Vehicle overview

Mythology is filled with part-this, part-that creatures. A chimera has the head of a lion and the body of a goat. A mermaid is half fish, half hot babe. On "South Park," Al Gore dreamt up the fearsome ManBearPig. The 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class follows in this tradition: a "four-door coupe" that blends the sleek lines of a luxury two-door with the practicality of a sedan. Thankfully, there's nothing mythical about it.

There are two versions of the CLS: the CLS550 and the CLS63 AMG. For the CLS550, Mercedes takes its 382-horsepower, 5.5-liter V8 and adds it to a stretched E-Class chassis. Also part of the plan is swoopy, coupelike exterior styling and the latest technology, such as an Airmatic semi-active suspension. Airmatic automatically diminishes the dive, pitch and roll expected of luxury sedans on tight, twisty roads -- making the CLS nearly as fun to drive as a smaller coupe.

Not to be outdone, in-house tuner AMG takes the CLS550 and gives it the "Oh yeah, well, watch this!" treatment, creating the CLS63 AMG. The already powerful 5.5-liter engine is replaced by a 6.2-liter V8 that produces a ludicrous 507 hp, fed through a seven-speed AMG SpeedShift automatic transmission. This tranny features steering-wheel-mounted paddles and impressively swift gearchanges with automatic throttle blips on downshifts. AMG-optimized springs and shocks, larger brakes, a meaner exhaust and more aggressive tires round out the upgrades from the AMG madmen.

Naturally, the compromise between coupe and luxury sedan has created some shortcomings, albeit minor ones. A consequence of the sexy arched profile is reduced outward visibility and rear headroom, while the less-than-sedan-sized doors make the passenger/pedestrian transition slightly more difficult. Somehow we doubt that those smitten by the shape of the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class will be bothered by such details.

Since the CLS founded the oxymoronic four-door-coupe segment in 2005, it has yet to be challenged by a direct competitor. Some may argue the CLS550 and CLS63 AMG aren't quite sure what they want to be, but like mermaids and ManBearPigs, it's hard to deny that this bodacious Benz is a pretty cool creation.