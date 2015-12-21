Used 2016 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me

85 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S7 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 85 listings
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Red
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    24,449 miles
    No accidents, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $41,900

    $3,427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Red
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    42,743 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,980

    $3,698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    23,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $49,998

    $1,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    71,461 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $35,397

    $595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    47,038 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $41,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    26,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $48,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    55,850 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $38,995

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    42,587 miles
    Good Deal

    $38,995

    $2,656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    41,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $43,966

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    18,573 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $48,990

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    33,323 miles
    No accidents, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $42,995

    $1,047 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    72,633 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $43,995

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    34,829 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $45,588

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    76,162 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $37,995

    $308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S7 quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S7 quattro

    67,729 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $38,999

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S7 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi S7 quattro

    42,810 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,002

    $3,318 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    53,433 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $43,000

    $3,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro

    39,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $45,265

    $3,259 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi S7 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 85 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S7
  4. Used 2016 Audi S7

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S7

Read recent reviews for the Audi S7
Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
The S7 is a Sexy High Performance Machine
Mike McQ,12/21/2015
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
I love this car! Smooth, smooth and smooth. Fast, smart tech, quiet, and great gas mileage for a 4.0 twin turbo. 0-60 in 3.9. The European delivery was excellent! A couple of small things I would recommend to Audi: 1. Clockwise should be zoom in on the nav, not zoom out. It's counterintuitive. 2. After I hit the start/stop button to turn off the engine, the home link won't activate the garage door. 3. No S7 rubber door mats, just with A7 logo. Getting in/out of the rear seats is fine, for some reason other reviews think this is cramped and it really isn't. I've had it for two years and still love it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
S7
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi S7 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings