Used 2016 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 24,449 milesNo accidents, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$41,900$3,427 Below Market
Motorcars of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
This Audi S7 has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 9J" 5-Spoke High Gloss Design Alloy -inc: S design, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi S7 the Envy of Onlookers*Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P265/35R20 Performance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Motorcars of Lansing located at 6505 S Pennsylvania Rd, Lansing, MI 48911 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFCXGN074788
Stock: 11149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 42,743 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,980$3,698 Below Market
TCF Auto Wholesale - Oak Park / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC8GN141050
Stock: 12216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$49,998$1,404 Below Market
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFCXGN194185
Stock: 19116806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$35,397$595 Below Market
Audi West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
*CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED*, *BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE*, *NAVIGATION/GPS*, BACK UP CAMERA, *ONE OWNER*, *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *2 SETS OF KEYS*, *MOONROOF/SUNROOF*, LEATHER, LOCAL TRADE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, BLIND SPOT SENSOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 20 INCH WHEEL PACKAGE, ABS brakes, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Seating Package, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Individual Contour Front Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Valcona Leather Seat Trim w/o Diamond Stitching. 2016 Audi S7 4.0T quattro quattro Automatic 4.0L 8-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC Daytona Gray Pearl EffectRecent Arrival!With an all-new facility and state-of-the-art equipment, Audi West Chester was designed entirely with our customers' needs in mind. Our goal is to make buying or leasing a new Audi or servicing your current ride when it comes time, as simple as possible. You shouldn't feel overwhelmed when you set out to a dealership, and when you shop with us, you'll see just how easy the car-buying and -servicing processes can be. We make sure you feel right at home with a pressure-free sales environment and all the best amenities to guarantee you're comfortable during your time with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC5GN034070
Stock: CWW3612A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 47,038 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$41,998
CarMax Knoxville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Knoxville / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC4GN072471
Stock: 19098710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$48,998
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2BFC8GN009458
Stock: 19147860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$38,995
MB Motorsports - Asbury Park / New Jersey
GORGEOUS CAR! 4.0L V8 Turbocharged Engine, 7 Speed Automatic S-tronic Transmission, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, and Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Folding Side Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Exterior Lighting, Heads UP Display, Navigation, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Audio Steering Wheel Controls, Front and Rear Park Assist Sensors, Electronic Rear Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels with Emergency Spare Tire Kit, WHAT A VALUE - 150 Pt Inspection - 3 month Powertrain Warranty - Value Pricing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC8GN109957
Stock: GN109957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 42,587 milesGood Deal
$38,995$2,656 Below Market
Booth Motors - Longmont / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2BFC8GN169159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$43,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Audi S7 4.0T Prestige quattro Tiptronic 7-Speed Automatic is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. Rest assured knowing that this Audi S7 4.0T Prestige quattro Tiptronic 7-Speed Automatic has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 41,693 on the odometer. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Audi S7 4.0T Prestige quattro Tiptronic 7-Speed Automatic's 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V gives you the gas mileage that you want. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Compared with other car's out there, you will not find another better equipped Audi S7 4.0T Prestige quattro Tiptronic 7-Speed Automatic at the price we are offering. From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this car to be a one-owner vehicle. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. AutoCheck is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by AutoCheck. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. We are only minutes away from Fort Belvoir, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC5GN007967
Stock: 007967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,990
Executive Motor Carz - Lake Forest / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC6GN026527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,323 milesNo accidents, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$42,995$1,047 Below Market
Motorcars of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
This Audi S7 has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 9J" 5-Spoke High Gloss Design Alloy -inc: S design, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning.* Drive Your Audi S7 in Luxury with These Packages*Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P265/35R20 Performance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Motorcars of Lansing located at 6505 S Pennsylvania Rd, Lansing, MI 48911 can get you a trustworthy S7 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC4GN159500
Stock: 11152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 72,633 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$43,995
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Value priced below the market average! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Sunroof -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Heated Front Seats -Auto Climate Control -Fog Lights -Security System -Parking Sensors -Garage Door Opener -Parking Assist -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Active Suspension -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC0GN123447
Stock: GN123447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 34,829 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$45,588
Landers Chevrolet of Norman - Norman / Oklahoma
Landers Chevrolet of Norman is going the extra mile for our customers WE WILL BRING THIS CAR TO YOU FOR A TEST DRIVE! ANYWHERE IN OKLAHOMA COUNTY! If you elect to move forward, we can also complete your paperwork wherever you are. Complimentary loaners for scheduled service appointments, 4D Hatchback, 4.0L 8-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC, Automatic, quattro, Brilliant Black. Brilliant Black 2016 Audi S7 quattro quattro Automatic 4.0L 8-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC Recent Arrival! Reviews: * Turbo V8 engine generates exhilarating power; surprisingly good fuel economy; sporty handling makes it a thrill on curvy roads; hatchback layout makes it easy to stow luggage, cargo or the spoils of a shopping spree; interior materials and design are top-shelf. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC0GN046403
Stock: GN046403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 76,162 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$37,995$308 Below Market
Silicon Valley Enthusiast - Hayward / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC8GN048920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,729 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$38,999
VIP Auto Outlet - Maple Shade - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Thank you for checking us out! * 8 Cylinder engine * * ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * * EDMUNDS GIVES A TOP A RATING * * Check out this 2016 Audi S7 4.0T quattro * * 2016 ** Audi * * S7 * This Florett Silver Metallic 2016 Audi S7 4.0T quattro might be just the hatchback for you. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. A suave florett silver metallic exterior and a black, premium leather interior are just what you need in your next ride. Call and schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC4GN065908
Stock: M4728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,002$3,318 Below Market
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2015 Audi S7, Appointed with the 4.0T Trim and is finished in Blue over Black Leather inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.Odometer is 10273 miles below market average!17/27 City/Highway MPG 17/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC5FN020510
Stock: 309787W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 53,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$43,000$3,965 Below Market
Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland
2017 Audi S7 4.0T Prestige quattro NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Corner View Camera System, Driver Assistance Package, Heads-Up Display, High-Beam Assistant, LED Interior Lighting, Navigation System, Prestige Package, quattro Sport Rear Differential, S7 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 5-Parallel-Spoke-S-Design.***EXCLUSIVE CERTIFICATION ON ALL VEHICLES*** Buy online ! -Email -Text WE WILL DELIVER YOUR EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! Call us Today and Have your Vehicle Delivered Today!!!Most vehicles include a 10 year/100k powertrain warranty with purchase (Some exclusions may apply. See dealer for details. All prices exclude,tax, tags, $499 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law) and certification. Some vehicles prices require financing through one of our lending institutions with approved credit. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. All vehicles subject to prior sale. If you have any questions, please contact us at (877)367-1977 or visit us on the web at www.exclusivemotorcarsmd.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC2HN012595
Stock: 012595A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 39,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,265$3,259 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2017 Audi S7 quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic Audi Dynamic Steering, Black Optic Package, Cold Weather Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Package, Navigation System, quattro Sport Rear Differential, S7 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Wheels: 9.0 x 20 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Smartphone Interface, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation w/AM/FM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers, Audi Dynamic Steering, Black Optic Package, Cold Weather Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Package, Navigation System, quattro Sport Rear Differential, S7 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Wheels: 9.0 x 20 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte.LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this Audi S7 4.0T Premium Plus is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this Audi S7 4.0T Premium Plus is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC1HN074913
Stock: PMG10429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
