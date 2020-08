Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

Certified Luxury Motors - Great Neck / New York

Only 31,295 Miles! Delivers 29 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This BMW 6 Series delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Light Alloy (Style 365) -inc: Star-spoke, Valet Function.*This BMW 6 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic -inc: automatic sport and manual shift modes, Tracker System, Tires: P245/45R18 All Season Run-Flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required).*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. NYC Motor Cars of Queens graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Non-smoker vehicle!*Visit Us Today *For a must-own BMW 6 Series come see us at NYC Motor Cars of Queens, 74-38 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373. Just minutes away!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA6D2C50GGT66007

Stock: C0236-A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-04-2019