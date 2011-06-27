  1. Home
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Majestic V8 engines
  • beautifully crafted interior
  • abundant safety and convenience features
  • excellent ride and handling balance
  • distinctive styling.
  • Two-person backseat with limited headroom
  • costs $10,000 more than the related Mercedes E550.
Edmunds' Expert Review

We're not sure if it makes financial sense, but the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is one of the most lustworthy sedans on the road today.

Vehicle overview

A "four-door coupe" might be an oxymoron, but it is one that nevertheless has proved to be a popular concept. Mercedes pioneered this with the original CLS-Class for 2006, taking the underpinnings of its E-Class midsize sedan and wrapping them in a curvaceous body with the sleek, sloping roof line indicative of a coupe. It might not have been as spacious or practical as a regular sedan, but its style was well worth the compromise. Today, you can see this concept on display throughout the price spectrum, from the 2012 Audi A7 and 2012 Jaguar XJ to the Hyundai Elantra and VW CC.

Now there is an all-new 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class that must not only improve upon its predecessor but also compete against the very cars it inspired. It's a tough task to be sure, but like the rest of the recently redesigned Mercedes-Benz models, the new CLS has been significantly improved while costing considerably less.

Starting things off is a new engine lineup that's both more powerful and more fuel-efficient. Benz's new twin-turbo 4.7-liter V8 produces 402 horsepower in the CLS550, and if that's somehow not enough, the CLS63 sports a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 that dumps either 510 hp to the rear wheels or 550 hp if you pony up for the AMG Performance Pack. The 2012 CLS also handles and rides better thanks to a more rigid structure and further refinements of the Airmatic adaptive suspension. New electric-assist power steering does a good job of replacing the old hydraulic unit, providing good feedback and a variable-ratio action that helps make the big CLS feel smaller than it is.

Inside the cabin, the build quality is better and the controls are easier to use, showcasing the strides Mercedes-Benz has taken to once again be considered a standard for the world. Comfort and convenience features are in abundance even before you sample the options list, while the number of safety features is truly impressive. There are 10 airbags (12 if you get the optional side bags for the rear seat), along with a multitude of electronic aids designed to keep you on the road, in your lane and paying attention.

Of course, the new 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is not without its compromises. The twin, rear bucket seats are still tight on headroom, and the CLS550 still costs about $10,000 more than a similarly equipped E550. Then there's the styling, which is pretty much what made the old CLS such a popular pioneer. The 2012 version has added a touch of aggression and muscularity to the soft, feminine curves of the old car, while still being a sleeker, more curvaceous take on current Benz sedan styling. However, many folks aren't fans of current Benz styling treatment for its sedans, and the CLS isn't likely to win their favor, either.

So not everyone will like this Benz, but that's usually the case with bold stylistic steps. The 2012 CLS might not be the pioneer its predecessor was, but it's a better car overall that can definitely handle whatever copycats come its way.

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class models

The 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is a four-passenger, four-door sedan available in CLS550, CLS550 4Matic and CLS63 AMG trim levels.

The CLS550 and CLS550 4Matic come standard with 18-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats with memory functions and four-way lumbar adjustment, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and leather upholstery. Electronics features include a navigation system, real-time traffic, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer, HD radio, satellite radio and digital music storage.

The CLS63 AMG adds a more powerful twin-turbo V8, a different transmission, 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned adaptive suspension, a sport steering wheel with paddle shifters, upgraded leather upholstery, a power rear sunshade, a split-folding rear seat (optional for the CLS550) and an iPod/USB audio interface. The AMG Performance package adds additional power, a higher top speed, a more aggressively tuned suspension, a carbon-fiber engine cover and rear spoiler, and a sport steering wheel trimmed in faux suede. Forged alloy wheels, a limited-slip differential and carbon-ceramic brakes are stand-alone options.

