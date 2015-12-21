Used 2016 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Audi S7 4.0T Prestige quattro Tiptronic 7-Speed Automatic is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. Rest assured knowing that this Audi S7 4.0T Prestige quattro Tiptronic 7-Speed Automatic has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 41,693 on the odometer. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Audi S7 4.0T Prestige quattro Tiptronic 7-Speed Automatic's 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V gives you the gas mileage that you want. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Compared with other car's out there, you will not find another better equipped Audi S7 4.0T Prestige quattro Tiptronic 7-Speed Automatic at the price we are offering. From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this car to be a one-owner vehicle. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. AutoCheck is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by AutoCheck. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. We are only minutes away from Fort Belvoir, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUW2AFC5GN007967

Stock: 007967

Certified Pre-Owned: No

