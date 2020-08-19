Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona

**$79,130 ORIGINAL MSRP**AMG SPORT PACKAGE($5,030)**PREMIUM PACKAGE($2,860)**PARKTRONIC($1,120)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**POWER HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDDJ72X58A123189

Stock: 16044B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020