Available on either model, the Premium 1 package adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, a rearview camera, a power trunk closer, keyless ignition/entry, and heated and ventilated front seats. On the CLS550, this package includes a power rear sunshade and an iPod/USB audio interface. The CLS63 version includes front seats with active bolsters and massage.

The Lane Tracking package adds a blind-spot warning system and a lane-departure warning system. The Driver Assistance package gets adaptive cruise control and enhanced, active versions of the Lane Tracking items. The Parktronic package includes front and rear parking sensors and an automatic parking system. Stand-alone options include an infrared night-view display and heated rear seats. The CLS550 can be equipped with a heated steering wheel and massaging front seats with active bolsters.

2012 Highlights

The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class has been completely redesigned for 2012 with bold new styling, an upgraded cabin, a choice of twin-turbo V8s and a significantly cheaper price.

Performance & mpg

The CLS550 features a twin-turbo 4.7-liter V8 that sends 402 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. In Edmunds performance testing, the CLS550 went from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds -- truly impressive performance for a V8-powered sedan of this size. Estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway for the CLS550, while 4Matic drops these estimates by 1 mpg each.

The CLS63 AMG gets a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 that sends 518 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a specialized seven-speed automatic transmission. If that's not good enough, the AMG Performance Pack pumps output to 550 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing with the Performance Pack, a CLS63 hit 60 mph in an incredible 3.9 seconds. Estimated fuel economy with the regular CLS63 engine tune is 15/22/19.

Safety

Every 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class gets standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front knee airbags, front side airbags (both torso and pelvic), full-length curtain airbags and Mercedes-Benz mbrace emergency telematics. Also standard is Attention Assist (a driver drowsiness and alerting monitor) and PreSafe (it anticipates an imminent crash and automatically takes measures to better secure occupants).

Options include rear side airbags, infrared night-view sensors and rearview parking sensors. The Driver Assistance package adds blind-spot and lane-departure systems; the active version of this package takes action should you fail to heed those warnings.

In Edmunds brake testing, a CLS550 with summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet, which is excellent but just a tad better than average for the class. The CLS63 actually took a bit longer at 113 feet, but that's still excellent.

Driving

Simply put, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 drives beautifully. The adaptive air suspension and variable dampers provide secure handling and an impressive ride quality. The new electrically assisted steering offers good feedback, loads up naturally and quickens the more you turn, making the CLS feel smaller than it actually is. Also helping that effort is a "base" engine that utterly flattens you into your seat with a simple brush of the pedal. It's hard to imagine needing any more power.

But then you drop yourself into the CLS63, brushits pedal and feel yourself melt at the glorious burbling roar of the bigger twin-turbo V8 at work. This is a truly majestic power plant, and it's complemented beautifully by a transmission that swaps gears with surgical precision. Though a manual mode with paddle shifters is included, Sport+ mode is so adept at downshifting one or two gears during braking (accompanied by the glorious bark of an engine blip) that we found ourselves never using the paddles.

Handling is also exceptional. Like the 550, the AMG's steering feels light, but there is an abundance of feel fed to your hands that rewards a delicate touch. The three-mode suspension system eliminates body roll and brings the big CLS around corners without breaking a sweat. It's quite firm even in its Comfort setting, however, so those looking for a sumptuous ride should stick with the comfier yet still composed CLS550.

Interior

As with the exterior, the CLS cabin takes the current Mercedes-Benz design aesthetic and makes it more organic and curvaceous. Materials are beyond reproach. The control layout is similar to the E-Class, though it swaps in an analog clock and the older knob-style climate controls in lieu of the newer toggle buttons. Stepping up to the CLS63 adds a chunky AMG wheel and fills the center console with AMG vehicle controls and the MCT transmission selector (complete with an embossed AMG crest) in lieu of the 550's electronic column shifter.

