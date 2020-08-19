Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 87,562 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,950$1,122 Below Market
Spanos Motors - Daytona Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X59A147946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,988 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$9,777
Dynamic Imports - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X09A141827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,871 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,995
Lithia Toyota of Redding - Redding / California
Black exterior, 5.5L trim. Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound System. Sunroof, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: From Edmunds.com: Blending performance and luxury into a sexy and modern package, the Mercedes-Benz CLS lets you have your Black Forest cake and eat it, too. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Our commitment to treating you in a neighborly fashion extends from our inventories and auto repair service to our no-frills, easy-to-comprehend auto financing. This comes not only in the form of car loans and leasing service for drivers from Redding, Chico, Red Bluff and Shasta Lake, but a tenacious spirit dedicated to getting the flexible terms you deserve. Please feel free to explore our entire site and see all of the products, services, and pre-buy car research we have to offer. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X89A142000
Stock: 9A142000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 91,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,995$1,393 Below Market
Mark Martin Kia - Batesville / Arkansas
Only 91,402 Miles! Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class delivers a Gas V8 5.5L/333 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Universal LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system, Tire pressure monitoring system.*This Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *Tele Aid global positioning system (GPS) satellite system-inc: stolen vehicle recovery, remote door unlock service, automatic alarm & collision notification, SmartKey system-inc: selective unlock, fuel filler door, panic alarm, windows & sunroof open/close, SIRIUS satellite radio, Single red rear foglamp in left taillamp, Silver grille w/(4) chrome ribs, Retractable outboard rear head restraints, Rear wheel drive, Rear 3-point seat belts-inc: emergency tensioning device, belt force limiter, Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/heated washer nozzles, Pwr windows w/1-touch express up/down.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Martin Kia, 1601 Batesville Blvd, Batesville, AR 72501.* Mark Martin Kia*Mark Martin Kia in Batesville, AR "The New Way to Roll"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X08A119969
Stock: K4916B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 99,629 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$10,995$975 Below Market
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Fresh trade in to a new car store who in turn wholesaled it to us. CARFAX mileage is 100% accurate, the service history is comprehensive, and the title is clean. It drives great, looks sharp and needs nothing. Loaded up with power sliding sunroof, heated leather seats, power windows, locks, seats and mirrors. Buy it with cash or finance with only $2,100 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X78A125431
Stock: 125431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,618 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,964
Dellen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Greenfield / Indiana
Recent Arrival! **CERTIFIED BY AUTOCHECK NO ACCIDENTS**, CLS 550, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/3-Position Memory, 18" AMG Staggered-Width 5-Spoke Wheels, Adaptive suspension, AMG Body Styling, AMG Sport Package, AMG -Design Lower Bodywork, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, DVD Navigation, Electronic Trunk Closer, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Hands-Free Communication System, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround w/SIRIUS, Head restraints memory, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, HVAC memory, Leather Upholstery, Memory seat, Navigation System, P1- Premium 1, Power moonroof, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Rearview mirror memory, Seatbelt memory, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 5.5L V8 DOHC 32V Iridium Silver MetallicSmall town dealer feel on the edge of Indianapolis! We are a short 15-minute drive east of 465 on US 40 (Washington Street). Chat, click, call, or visit! SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF AVON, YORKTOWN, GREENWOOD, ANDERSON, FISHERS, NOBLESVILLE, MUNCIE, MARION, PLAINFIELD, NEW PALESTINE, INGALLS, CAMBRIDGE, PENDLETON, MCCORDSVILLE, INDIANAPOLIS, GREENFIELD, NEW CASTLE, FOUNTAIN TOWN, GEIST, LAWRENCE, LEXINGTON, LOUISVILLE, CINCINATTI, NEW PORT, TERRE HAUTE, EVANSVILLE, BLOOMINGTON,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X68A123573
Stock: D9324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 59,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,000$821 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$79,130 ORIGINAL MSRP**AMG SPORT PACKAGE($5,030)**PREMIUM PACKAGE($2,860)**PARKTRONIC($1,120)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**POWER HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X58A123189
Stock: 16044B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 88,503 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990
Unique Motors of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
This 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS 4dr CLS550 4dr Coupe 5.5L features a 5.5L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is SILVER with a BLACK interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Team at 813-443-0887 or uniquemotorsoftampa@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X78A121802
Stock: RP121802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 73,123 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Super nice and very powerful AMG. This car is in beautiful condition in and out. The mileage is Carfax certified accurate and the history is clean. It was very well-maintained and you can easily tell by how well it runs and looks. The car has everything from heated seats and mirrors, to factory navigation to steering wheel controls for the radio, power sliding sunroof, massaging seats that are heated, you name it. This car has it. It is absolutely worth the ride. Super fun to drive, and super fast. In the league of a supercar. Buy it with cash or finance with only $3,200 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be pay stubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes! For a 360 degree video of the inside and outside of this car, copy/paste the following link into your browser bar: https://youtu.be/fbhVKyqzsi0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ77X78A123204
Stock: 123204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,930 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$12,395
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 5.5L. Clean car-fax! Has over 36 service records! This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, push-to-start, cd, am/fm radio, xm radio, aux radio input, power seats, heated seats, cooled seats, cruise control, power sunroof, tinted windows and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ7CB4AA162381
