Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 31,295 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$33,995$5,915 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors - Great Neck / New York
Only 31,295 Miles! Delivers 29 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This BMW 6 Series delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Light Alloy (Style 365) -inc: Star-spoke, Valet Function.*This BMW 6 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic -inc: automatic sport and manual shift modes, Tracker System, Tires: P245/45R18 All Season Run-Flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required).*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. NYC Motor Cars of Queens graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Non-smoker vehicle!*Visit Us Today *For a must-own BMW 6 Series come see us at NYC Motor Cars of Queens, 74-38 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C50GGT66007
Stock: C0236-A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-04-2019
- 23,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,500$5,057 Below Market
Motorcars Louisiana - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C52GG432402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,999
BMW of West Houston - Katy / Texas
This 2016 BMW 650i has a Clean Carfax, Alpine white, exterior, and Ivory White/Black Nappa Leather interior. Key features include M sport package, Cold weather package, Executive package, Driving assistance package, Navigation system, Gesture control, Sun/Moonroof, Remote services, Heated front seats, Smartphone integration, Rear view camera, Ambient lighting, Bang & Olufsen sound system, BMW assist eCall, Comfort access keyless entry, Heated mirrors, Premium sound system, and much more! Visit BMW of West Houston at 20822 Katy Fwy Katy, TX 77449 today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D4C56GD977236
Stock: TGD977236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 38,600 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,675$5,915 Below Market
Parks Chevrolet - Kernersville / North Carolina
Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville, NC ! We offer low payment - easy financing on everything ! We sell in volume and that saves you money!!2016 Black BMW 6 Series Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C59GD927410
Stock: 7K4554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 47,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,992$4,825 Below Market
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$102,395.00 CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION/GPS, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF/SUNROOF, 16 Speakers, 19" x 8.5" Light Alloy (Style 351M) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, Air Conditioning, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Ceramic Controls, Contrast Stitching, Driver Assistance Plus, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Executive Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Hi-Fi Sound System, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, M Sport Edition, M Sport Edition (7MH), M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Radio: AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Without Lines Designation Outside.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C55GG387605
Stock: 387605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 26,833 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$35,999
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $7680 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C58GG387775
Stock: M280710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- 14,490 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$34,500$3,813 Below Market
Tim Short Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Middlesboro / Kentucky
**PRICE REDUCED**, **BLUETOOTH**, **USB PORTS**, **PUSH START**, **FUN!**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **ONE OWNER**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **LOW MILES**, **POWER SEATS**, *GREAT MILES*, *POWER WINDOWS*, *AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS*, *HARMON CARDON AUDIO*, *POWER LOCKS*, *SEAT MEMORY*.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 42615 miles below market average! 20/31 City/Highway MPGTake the "SHORT" drive to Satisfaction.Reviews: * Long list of standard features; richly trimmed interior; seductive coupelike appearance. Source: Edmunds * Powerful, refined engines; superbly crafted interior; convertible model's versatile soft top; relatively large trunk. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C55GD927453
Stock: P5401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 34,410 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$36,000$3,324 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$86,395 ORIGINAL MSRP**M SPORT EDITION($5,300)**20" PREMIUM WHEELS($1,300)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BACKUP CAMERA**AUTOMATIC SOFT CLOSE DOORS**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND**POWER HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**KEYLESS REMOTE**HEADS UP DISPLAY**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C59GD927424
Stock: P16464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 70,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$32,444$2,966 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2016 BMW 6 Series IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C59GG387641
Stock: GG387641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- certified
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i13,073 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$42,750$2,232 Below Market
BMW of Mamaroneck - Mamaroneck / New York
**M SPORT PKG**BMW CERTIFIED**ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION**NAVIGATION**EXECUTIVE PKG**REAR VIEW CAMERA**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PKG**harman/kardon Surround Sound, Head-Up Display, Heated Seats, Nappa Leather, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.Recent Arrival! Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 19 x 8.5 Multi-Spoke (Style 423) Wheels, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, HD Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 Year Subscription, Hi-Fi Sound System, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Adaptive suspension, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 16 Speakers, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, harman/kardon Speakers, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall Adaptive headlights, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D4C56GD977401
Stock: D977401M
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 24,657 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$36,250$2,456 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Myrtle Beach - Myrtle Beach / South Carolina
Local Trade-In and freshly serviced. Factory warranty through 8/17/2020 or 50,000 miles. Equipped as follows: Executive Package, M Sport Edition, M Sport Package, Driver Assistance Plus, 20" x 8.5" Fr & 20" x 9.0" Rr (Style 373M) Wheels, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Ceramic Controls, Contrast Stitching, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, M Steering Wheel, Multi-Contour Seats, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info. Available service contracts with flexible options. Competitive Financing with flexible terms available through a wide portfolio of lenders for all credit tiers! Can't make the trip from out of state? Ask about our front door delivery program (some restrictions may apply).Black Sapphire Metallic 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i Gran Coupe M Sport Edition
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C58GG432307
Stock: 7302A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 35,100 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$38,950$1,759 Below Market
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
