Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

This outstanding example of a 2016 BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 650I XD is offered by Titan Motor Group.This BMW includes:DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUSLane Departure WarningRear Parking AidBack-Up CameraBlind Spot MonitorM SPORT EDITIONMulti-Zone A/CLane Departure WarningTires - Front PerformanceCooled Front Seat(s)Aluminum WheelsA/CClimate ControlRear Parking AidBack-Up CameraHeated Front Seat(s)Tires - Rear PerformanceHeads-Up DisplayBlind Spot MonitorRear A/C*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*This 2016 BMW 6 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 650I XD. Well-known by many, the 6 Series has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige.This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind.This BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 650I XD is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. Clean interior? How about flawless. This BMW 6 Series looks like has never been used.You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 650I XD as it packs a beast under the hood. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 650I XD.A unique vintage vehicle that exudes taste and sophistication.More information about the 2016 BMW 6 Series:The 2016 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling coupe, convertible or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls.This model sets itself apart with long list of active-safety technologies and innovations, a back seat roomy enough for adults, comfortable, quiet ride, confident high-speed performance, and Very quick acceleration

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA6D6C58GG387968

Stock: QN5364T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-20-2020