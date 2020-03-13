Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 39,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$49,995$3,848 Below Market
Unlimited Auto Group - West Chester / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C58GGF92624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$56,588$1,341 Below Market
Jaguar Monmouth - Ocean / New Jersey
2016 BMW M6 Base ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Knee airbag, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Fr & 20" x 10.5" Rr M Alloy.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 21787 miles below market average!We are proud to be a part of Penske Automotive Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C51GG437071
Stock: G437071A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 57,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$45,999$1,558 Below Market
Hillside Auto Mall - Jamaica / New York
No Credit, Bad Credit, Poor Credit, No Problem, We have No Hassle Financing with little or no money down! You Work You Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C57GG437267
Stock: 437267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,209 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$54,900$434 Below Market
Paradise Motor Sports - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C53GG393784
Stock: 3784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$45,200$2,303 Below Market
LA City Cars - Inglewood / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C51GG437149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,116 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$58,998
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* Clean CARFAX. 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C54GGF92622
Stock: F92622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,366
SZ Motorcars - Woodbury / New York
Nicely Equipped Car!!!$124,995 MSRP!!!, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Driver Assistance Plus, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear Side Window Shades, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Wheels: 20'' x 9.5'' Fr & 20'' x 10.5'' Rr M Alloy. Vehicle is equipped with: Driver Assistance Plus (Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side & Top View Cameras, and Speed Limit Info), Executive Package (Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, and Rear Side Window Shades), Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Wheels: 20'' x 9.5'' Fr & 20'' x 10.5'' Rr M Alloy, 16 Speakers, 20-Way Power Front Heated M Multi-Contour Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardonÂ® Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: HD w/harmon/kardon Surround Sound, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio. Reviews: * Exceptionally powerful engine; slick automated manual transmission; richly trimmed and well-equipped interior; impressively supportive and comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds * Exceptionally powerful engine; responsive dual-clutch automated manual transmission; impeccably trimmed interior with high-tech features; widely adjustable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C52GG393789
Stock: 11363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,701 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$56,935
Alderson Lexus - Lubbock / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C58GG437200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,990
Niello BMW Sacramento - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C5XGG437280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,750 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$52,995
Godspeed Motors - Charlotte / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C58GG437133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$57,800$7,949 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe,*Singapore Gray Metallic Exterior over Sakhir Orange/Black Full Merino Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $138,160.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Competition Package (Originally $7,000),*20-Inch M Sport Aluminum Wheels,*Executive Package (Originally $5,900),*Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Active Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats,Power Rear Window Sunshade, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades,Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System,*Driving Assistance Plus (Originally $1,700),*Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side and Top-View Cameras,*Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection (Originally $2,300),**Sakhir Orange/Black Full Merino Leather Seats and Upholstery (Originally $3,500),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection,Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Head-Up Display,Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite HD Radio, CD/MP3-Player, Enhanced USB,Bang & Olufsen Premium Surround Sound System,Enhanced Bluetooth Audio Streaming and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,BMW Teleservices, BMW Assist eCall, Wireless Charging, Wi-Fi Hotspot,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Gear Shift Knob,Power Heated/Ventilated Multi-Function Active Front Leather Seats with Lumbar Support,Split-Folding Heated Rear Leather Bench Seats,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Aluminum Interior Accents,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Power Rear Window Sunshades, Rear Manual Side Window Sunshades,Automatic Aero Composite Led Headlights with Automatic Highbeams,Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lights,Body-Color Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets,Soft-Close Automatic Doors,4.4L Twin Power Turbo 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed M Double Clutch Automatic Transmission,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch M Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C55HG437351
Stock: 14091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 12,399 milesGood Deal
$64,995$4,644 Below Market
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
One-Owner Clean CARFAX Report, LOW LOW MILES, Local Trade, Clean CarFax Report, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Covered By the BMW Certified Pre Owned Warranty, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Dark Red Sycamore Wood Trim, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear Side Window Shades, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info. Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs! Certified.Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 13296 miles below market average!Braman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C58HG437361
Stock: BC-PF26351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 25,540 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$54,000$2,128 Below Market
Tri-County Chevrolet - Royston / Georgia
For a Great deal on this one or any vehicle at Tri County Chevrolet call our sales team at (706)245-7288. We have several banks willing to help all credit situations. We want to earn and keep your business! COMPETITION PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE!!We have the original window sticker. $134800!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6C9C50FD467653
Stock: 20634A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 13,407 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,990
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Factory Warranty, 560 Horsepower, Active Blind Spot Detection, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Executive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Side & Top View Cameras, Ventilated Seats. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Come and see only the finest BMWs at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C58HG437439
Stock: P437439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 28,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$62,900
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP: $128,775.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 48MO/50K MILES (05/05/2021) - 1 OWNER!! - Executive Package - Driver Assistance Plus - Rear View Camera - Navigation System with Touchpad - Head-up Display - Wireless Charging - Soft Close Automatic Doors - 20” ///M Design Wheels - ** Carfax Certified Vehicle ** Our beautiful 2017 BMW ///M6 Gran Coupe comes equipped with: - Executive Package - - Bang & Olufsen Sound System - Ventilated Front Seats - Active Front Seats - Head-Up Display - Power Rear Sunshades - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Driver Assistance Plus - - Active Blind Spot Detection - Side & Top View Camera - Active Driving Assistant - Speed Limit Information - Stand Alone Features - - Navigation System - Advanced Real Time Traffic Information - 20” ///M Design Rims - Rear View Camera - Soft Closing Automatic Doors - Wifi HotSpot - Wireless Charging - Enhanced USB & Bluetooth - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Multi Function Seats with Lumbar - Universal Garage Door Opener - Automatic High Beams - Sirius Satellite Radio - 4-zone Climate Control - Ski Bag - Apple CarPlay Compatibility - Piano Finish Black Trim - BMW TeleServices - Remote Services - ConnectedDrive Services - BMW Assist eCall- Concierge Services THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C3XHG437537
Stock: 6469P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 62,109 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$41,825
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.INCLUDES WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, SIRIUS XM, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Front & 20" x 10" Rear M Alloy.For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6C9C57FD467701
Stock: 7976A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 65,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$40,887
Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands - Woodlands / Texas
Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2015 M6, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you!Clean CARFAX. Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Automatic High Beams, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Competition Package, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, M Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Night Vision w/Pedestrian Detection, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear Side Window Shades, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Ventilated Seats. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6C9C55FD468054
Stock: U468054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 30,938 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$48,900$1,178 Below Market
West Chicago Auto Mall - West Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6C9C53FD467565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
