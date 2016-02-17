Used 2016 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Hyundai Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Brilliant Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. YOUR TIME IS VALUABLE.........GIVE AUTONATION HYUNDAI THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS !!! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Audi A7 3.0 Prestige. Well-known by many, the A7 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Audi A7 3.0 Prestige equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. More information about the 2016 Audi A7: From a design standpoint, the Audi A7 is a standout in the market; while competitors such as the BMW 5-Series GranTurismo come close, the A7 is the least SUV in this segment. Inside, the A7 is a paragon of great design, as its cabin feels lush and detailed without being functionally complex. Even so, the A7 is very roomy, with enough space for adults in back. Technologically, the A7 is also near the head of its class. The Google Earth mapping with live updates feel a full generation ahead of the systems in many rival models; and the MMI touch system -- which brings a fingertip touch pad that allows data entry without looking away from the road or focusing on a screen-based pointer -- is also revolutionary. Strengths of this model include A shape like no other, exceptional interior trims and materials, fuel efficient diesel, responsive handling, potent performance-oriented S7 and RS7 models, comfortable ride, class-leading tech features, and good rear seat space AGAIN.......IT DOESNT TAKE 3 HOURS TO MAKE A PURCHASE ON YOUR NEXT VECHICLE PURCHASE.... GIVE AUTONATION THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAU2GAFC1GN031151

Stock: GN031151

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-11-2020