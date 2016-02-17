Used 2016 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    17,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,997

    $3,653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    35,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,995

    $3,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    96,287 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,917

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    60,929 miles

    $29,500

    $3,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    25,522 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,888

    $2,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    41,777 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,000

    $3,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    41,158 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,000

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in White
    certified

    2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    52,589 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,999

    $2,386 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    27,198 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,877

    $414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    31,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,880

    $2,697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    42,356 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,988

    $2,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    31,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,998

    $505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    13,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,850

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    14,907 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $40,950

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    40,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,900

    $2,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    18,118 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $39,500

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    33,453 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,900

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    47,103 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,999

    $2,161 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (100%)
I never want to be without one!
Tom J,02/17/2016
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This is my second A7, and the improvements in performance, reliability, style, and technology are significant. I chose this car above all German and Japanese equivalents, and it was no contest. Ease off the line and it rolls sedately forward. Crush the pedal and it pins you back in the seat, the engine giving a subtle growl that quickly becomes a roar. 70mph comes fast, as the steering, handling, and balance tighten. It is the best performing sedan I've ever driven. Hit the gas out of the apex and it hunkers down and rockets out of the turn. The curve speed sign says 40mph? Try 70 and you will be fine. The interior is sumptuous, ergonomic, and classy without being fussy. The electronic systems are user-friendly but have layers and layers of functionality once you start exploring. In the snow, this car outperforms the most eager SUV. Speaking of SUVs, when you open the lift gate you have a storage cave that serves almost any cargo need. Every possible situation was contemplated with this car. This A7 feels like an extension of me--more so the longer I own it. And as with my 2012, the 2016 turns heads and solicits conversation wherever I go. I have the Mythos black with Nougat interior, and it couldn't be more compelling. The car exudes understated success and standing, and imbues the same upon its driver. My only fear is that one day Audi will stop making the A7. It's that good.
