Consumer Rating
(14)
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek and sexy exterior design, handles like a smaller car, smooth and incredibly powerful V8 engines.
  • Coupelike roof line hampers rear-seat access, tight rear-seat headroom, old-school COMAND control interface still isn't winning any supporters.
List Price Range
$12,995 - $13,995
Used CLS-Class for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Mercedes-Benz strays from the norm with this sleek "four-door coupe." The CLS550 and high-performance CLS63 AMG blend the sexy lines of a sport coupe with the convenience of a luxury sedan.

Vehicle overview

Mythology is filled with half-this, half-that creatures. A minotaur was half man, half bull. A mermaid was half fish, half hot babe. On South Park, Al Gore dreamt up the fearsome ManBearPig. The 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class follows in this tradition: a "four-door coupe" that blends the sleek lines of a luxury two-door with the practicality of a sedan. Thankfully, there's nothing mythical about it.

Underneath its sexy tapered roof line and taut curves is essentially a modified E-Class. It's longer than the E, but weighs about the same. The standard semi-active Airmatic suspension that automatically adjusts to reduce pitch, dive and roll during braking, accelerating and cornering makes this four-door live up to the coupe requirement of being fun to drive. Further aiding that endeavor is the CLS550's 5.5-liter V8 sourced from Mercedes' S-Class flagship, and the CLS63 AMG's Herculean 6.2-liter V8 that produces 507 thunderous horses. Both engines are enough to propel the CLS up to speeds that put some sports cars to shame.

While this Benz's four doors certainly provide a practical advantage, as with most coupes, there are downsides in its everyday livability. Those narrow slit side windows and sleekly raked windshield make visibility a precious commodity, while ingress and egress is more difficult that in most sedans. Despite boasting 2 more inches of rear-seat legroom versus the E-Class, the CLS' fastback-like roof line chews into rear-seat headroom -- 6-footers and minotaurs may feel a bit crunched.

The CLS' specialized nature has yet to be copied by any other luxury automaker. As such, it doesn't really have any natural competitors. Besides having a different body style, the CLS550 is more powerful and more expensive than the similarly sized BMW 550i and Audi A6 4.2. The CLS63 AMG lines up better with the BMW M5 in terms of power, though Mercedes' own E63 AMG provides nearly identical performance in a more traditional, practical sedan shape. The S-Class is also in the same price neighborhood, but is obviously a much different animal.

For those who love coupes but find loading kids or grandma through single side doors a rather aggravating experience, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class provides a solution with its combination of high-performance engines, sexy styling, finely tailored interior furnishings and four doors. Some may argue it's a vehicle that's not sure what it wants to be, but like mermaids and ManBearPig, it's hard to deny that this half-breed is a pretty cool creation.

2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class models

There are two models within the2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class line: the CLS550 and CLS63 AMG. The CLS550 comes standard with luxury-oriented features such as 18-inch wheels, a semi-active air suspension, a sunroof, a power tilt-telescoping steering column, 10-way power front seats with memory, leather upholstery, four-zone climate control and a Harman Kardon Logic7 surround-sound system with six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. In addition to its various performance upgrades, the CLS63 AMG adds 19-inch wheels, heated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery with Alcantara inserts and a sport steering wheel. Many of the CLS63's AMG styling upgrades can be added to the CLS550 with the AMG Sport Package. The CLS63 AMG can be made even more aggressive with the AMG Performance Package, which adds a limited-slip rear differential, a speed governor increase to 186 mph, a track-calibrated suspension, upgraded brakes, upgraded 19-inch wheels and carbon-fiber trim.

Available on both trims is the Premium I Package that adds heated front seats (CLS550), active ventilated front seats, Bluetooth, a power trunk closer and a navigation system. The Premium II Package includes those items, along with keyless ignition and entry and active bi-xenon headlamps. Stand-alone options include upgraded napa leather upholstery (CLS550), active cruise control, parking sensors, iPod integration and run-flat tires (CLS550 only). Also available is a special Designo Graphic Edition (late availability) that includes Graphic Metallic exterior paint and special interior upholstery and trim.

2008 Highlights

After big changes underhood last year, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 and CLS63 AMG make do with very minor updates. New wheel designs debut and satellite radio is now standard.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 CLS550 has a 5.5-liter V8 that produces 382 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. The CLS63 AMG has a 6.2-liter V8 that makes 507 hp and 465 lb-ft. A seven-speed automatic with Sportronic manual-shift capability is the sole gearbox for both trims. In performance testing, the CLS63 AMG sprinted to 60 mph in a staggering 4.4 seconds -- that's supercar territory. Mercedes claims the CLS550 reaches 60 mph in a still quick 5.4 seconds.

Safety

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class comes standard with antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, stability control, side curtain and abdomen airbags at all outboard positions and a driver's knee airbag. Also standard is the PreSafe system, which, when it senses an impending collision (via rapid braking and steering patterns), automatically tightens up the seatbelts, closes the sunroof and positions the right front seat for optimum airbag protection.

Driving

In addition to the prodigious thrust offered by its pair of powerful V8 engines, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class also makes a good showing when the road turns twisty. Left in its default "Comfort" mode, the standard CLS' suspension responds with typical luxury car motions -- soft when it needs to be and stiff enough to maintain complete control at all times. There are two Sport settings designed for more aggressive driving, which tighten things up and deliver a full-on sport sedan driving experience when desired. Unlike some other luxury/sport sedans, the CLS invites you to go harder at every turn. Quick steering, minimal body roll and plenty of grip contribute to that sensation. Stepping up to the 2008 CLS63 AMG kicks the already impressive performance up a few notches, making this four-seat four-door the equal of more than a few exotic two-seaters.

Interior

The CLS' coupelike body style means getting into the rear compartment is tricky for 6-footers. Once inside, those taller folks may brush their heads, but plenty of knee and shoulder room keep the rear quarters comfortable enough. The short windows make it feel less airy than a typical sedan, but compared to a traditional coupe, the CLS is legitimately comfortable in back rather than merely passable. A strip of wood trim that spans the dash differentiates the CLS from any of its siblings, along with smaller, but tastefully applied touches of wood and chrome trim throughout.

As is typical of many Mercedes models, the COMAND audio and navigation systems are largely unintuitive even when one spends some time to get used to them. Touchscreen systems in Asian competitors and even the oft-aggravating German point-and-click systems (including Mercedes' own next-generation COMAND) are much better.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this 2009 CLS550C!
Mike,10/14/2015
CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
This is our first MB....but not our last! What a great car!! Style, looks!!!! Everything is good except getting in and out, but I will sacrifice that for the Roofline and stealth handling. Very comfortable car! Drove to Chicago from our home in Phoenix...loved every mile!!!! I am now looking to purchase another one. A CLS63 AMG..... Great bang for the buck! This car doesn't take a backseat to any BMW, or otherwise!!
Fine, fine machine!
gw9,01/13/2012
Have only had it 2 weeks but I am smitten. Muscular agressive stance. Swooping lines make the car look like its going fast even when its standing still. Start the engine and hear / feel the 400 hp wanting to lurch forward. Superb performance all round. Throttle, steering and brakes are so finely tuned you can pick any point on the road and PUT the car right where you want it. Technology is highly advanced, and much easier to use than BMW's "iDrive". It handles much better than a BMW 5 series and the sound proofing is much better as well. My wife rode in the back seat of the BMW 5 series and this Benz was hands down the more comfy quiet ride.
Definitely a Home Run
Jeff McKechnie,11/17/2009
This car was everything I had hoped it to be. Very luxurious interior and exterior styling to die for. I have never had a car that drew so many positive comments. Women seem to love the styling. Performance for such a heavy car is amazing and really does push you back in your seat. Gas mileage although not great is more than acceptable and I hit 27 mpg on the highway --not bad. Handling is good but would like to have had an AMG handling package as an option and a AMG exhaust which has an unbelievable sound. Only had one problem and that was the rear air suspension had to be replaced. Hopefully this is not a potential issue for this car. Overall I love this car.
I Traded 06 Porsche 911S for CLS 63 AMG
MooseinJaxFL,11/22/2009
I traded my almost new 2006 Porsche 911S for my new CLS 63 AMG for THREE reasons; 1. My kids were getting too big for the back seats in the Porsche! 2. The CLS 63 AMG is MUCH quicker than the Porsche! 3. My CLS is a much nicer daily driver than my Porsche -- and it's still a head-turner, especially in black!
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
507 hp @ 6800 rpm
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Overview

The Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLS-Class Sedan, CLS-Class CLS63 AMG. Available styles include CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A), and CLS63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 is priced between $12,995 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 80316 and89070 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2008 CLS-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,995 and mileage as low as 80316 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class.

Can't find a used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,676.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,783.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,891.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,920.

