close, the A7 is the least SUV in this segment. Inside, the A7 is a paragon of great design, as its cabin feels lush and detailed without being functionally complex. Even so, the A7 is very roomy, with enough space for adults in back. Technologically, the A7 is also near the head of its class. The Google Earth mapping with live updates feel a full generation ahead of the systems in many rival models; and the MMI touch system -- which brings a fingertip touch pad that allows data entry without looking away from the road or focusing on a screen-based pointer -- is also revolutionary. Strengths of this model include A shape like no other, exceptional interior trims and materials, fuel efficient diesel, responsive handling, potent performance-oriented S7 and RS7 models, comfortable ride, class-leading tech features, and good rear seat space AGAIN.......IT DOESNT TAKE 3 HOURS TO MAKE A PURCHASE ON YOUR NEXT VECHICLE PURCHASE.... GIVE AUTONATION THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC1GN031151
Stock: GN031151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 60,929 miles
$29,500$3,142 Below Market
Country Hill Motors of Merriam - Mission / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC1GN006557
Stock: 29137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,522 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,888$2,995 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Valencia - Valencia / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 3.0T Prestige 4D Hatchback quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 20/30 City/Highway MPG 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 333hp
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFCXGN002733
Stock: 30488A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-04-2020
- 41,777 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,000$3,257 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** LOW MILES / S-LINE SPORT PKG / BOD SOUND SYSTEM / COLD WEATHER PKG AND MUCH MORE** original sticker price was $72K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1978582-2016-audi-a7
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFCXGN036902
Stock: A6902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,158 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,000
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this good-looking 2016 Audi A7 in Brilliant Black. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Push-button start, A7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro, 4D Hatchback, 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 333hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Odometer is 5446 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Quicker than most; the gasoline-fed V6 model hits 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds, while the diesel is just 1 second slower; top-notch tech ranges from an in-car WiFi hotspot to a full set of driver safety aids; hatchback offers more flexible cargo space than regular sedan's trunk. Source: EdmundsHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC6GN016758
Stock: R16758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro52,589 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,999$2,386 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*2016 AUDI A7 3.0 PRESTIGE QUATTRO, COMFORT SEATING PACKAGE, A7 PRESTIGE MODEL, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE, S LINE SPORT PACKAGE, LAYERED WALNUT WOOD DECORATIVE INLAYS, POWER CLOSING DOORS, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $83,860!! *ENJOY INDIVIDUAL CONTOUR FRONT SEATS, VALCONA LEATHER SEATS, VENTILATION & MASSAGE FUNCTIONS FOR FRONT SEATS, MEMORY FOR FRONT PASSENGER SEAT, BOSE SURROUND SOUND, FRONT SEAT VENTILATION & PASSENGER LUMBAR, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, LED INTERIOR LIGHTING, AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/ STOP & GO, AUDI PRE SENSE PLUS, AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, CORNER VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, HIGH-BEAM ASSISTANT, 20" 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE WHEELS, ALL-SEASON TIRES, HIGH-GLOSS BLACK PACKAGE, SPORT SUSPENSION, S LINE EXTERIOR, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SUNROOF, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS (DRLS, LOW/HIGH BEAMS, TURN SIGNALS), AUTO-DIMMING POWER-FOLDING HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, POWER ADJUST STEERING COLUMN W/ MEMORY, 8-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS W/ 4-WAY DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT, HEATED FRONT SEATS, FOUR-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, POWER TAILGATE, AUDI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT (W/ 6 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION), 3-SPOKE MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL W/ SHIFT PADDLES, AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS W/ REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GBFC2GN019483
Stock: MGN019483
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 27,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,877$414 Below Market
Ambar Motors - Miami / Florida
To help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety and heath of our customer and community we are now applying a state-of-the-art Vehicle Disinfection and Long Term Microbial Control System with Surface Protectant engineered specifically for automotive use. 2016 Audi A7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 333hp Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Service Records Available, Free Carfax, Great Economy, NEW BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE WIRELESS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LEATHER SEATS, NON SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATING, NAVIGATION/GPS, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, A7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro, 4D Hatchback, 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 333hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Brilliant Black, Black Leather, 20 Wheel & Tire Package, Bose Sound System w/Subwoofer, Front Seat Ventilation, Heads-Up Display, Leather Package, LED Interior Lighting, Navigation System, Passenger Lumbar, Prestige Package, S Line Exterior w/Supercharged Badges, S Line Sport Package, Sport Suspension, Wheels: 9.0 x 19 7-Double-Spoke Galvano Silver.Odometer is 22449 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Quicker than most; the gasoline-fed V6 model hits 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds, while the diesel is just 1 second slower; top-notch tech ranges from an in-car WiFi hotspot to a full set of driver safety aids; hatchback offers more flexible cargo space than regular sedan's trunk. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC4GN011282
