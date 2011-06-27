Vehicle overview

When it comes to shaking up the rarefied air of the luxury car world, no amount of power under the hood or computers in the cabin can top the draw of an intriguing design. More stunning in person than in even the most flattering pictures, the Mercedes-Benz CLS has a visual presence that few of its peers can match.

The 2006 Mercedes CLS possesses a level of athleticism and luxury that up until this point has been hard to find in a single car. Although it makes use of numerous unique pieces throughout, the better part of its hardware is taken straight from the E500 sedan. The engine is a 5.0-liter V8 connected to Mercedes' seven-speed automatic transmission with Sportronic manual-shift capability. While its shape does wonders for its image, it also reduces its interior dimensions in several important areas. Up front, the effects are minimal, as the CLS feels every bit as accommodating as an S-Class. But in back its dimensions are tighter in nearly every dimension when compared to the shorter E-Class.

There are also a few ergonomic quirks typical of German cars, like the flimsy fold-out cupholder, lack of storage space and overly complicated audio and navigation controls. Nothing new here to be sure, but still the kind of things that leaves you scratching your head when you consider the brilliant level of engineering interspersed throughout the rest of the car. Having had time behind the wheel, we still harbor our previous objections to its nomenclature, but a newfound appreciation for its shape and performance makes its classification a moot point. The 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class isn't a case of form over function; it's a rare combination of the two that makes them almost complementary -- an impressive feat that needs no explanation.