With its low, racy roof line and two-person backseat, the CLS isn't what we'd call the ideal people carrier. If you frequently ferry people around or have particularly tall friends, opting for an E-Class is probably a wiser idea. Trunk space is pretty generous, however, with 15.7 cubic feet available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I have Ever Owned
travisesq,03/12/2012
I purchased this car two days ago, in palladium silver and black interior. So the only disclaimer for this review is that I have driven the car a total of 150 miles. Having owned several different models of Mercedes (including a 2011 E350, that I traded for this car), as well as BMWs and Porsches, I can honestly say that this is the finest vehicle I have ever driven. Power is more than abundant. Steering and handling are perfection. Exterior and interior build quality and styling give me goose bumps. Buy this car if you can.
Emotionally engaging, visually pleasing, and viscerally stunning
drbcr,02/04/2012
The safety features of a car are an important consideration for me. I decided to look into BMW, Audi and Mercedes. Currently, BMW does not offer a car that competes in this class (perhaps the 5 series Gran Turismo?) I was able to test drive the M-B CLS 4matic and the Audi A7. Audi did seem to have a sportier feel to it. Both cars have a wide array of technology and safety features, but M-B believes in taking a more pro-active role in terms of safety (Active Blind Spot Assist/Active Lane-Keeping Assist). The sensual sheet metal, safety features, exclusivity, and twin turbo 4.6L V8 with 4matic sold me on the M-B. I had no idea that a car could be so interactive, functional, & beautiful.
Bought Used CPO 2012 CLS63 Perf Model Jan 2016
Alan,06/22/2016
CLS63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
I bought a 2012 CLS63 CPO used in January 2016 with 40,000 miles. Paid less than half the cost of a new one and felt I got a good deal. The vehicle looked like new and runs great. In June 2016 I drove from Los Angeles, CA to Cary NC. No problems or issues during the trip and averaged 24.5 mpg. They say that "there is no replacement for displacement" and I found that out to be true. I extensively used the Distronics adaptive cruise control to control the speed and had no loss of speed going over the mountains or accelerating up on ramps. I am happy with my purchase of this vehicle, especially because the price of a new one would be beyond my budget and paying the depreciated price made owning an AMG affordable.
One of the Best Latest Efforts From Benz
4maticbenz,11/12/2011
This car has got it all: style, comfort, sportiness, oppulence, neck-snapping performance, build quality that reminds me of 1990's Mercedes, and the safety and security of AWD. I get countless compliments and stares while driving the car and the interior styling is quite impressive as well. Even with the airmatic suspension set in sport mode and the transmission engaged in its sport setting, everything is just buttery smooth. It's truely an outstanding car.
See all 13 reviews of the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

More About This Model

Success can be awkward. When Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision CLS "concept" at the 2003 Frankfurt Auto Show, the response was overwhelmingly positive. An E-Class sedan never looked so good.

They called it a coupe. It wasn't. Nobody cared. It and the virtually identical-looking production CLS transcended any contrived monikers the marketing department could dream up.

The 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 is the company's sophomore follow-up to the stylistic smash hit of the original. For an automaker, that's a tough spot in which to find itself.

Balancing Familiar With Fresh
Here's the reason. Mercedes-Benz reckons that nearly two-thirds of European buyers of the first-gen CLS cite styling as the deciding factor in their purchase. This created something of a pickle for the designers of the second-generation car. Surely the company would have loved to capitalize on a strong family resemblance to the successful outgoing CLS, yet that car won hearts precisely for representing a dramatic departure from the norm. What to do?

Styled in Mercedes-Benz's U.S. design studio in Carlsbad, California, the new CLS nods at the old car and then goes its own way. It shares a similar crescent-shaped greenhouse profile and tapered, high-bustle rear with the outgoing car, but much of that car's feminine elegance is gone, particularly at the front.

A chunky, upright grille à la SLS AMG dominates the nose, lending the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 a much blockier and massive-looking presence. The rear haunches have swollen, and the outgoing car's gracefully arching character line that stretched from the front wheel arch to the taillight is now interrupted by a second crease that echoes the fenders of the 500K of the 1930s.

