Just about every sedan introduced these days has some sort of aggressively sloped roofline, with cars as commonplace as the Honda Civic and Chevy Malibu possessing a body style that could be described as "coupe-like." Boxy is out; sleek is in. You'd almost expect these automakers to have to pay some sort of royalty fee to Mercedes-Benz, though. After all, Mercedes-Benz popularized the trend more than a decade ago with the introduction of its "four-door coupe," the CLS-Class.

Now several years into its second generation, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is admittedly no longer as fashion-forward as it once was due to new competitors and the sleekly redesigned 2017 E-Class. Like a proverbial little black dress, though, the CLS still stands out in a crowd, even if it's not exactly novel. Besides the CLS' styling, the car's superb quality, abundant feature content, thrilling performance and engaging driving experience make it one of the finest automobiles you can buy.

Unfortunately, opting for fashion over function has its drawbacks. The CLS only has room for two people in back, and headroom is limited due to that sleek roofline, which also restricts rear visibility. (Mercedes-Benz doesn't offer a rearview camera as standard equipment, either.) Then there's the CLS' age. It's one of the older models in the Mercedes lineup, and it lacks some of the brand's latest technology and features.

If you like the idea of a sleekly styled four-door, you should also consider some impressive competitors, including the Audi A7 (plus the high-performance S7 and RS 7), the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe (plus its M6 variant) and the redesigned Porsche Panamera. There's also the Tesla Model S, which is certainly sleek and performance-oriented in its own unique way. Even if the CLS isn't quite the trendsetter it used to be, though, there's still so much to love about it that will always be in fashion.

Every CLS-Class comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, front side pelvic airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Also included are a drowsy driver warning system and a forward collision warning system with automatic braking. The Mbrace emergency communications system provides automatic alarm and collision notification, emergency assistance, stolen vehicle location, and remote locking and unlocking.

The Lane Tracking package adds blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning. The Driver Assistance package upgrades those systems with automatic steering override, an enhanced forward collision warning system (operates at higher speeds and can detect pedestrians), a cross-traffic alert system, a rear collision detection and vehicle preparation system, and the Mercedes Distronic Plus adaptive cruise control and steering assist system. Parking sensors, a rearview camera and an enhanced surround-view camera system are also optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, a CLS550 with summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 102 feet, which would be excellent for a high-performance sports car, let alone a midsize luxury sedan.