ORIGINAL MSRP $101K !!! 2016 BMW 650 XI GRAND COUPE AWD W/Navigation System, SEDAN 4 DR 4.4L V8 F DOHC 32V GASOLINE ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 8-Speed A/T Transmission, Exterior Color: Jet Black with Black Nappa Leather interior, Clean Title, Clean Carfax, only 35K miles !! , Low miles!! , Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, tires and breaks are new, just installed, never been smoked in, Cold Weather Package - Heated Steering Wheel Heated Rear Seats, Driver Assistance Plus - Active Driving Assistant, Speed Limit Info, Side And Top View Cameras, Active Blind Spot Detection, Executive Package - ZEC, Rear Sunshades, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, 4-Zone Climate Control, Front Ventilated Seats, Power Rear Sunshade Head-UP Display, Ceramic Controls, High Value Options Include: Sunroof w/Power Sunshade, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection Climate Control, Cooled Front Seat(s), Fog Lamps, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Heads-Up Display, Heated Front Seat(s) Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C, Rear Parking Aid, Satellite Radio, Seat Memory, Tire Pressure Monitor, Woodgrain Interior Trim, A/C, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Brake Assist Bucket Seats, CD Player, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, HD Radio, Headlights-Auto-Leveling Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Knee Air Bag Leather Steering Wheel, Mirror Memory, MP3 Player, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Head Air Bag, Run Flat Tires Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls Telematics, Traction Control, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and picture.Financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C5XGG388040
Stock: 388040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$46,500
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive Gran CoupeThe highest standard of reconditioning. This vehicle has passed a 167 point inspection. Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. 2 keys and floor mats. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection. We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects. Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.com Due to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C50GG387611
Stock: P6101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 55,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$34,900$1,159 Below Market
Nissan of Queens - Ozone Park / New York
This outstanding example of a 2016 BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 650I XD is offered by Titan Motor Group.This BMW includes:DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUSLane Departure WarningRear Parking AidBack-Up CameraBlind Spot MonitorM SPORT EDITIONMulti-Zone A/CLane Departure WarningTires - Front PerformanceCooled Front Seat(s)Aluminum WheelsA/CClimate ControlRear Parking AidBack-Up CameraHeated Front Seat(s)Tires - Rear PerformanceHeads-Up DisplayBlind Spot MonitorRear A/C*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*This 2016 BMW 6 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 650I XD. Well-known by many, the 6 Series has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige.This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind.This BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 650I XD is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. Clean interior? How about flawless. This BMW 6 Series looks like has never been used.You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 650I XD as it packs a beast under the hood. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 650I XD.A unique vintage vehicle that exudes taste and sophistication.More information about the 2016 BMW 6 Series:The 2016 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling coupe, convertible or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls.This model sets itself apart with long list of active-safety technologies and innovations, a back seat roomy enough for adults, comfortable, quiet ride, confident high-speed performance, and Very quick acceleration
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C58GG387968
Stock: QN5364T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 35,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$37,888$2,749 Below Market
San Diego Beemers - San Diego / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C55GG639320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,362 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$33,990$1,395 Below Market
BMW of Minnetonka - Minnetonka / Minnesota
**4 NEW BMW APPROVED RUN-FLAT TIRES, **COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, **HEATED SEATS, **LEATHER, **PRICE INCLUDES 2 KEYS AND FULL TANK OF GAS, Cold Weather Package, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel."BMW of Minnetonka is a locally owned BMW Dealership located just minutes west of Minneapolis. At BMW of Minnetonka you will find hundreds of new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned BMWs to choose from. We also have over 30 factory trained technicians to service your BMW. If you're looking for a BMW part, our parts department has a vast inventory of parts in stock. Our dealership is over 275,000 square feet with 3 levels of indoor showroom and includes a movie theater, 3 lounges, 2 refreshment areas, indoor playground, over 100 service loaners, free wi-fi, gourmet coffee, and snacks. Come see us today!" At BMW of Minnetonka, we believe in ''MARKET VALUE PRICING'' all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C58GGT65722
Stock: A3649A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-14-2019
- 28,624 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$32,260$387 Below Market
King Chevrolet Buick GMC - Longmont / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. Jet Black 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L I6 Clean Carfax report, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather seating, Heated seats, Power Sliding Moonroof, USB port, Steering wheel radio controls, Cruise Control.20/29 City/Highway MPGWe're Family!! King GM is a GM Mark of Excellence Award Winner five years in a row. We've been the recipient of many community awards in Longmont, Loveland, Fort Collins, and Greeley too. We're family owned and operated, and community-oriented. Price valid only through our internet department. Price includes all applicable incentives. Internet price includes $750 dealer arranged finance rebate. Call 303-776-2650 to confirm availability.Reviews:* Long list of standard features; richly trimmed interior; seductive coupelike appearance. Source: Edmunds* Powerful, refined engines; superbly crafted interior; convertible model's versatile soft top; relatively large trunk. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C56GGT65704
Stock: V5640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-01-2020
- 7,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,999
RPT Sales and Leasing - Orlando / Florida
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 BMW 6 Series? This is it. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. For those who are ready to drive something more than just a car, this BMW 6 Series 650i will appeal to their idea of luxury and refinement. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this BMW 6 Series, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 6 Series 650i. The BMW 6 Series 650i is in a class on its own. So much so, that BMW didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. Fast, yet nimble, this highly refined automobile will turn heads wherever you go, provided of course, they even see you. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this BMW 6 Series makes it one of the nicest you'll find. More information about the 2016 BMW 6 Series: The 2016 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling coupe, convertible or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls. Interesting features of this model are long list of active-safety technologies and innovations, a back seat roomy enough for adults, comfortable, quiet ride, confident high-speed performance, and Very quick acceleration
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D4C50GD977538
Stock: GD977538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
