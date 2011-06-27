Vehicle overview

Breathtaking design takes priority on the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. A "four-door coupe" variation on the related E-Class, the CLS is easily one of the most attractive luxury sedans on the market, and it's one of those cars that looks even better in person than in photos. It's powerful, too, with two different, turbocharged V8s that make driving it an exhilarating experience. Among this Mercedes-Benz's few downsides are its relatively high price tag and its dramatically sloping rear roof line, which limits the car's versatility.

These limitations are readily apparent in the CLS-Class sedan's backseat, which can accommodate only two passengers and isn't comfortable for full-size adults. The car's high beltline and small rear windows make it feel even smaller, and compared to the more conventional E-Class sedan, you lose a full inch of rear headroom.

The situation is much different up front, as there's plenty of room to stretch out in the luxurious cockpit. If you're in the driver seat, your mind will be further occupied by the engine under the hood. With 402 hp on tap, the standard CLS550 is an amazingly quick luxury sedan in its own right. Meanwhile, the CLS63 AMG enters the realm of ridiculous speed with 550 hp in standard form and 577 on the S-Model. The switch to all-wheel drive (from rear-wheel drive) for 2014 changes the CLS63's character slightly, but it makes the car more of a year-round proposition for buyers in cold climates.

Of course, there are plenty of luxury sedans that offer many of the same advantages as the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. The 2014 Audi S7 (and the ultra-high-performance RS 7) and 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe (along with the M6 Gran Coupe variant) represent a more practical take on the four-door coupe trend (they have more rear seat room) and feature powerful V8s of their own.

Other possibilities include the Jaguar XF, which has a much wider range of engines, and the 2014 Porsche Panamera, which is not exactly beautiful but is certainly the best-handling car in this group. Another interesting option is the all-electric Tesla Model S, which offers similar quickness and makes a design statement of its own.

Ultimately, any of these cars would be satisfying to own, and if you're drawn to the high style and raw speed of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, we won't stand in your way.