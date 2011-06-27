Vehicle overview

Mythology is filled with half-this, half-that creatures. A griffin is half eagle, half lion. A mermaid is half fish, half hot babe. More recently, Robocop is half robot, half cop. The 2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class follows this grand tradition: a so-called four-door coupe that blends the sleek lines of a graceful grand touring two-door with a dose of four-door practicality.

There may be nothing mythical about the CLS, but this half-sedan, half-coupe creature has established a pretty grand tradition of its own, as demonstrated by copycat models like the Volkswagen CC. Car designers and car buyers alike have embraced the concept of a sedan that sacrifices some functionality -- especially in the backseat -- for a whole lot of style.

The CLS started life back in 2006 as the previous-generation E-Class. While the designers went to work on that sexy styling, the engineers were busy making it a more sharply tuned driving machine. Then the AMG division added its usual magic with the CLS63, a thrilling super sedan with 507 horsepower that hits 60 mph in a scant 4.6 seconds. The result is a car that not only looks different from the rest of Mercedes' sedan lineup but drives differently, too.

Indeed, the CLS is generally more fun and involving than the typical Mercedes four-door, with a greater emphasis placed on driving enjoyment -- though the new AMG C-Class and E-Class models have certainly closed the gap in this regard. Even the base V8 engine provides more than enough thrust to make freeway entrance ramps and passing maneuvers simple affairs.

Those aforementioned practicality sacrifices can't be ignored, however. Headroom is significantly less than in the E-Class -- especially in the two-person backseat -- while visibility is hampered by the steeply raked windshield and short side windows. Getting in and out can also be difficult, depending on your agility level. Another issue is that the aging CLS is missing a few advancements from more recent Benz models, such as the latest COMAND electronic interface and the slick new torque converter-less AMG automatic transmission from the E63 and SL63.

Because it's such an odd creature, there are few apples-to-apples competitors for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS. The Porsche Panamera is a similarly conceived car that's better in many ways, but you'd better be prepared to pay for it. The Jaguar XF is more of a traditional sedan, but its styling was inspired by the CLS, and it's significantly cheaper than the Benz while giving up little in the way of performance or luxury. Mercedes' own E-Class and the BMW 5 Series are also worth considering, especially since they, too, are less expensive. But the 2010 Mercedes CLS-Class remains a special car, and like other mythical half-breeds, it will likely be remembered for a very long time.