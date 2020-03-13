Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

39 listings
M6 Gran Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 39 listings
  2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    39,430 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $49,995

    $3,848 Below Market
    Details
  2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    19,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $56,588

    $1,341 Below Market
    Details
  2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in White
    used

    2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    57,364 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $45,999

    $1,558 Below Market
    Details
  2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    28,209 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $54,900

    $434 Below Market
    Details
  2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    60,380 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $45,200

    $2,303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe
    used

    2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    38,116 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $58,998

    Details
  2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    51,305 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,366

    Details
  2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    29,701 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $56,935

    Details
  2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $56,990

    Details
  2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    54,750 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $52,995

    Details
  2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    33,479 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $57,800

    $7,949 Below Market
    Details
  2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    12,399 miles
    Good Deal

    $64,995

    $4,644 Below Market
    Details
  2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    25,540 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $54,000

    $2,128 Below Market
    Details
  2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    13,407 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,990

    Details
  2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    28,842 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $62,900

    Details
  2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    62,109 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,825

    Details
  2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Black
    used

    2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    65,409 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $40,887

    Details
  2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    30,938 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $48,900

    $1,178 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M6 Gran Coupe

Terry, 03/13/2020
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
This vehicle screams look at me... I am too damn sexy. This stylish, super sedan has out of this world, pin you to the seat performance. There’s minimal head and leg room for back seat passengers with a 6’0” height. Maintenance is high but not as high as it is on comparable sport sedans. If you want to ride in style, stand out from the crowd, have blistering speed, comfort and convenience at your beck and call, this is a the car for you.