Stock: 20907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,197 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,599
South Bay Volvo Cars - Torrance / California
: Originally bought here, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 24,197! REDUCED FROM $30,998! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, P2 PKG, IPOD INTEGRATION KIT, Aluminum Wheels, AMG PERFORMANCE PKG. WHY BUY FROM US: Welcome to Volvo Cars South Bay – part of the McKenna Auto Group! The McKenna promise provides you not only with a great price but also great service. Come to the store directly, chat with us online or call us on the phone you will be treated like family. OPTION PACKAGES: AMG PERFORMANCE PKG: 19" AMG dual-spoke multi-piece sterling silver wheels, high performance tires, AMG leather & Alcantara steering wheel w/aluminum shift paddles, 186-mph top speed limiter, AMG limited-slip differential, AMG track-calibrated Airmatic suspension, larger front rotors, P2 PKG: DVD navigation, active ventilated front seats w/heating feature, pwr rear window sunshade, pwr trunk closer, bi-xenon low & high beam headlamps w/active curve illumination system, KEYLESS-GO, heated headlamp washers EXPERTS CONCLUDE: From Edmunds.com: Blending performance and luxury into a sexy and modern package, the Mercedes-Benz CLS lets you have your Black Forest cake and eat it, too.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ77X58A132855
Stock: VU099P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 80,316 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2008 Mercedes CLS 550 SEDAN PREMIUM Clean Carfax, Premium Package, Navigation System, Harman Kardon Sound, A/C Seat(s), ABS Brakes, Adjustable Suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Sunroof(s), Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X38A130268
Stock: AT12969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 85,221 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,990
Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado
With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X88A131884
Stock: 10056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 94,464 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,394
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS550! This car is absolutely excellent condition inside and out! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with factory options including Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Leather, Sunroof, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Sirius Satellite Radio, HD Radio, iPod/Aux Input, Steering Wheel Controls, Driver's and Passengers Memory Seat, Dual Climate Control, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, and much more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X88A126331
Stock: 126331C71125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2019
- 89,070 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,995
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**REGULARLY MAINTAINED**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**SUNROOF**RAIN SENSING WIPERS**SATELLITE RADIO**CD CHANGER**A MUST SEE**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X68A118177
Stock: 118177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,306 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,500
Premier Motors - Hayward / California
For the 2006 model year, Mercedes set the world of automotive styling afire with the introduction of its highly sensuous Mercedes CLS63 four-door coupe. In 2008, this modern classics performance model, the CLS63 AMG, receives a freshening. Outside, a new two-bar grille with grey wire mesh background replaces the four-bar grille and its traditional black backing. The 2009 taillights are LED, and the side mirrors have 32% more glass and arrow-shaped turn signals. The new rear bumper now boasts trapezoidal dual exhausts, which replace oval ones. Climbing inside, you'll find yards of leather and a dashboard of hand-polished wood. An elegant three-spoke steering wheel with a flat bottom, reflecting the CLS63 AMGs performance heritage, gives an unobstructed view of the chronometer-style gauges speedometer in the center flanked by a tachometer and clock finished for 2009 in white on a silver background. Fuel level and coolant temperature are displayed via bar graphs. The latest version of the COMAND infotainment system incorporates Bluetooth technology for hands-free cell phone and audio operation. The high-performance CLS63 AMG receives its motivation from a hand-built 6.2-liter V8 that shares no parts with its CLS550 sibling. The AMG engine sends 507 hp and 465 ft-lbs of torque spinning through a seven-speed automatic. The CLS63's transmission is equipped with the paddle shifted AMG Speedshift, which is calibrated for 35% faster shifts and perfectly rev-matches downshifts. The 0-60 blast happens in 4.3 seconds according to Mercedes. And it stops - it's equipped with six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors in the rear. The CLS Class is equipped with Mercedes Airmatic suspension, which combines air springs with electronically adjusted gas-filled dampers to provide a driver-controlled ride that ranges from highway luxury-car comfort to exhilaration in the twists. Safety, as always in a Mercedes, is taken seriously, as th
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ77X08A129796
Stock: 9541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 50,640 miles
$14,987
Mercedes-Benz of Durham - Durham / North Carolina
Excellent Condition, Hendrick Affordable, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 50,640! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, PLATINUM BLACK DESIGNO, P1 PKG, Alloy Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicleMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDERear Air, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio. Sunroof, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESPLATINUM BLACK DESIGNO designo classic red leather seats, designo black piano lacquer wood trim, designo black piano lacquer wood & leather steering wheel & shift knob, black velour floormats w/black leather binding, P1 PKG DVD navigation, hands-free communication system, active ventilated front seats w/heating feature, pwr rear window sunshade, pwr trunk closer. Mercedes-Benz 5.5L with Black exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 382 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEFrom Edmunds.com: Blending performance and luxury into a sexy and modern package, the Mercedes-Benz CLS lets you have your Black Forest cake and eat it, too.MORE ABOUT USMercedes-Benz of Durham truly has every one of your automotive needs covered. The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today. Or, stop by and see us in person at 110 Kentington Dr. Durham, North Carolina today.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ72X48A120039
Stock: 18475B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 60,100 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,337
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to The Sharpest Rides. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is in great shape. <b>Equipment</b> This vehicle has a V8, 5.5L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> With a moon roof that lets more light into it and makes the interior feel more spacious. W/Navigation system to keep you on the right path at all times. Now that you found a vehicle you like, let's schedule a time for you to take a pressure free test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDDJ7CB3AA161416
Stock: S47118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
