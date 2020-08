Close

JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York

You'll be completely happy with this 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. This CLS-Class has 73389 miles, and it has plenty more to go with you behind the wheel. Its sensibility is matched by a spread of extra features, which include: heated seats,power seats,moon roof,navigation,power windows,power locks,blue tooth,mp3 audio input and leather seats You'll always feel welcome at JTL Auto Sales. Adventure is calling! Drive it home today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDDJ77X37A088482

Stock: 19 0147P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-27-2019