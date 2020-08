Used 2016 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me

Motorcars of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan

This Audi S7 has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 9J" 5-Spoke High Gloss Design Alloy -inc: S design, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi S7 the Envy of Onlookers*Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P265/35R20 Performance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Motorcars of Lansing located at 6505 S Pennsylvania Rd, Lansing, MI 48911 to make this car yours today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUW2AFCXGN074788

Stock: 11149

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020