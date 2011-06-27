2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Review
Pros & Cons
- Sharp and sexy exterior design, handles like a much smaller car, smooth V8.
- Sleek lines make getting in back a little awkward, complicated control interface.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Whether you want coupelike style and agility or the ease of entry that only four doors can provide, the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class has it. This Benz also has a body so stunning that even those who find neither trait very important will fall for it.
Vehicle overview
When it comes to shaking up the rarefied air of the luxury car world, no amount of power under the hood or computers in the cabin can top the draw of an intriguing design. More stunning in person than in even the most flattering pictures, the Mercedes-Benz CLS has a visual presence that few of its peers can match.
The 2006 Mercedes CLS possesses a level of athleticism and luxury that up until this point has been hard to find in a single car. Although it makes use of numerous unique pieces throughout, the better part of its hardware is taken straight from the E500 sedan. The engine is a 5.0-liter V8 connected to Mercedes' seven-speed automatic transmission with Sportronic manual-shift capability. While its shape does wonders for its image, it also reduces its interior dimensions in several important areas. Up front, the effects are minimal, as the CLS feels every bit as accommodating as an S-Class. But in back its dimensions are tighter in nearly every dimension when compared to the shorter E-Class.
There are also a few ergonomic quirks typical of German cars, like the flimsy fold-out cupholder, lack of storage space and overly complicated audio and navigation controls. Nothing new here to be sure, but still the kind of things that leaves you scratching your head when you consider the brilliant level of engineering interspersed throughout the rest of the car. Having had time behind the wheel, we still harbor our previous objections to its nomenclature, but a newfound appreciation for its shape and performance makes its classification a moot point. The 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class isn't a case of form over function; it's a rare combination of the two that makes them almost complementary -- an impressive feat that needs no explanation.
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class models
The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is available in one well-equipped trim level. Expect typical luxuries like power seat, window, lock and sunroof controls, as well as four-zone automatic climate control and a trip computer. Mercedes' Airmatic suspension system comes standard, giving the CLS a level of adjustability to suit every type of driver. Left in its default comfort mode, the CLS responds with typical luxury car motions, soft when it needs to be and stiff enough to maintain complete control at all times. Two additional settings designed for more aggressive driving are available should you desire a more coupelike handling experience.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The engine is a 5.0-liter V8 connected to a seven-speed automatic transmission with Sportronic manual-shift capability. With so many gears at its disposal, the 306-horsepower V8 is never far from its sweet spot, a circumstance that makes the sizable sedan feel quicker than its horsepower number would suggest. Mercedes claims a 0-to-60-mph sprint of 6.1 seconds, a believable number. Responses from the advanced transmission are satisfyingly quick, especially when left in the sport shift mode that livens up the performance even more.
Safety
Besides the traditional luxury car safety features, such as four-wheel disc antilock brakes and stability control, the Mercedes CLS features a full complement of front- and side-impact airbags. The CLS has not yet been crash tested.
Driving
Although it's nearly 5 inches longer than an E-Class, the CLS weighs barely a few pounds more, and transitioning from one curve to the next makes it obvious that despite its accommodating rear seats, this is no S-Class. Unlike the big flagship that reminds you of its size when pushed, the CLS invites you to go harder at every turn. Quicker steering, less body roll and plenty of grip thanks to standard 18-inch wheels and tires give the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a legitimate claim to coupelike performance.
Interior
Smaller door openings make getting in and out of the rear seats more difficult, but once situated, the aft quarters are surprisingly accommodating. Six-footers brush their heads, but plenty of knee, toe and shoulder room keep it comfortable. The short windows do make it feel less airy than a typical sedan, but compared to a traditional coupe, the Mercedes-Benz CLS is legitimately comfortable in back rather than merely passable. A dashboard-wide strip of wood trim differentiates the CLS from any of its current siblings, along with smaller, but tastefully applied touches of wood and chrome trim on the doors and center console. The standard wood wears a new matte finish designed to look more natural than the usual high-gloss timber found in most luxury cars. Optional high-gloss trim is available for those who prefer the shinier stuff.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the CLS-Class
Related Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons