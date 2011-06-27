Vehicle overview

Beauty has its price, and the 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is a prime example. There's no doubt the CLS has a presence about it. Its stretched, sleek and athletic stance basically invented the "four-door coupe" body style in 2006. But under the gorgeous sheet metal, the CLS shares its underpinnings with the more affordable Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and it's clear that such style comes with its own compromises.

Consider for a moment that the 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class costs considerably more than a similarly equipped E-Class sedan. To compound matters, the backseat of the CLS suffer from a lack of headroom -- a consequence of the sweeping roof line that defines the car's shape.

Now, don't get us wrong -- if money were no object, the CLS 550 and its bonkers 550-horsepower CLS63 AMG stablemate would definitely be on our "must-have" list. In typical Mercedes-Benz fashion, the CLS-Class delivers impeccable ride quality, confident road-hugging handling, a long list of standard and optional high-tech features and an interior that is, quite simply, beyond reproach.

Granted, the same can be said of other luxury sedans in this segment, and some of them are also variations on the four-door coupe theme. The latest entrant is the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, which gains favor with a bit more rear headroom. Even more headroom can be had in the Porsche Panamera, though most will agree that it looks pretty homely by comparison. One could also look at the more shapely Audi A7 and S7, which are less expensive and offer standard all-wheel drive.

The good news is that there's no bad choice in the bunch, even when you factor in the cost of beauty in the 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class.