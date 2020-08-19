Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Gray
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    87,562 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,950

    $1,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    114,988 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,777

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Black
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    96,871 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    91,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    99,629 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    66,618 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,964

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    59,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,000

    $821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    88,503 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG®

    73,123 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Black
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    89,930 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $12,395

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG®

    24,197 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,599

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    80,316 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in White
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    85,221 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    94,464 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,394

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in White
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    89,070 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG®

    51,306 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,500

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    50,640 miles

    $14,987

    Details
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in White
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    60,100 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,337

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
4.710 Reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (30%)
Impressive CLS550C
Mike,02/01/2016
CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
Making sure they can get in and out without straining to hit their heads! Otherwise, once in the car, it's very comfortable. Bucket seats in front and rear! Very smooth and powerful. Great car and super looking! AMG Sport Package! Great! Little problems at 66,000 miles.
Report abuse