Stock: 14252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 31,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,880$2,697 Below Market
OC Auto Club - Midway City / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC3GN005716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,988$2,652 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2016 Audi A7 4dr 4dr Hatchback quattro 3.0 Prestige features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Dakota Gray Metallic with a Nougat Brown Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Audi is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC8GN019448
Stock: 20719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 31,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,998$505 Below Market
CarMax Palm Desert - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Palm Desert / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: EXECUTIVE VEHICLE,FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC3GN192909
Stock: 19147581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,850
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Certified. Gray 2016 Audi A7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 333hp 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audi First Aid Kit, Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Cloth Headliner, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Sound System w/Subwoofer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/AM/FM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, S Line Exterior w/Supercharged Badges, S Line Sport Package, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Suspension, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 9.0" x 19" 7-Double-Spoke Galvano Silver.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 30845 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Type your description hereReviews: * Quicker than most; the gasoline-fed V6 model hits 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds, while the diesel is just 1 second slower; top-notch tech ranges from an in-car WiFi hotspot to a full set of driver safety aids; hatchback offers more flexible cargo space than regular sedan's trunk. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC4GN039794
Stock: WD9794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 14,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$40,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
This Audi A7 has a powerful Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Leather seating surfaces, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 8.0' x 19' 5-Spoke V-Design. Carfax One-Owner. Packages That Make Driving the Audi A7 3.0 Premium Plus An Experience Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: DSP (Dynamic Shift Program) w/additional sport program, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P255/40R19 AS -inc: 100H XL, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Smart Device Integration, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover. Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC2GN022007
Stock: K4737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2019
- 40,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,900$2,563 Below Market
Newman Chevrolet - Cedarburg / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC8GN001629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,500
Audi New Orleans - Metairie / Louisiana
Backup Camera, Leather seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Wi-Fi, Navigation, Fresh Detail & Full Tank of Gas, Bluetooth. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 20/30 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 28549 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC0GN144106
Stock: PJN144106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 33,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,900
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC4GN158525
Stock: 10430886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 47,103 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,999$2,161 Below Market
Audi Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
S Line Sport Package, Black Optic Package, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Power moonroof, Navigation System, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus with AM/FM, Gray 2016 Audi A7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 333hp AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bose Sound System with Subwoofer, Cold Weather Package, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Package, , S Line Exterior with Supercharged Badges, Sport Suspension, Wheels: 9.0 x 19 7-Double-Spoke Galvano Silver.Recent Arrival! 20/30 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Quicker than most; the gasoline-fed V6 model hits 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds, while the diesel is just 1 second slower; top-notch tech ranges from an in-car WiFi hotspot to a full set of driver safety aids; hatchback offers more flexible cargo space than regular sedan's trunk. Source: EdmundsPenske Express > uniquely acquired vehicles of exceptional value; reconditioned & available on a Best Price offer BELOW market pricing. > One Price - One Salesperson > Drive, Buy & Save. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, , Black Optic Package, Cold Weather Package, High-Gloss Black Package, S Line Sport Package, 10 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Heated Rear Seats, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, Sport Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, S Line Exterior with Supercharged Badges, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 9.0 x 19 7-Double-Spoke Galvano Silver, Rain sensing wipers Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC9GN084083
Stock: ZAP0466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi A7 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A7
- 5(100%)
Related Audi A7 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S6 Newark NJ
- Used Audi A3 Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Audi RS 7 Washington DC
- Used Audi A7 Springfield IL
- Used Audi RS 7 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Audi Q7 Mountain View CA
- Used Audi Q7 Nashville TN
- Used Audi A3 Orlando FL
- Used Audi Q7 Orlando FL
- Used Audi A8 Huntington Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser