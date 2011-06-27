Vehicle overview

Style can come at the cost of function at times. As the originator of the contradictory, but increasingly popular, "four-door coupe," the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class aims to blend the graceful shape of a coupe with the convenience of four doors. Not surprisingly, the sloping rear roof line cuts down on rear-seat headroom. But unless you regularly shuttle adults in the rear seat, the CLS's style is something to be appreciated.

This year, a new base model 2015 CLS400 debuts, making the price of admittance slightly easier to reach. With 329 horsepower, its turbocharged V6 should be more than adequate for most drivers, especially since there has always seemed to be a spot for something more efficient and less wildly powerful in the CLS-Class than the now midrange V8-powered CLS550. For 2015, it receives a new nine-speed transmission that has the potential to increase fuel economy without affecting performance, though it's available only on the rear-wheel-drive model.

The CLS-Class has also gone under the knife for a subtle nip and tuck. A restyled grille and headlights bring the CLS more in line with its newer Mercedes siblings, as does the new rear bumper that is pulled from the performance-focused CLS 63 AMG. The interior also receives a freshening with an updated infotainment screen, as well as a few new features that include autonomous braking for the frontal collision prevention system.

In the nine years since the first-generation CLS debuted, this "four-door coupe" has gone from being in a class of one to competing in a small and competitive niche. Some of the more direct rivals include the 2015 Audi A7 and its S7 and RS 7 performance variants, the 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe and sportier M6 Gran Coupe and the 2015 Jaguar XF lineup. Alternatives like the 2015 Porsche Panamera and the all-electric Tesla Model S could also be considered. These are all great cars, and all offer varying but competitive levels of performance, but the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class does distinguish itself from the rest with an extra helping of luxury.