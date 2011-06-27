Vehicle overview

A "four-door coupe" might be an oxymoron, but it is one that nevertheless has proved to be a popular concept. Mercedes pioneered this with the original CLS-Class for 2006, taking the underpinnings of its E-Class midsize sedan and wrapping them in a curvaceous body with the sleek, sloping roof line indicative of a coupe. It might not have been as spacious or practical as a regular sedan, but its style was well worth the compromise. Today, you can see this concept on display throughout the price spectrum, from the 2012 Audi A7 and 2012 Jaguar XJ to the Hyundai Elantra and VW CC.

Now there is an all-new 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class that must not only improve upon its predecessor but also compete against the very cars it inspired. It's a tough task to be sure, but like the rest of the recently redesigned Mercedes-Benz models, the new CLS has been significantly improved while costing considerably less.

Starting things off is a new engine lineup that's both more powerful and more fuel-efficient. Benz's new twin-turbo 4.7-liter V8 produces 402 horsepower in the CLS550, and if that's somehow not enough, the CLS63 sports a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 that dumps either 510 hp to the rear wheels or 550 hp if you pony up for the AMG Performance Pack. The 2012 CLS also handles and rides better thanks to a more rigid structure and further refinements of the Airmatic adaptive suspension. New electric-assist power steering does a good job of replacing the old hydraulic unit, providing good feedback and a variable-ratio action that helps make the big CLS feel smaller than it is.

Inside the cabin, the build quality is better and the controls are easier to use, showcasing the strides Mercedes-Benz has taken to once again be considered a standard for the world. Comfort and convenience features are in abundance even before you sample the options list, while the number of safety features is truly impressive. There are 10 airbags (12 if you get the optional side bags for the rear seat), along with a multitude of electronic aids designed to keep you on the road, in your lane and paying attention.

Of course, the new 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is not without its compromises. The twin, rear bucket seats are still tight on headroom, and the CLS550 still costs about $10,000 more than a similarly equipped E550. Then there's the styling, which is pretty much what made the old CLS such a popular pioneer. The 2012 version has added a touch of aggression and muscularity to the soft, feminine curves of the old car, while still being a sleeker, more curvaceous take on current Benz sedan styling. However, many folks aren't fans of current Benz styling treatment for its sedans, and the CLS isn't likely to win their favor, either.

So not everyone will like this Benz, but that's usually the case with bold stylistic steps. The 2012 CLS might not be the pioneer its predecessor was, but it's a better car overall that can definitely handle whatever copycats come its way.