It's a look that will divide opinions. Maybe that's the idea.

Power House
U.S.-bound CLSs will offer one powertrain at launch as opposed to the cornucopia of offerings overseas. A new — largely new, anyway — 4.6-liter V8 boasts twin Honeywell GT2260 turbochargers and direct injection that join forces to create 402 horsepower, an increase of 20 compared to the outgoing normally aspirated 5.5-liter mill upon which it's based. The familiar seven-speed autobox is, predictably, the only transmission available.

Torque is what's for dinner in cars like the CLS, and that's a particular specialty of the force-fed bent-eight, as there are 443 pound-feet on tap from 1,600-4,750 rpm.

Fret not, fans of the non-boosted M273 lump. Lag in the new engine (engine code M278) is a nonissue so there's an immediate response when you flex your ankle. The plentiful torque is delivered seamlessly even from low revs, and yet the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 is said to be some 22 percent more efficient on the European drive cycle. EPA fuel-economy testing is yet to be completed.

Some of the efficiency improvement is due to a stop/start engine function that won't initially be available in stateside CLSs, as compliance of the system with U.S. emissions isn't finalized. Still, this engine is a win-win situation on all fronts. It even sounds terrific as it maintains an exhaust note that suggests ample meat lurks underhood.

A Smidge Larger, Slipperier, Stiffer. And Heavier
The new CLS is incrementally larger in every dimension than the outgoing CLS — about an inch longer, a half-inch higher and less than a half-inch wider. Wheelbase grows by 0.8 inch to 113.2 inches. There's fractionally more shoulder room inside, though the dramatically curved roof line still compromises rear headroom, kind of like a, um, coupe.

Despite the larger frontal area, drag has been reduced by 10 percent thanks to an improvement in the drag coefficient to a slippery 0.26. Static bending and torsional stiffness are up 28 and 6 percent, respectively. The beefier body shell adds weight — so although the new CLS boasts new all-aluminum doors, hood, deck lid and parcel shelf, it checks in about 140 pounds heavier than the old CLS.

Graceful Character
You'd never guess the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 grew heavier by the way it takes to the road. We sampled the CLS in the hills and dales of central Italy and, simply put, it drives beautifully. There's tidy handling and an absorbent ride from the air suspension and variable dampers, and the new electrically assisted steering is pretty transparent, if a bit too light at low speeds. It loads up naturally, however, and the mechanically variable ratio that quickens as you add lock is a real boon in helping the CLS drive smaller than it is.

Whereas the exterior styling is divisive, the cabin is gorgeous. It's a thoroughly modern, well-trimmed and attractive place that feels airy despite the apparently chopped roof line. Call it a sneaky styling trick. And in addition to every imaginable creature comfort short of a Mediterranean spa (though we hear they're working on that), there are new optional nannies aboard in the form of lane-departure and blind-spot correction systems.

New active all-LED headlights are said to be a world's first, too. Designed to last the life of the car, they automatically dip the cutoff and modulate the high beams in response to oncoming traffic and driving conditions. Very clever indeed. In action each headlight's central nodule eerily pivots around like some kind of sentient being.

Genuine Class
Expect the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 to stick close to a base price of $74,000 when it arrives in U.S. showrooms in May 2011. For that sum you get one highly accomplished sedan, possibly one of the best on the road.

In a twist of irony, the main attraction of the CLS is no longer its heart-stopping sheet metal but rather the substance beneath the skin.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored press event to facilitate this report.

Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Overview

The Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLS-Class Sedan, CLS-Class CLS63 AMG. Available styles include CLS550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), CLS550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), and CLS63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 is priced between $22,995 and$26,966 with odometer readings between 74710 and74710 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG is priced between $36,786 and$36,786 with odometer readings between 64192 and64192 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2012 CLS-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,995 and mileage as low as 64192 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class.

Can't find a used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,637.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,984.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,064.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,681.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

