  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XF
  4. Used 2015 Jaguar XF
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2015 Jaguar XF Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish and well-crafted interior
  • sporty handling
  • comfortable and refined ride
  • thrilling XFR and XFR-S models.
  • Outdated electronics interface
  • missing some common safety options
  • mediocre outward visibility.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Jaguar XF for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Range
$14,888 - $28,995
Used XF for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2015 Jaguar XF isn't a mainstream pick for a midsize luxury or performance sedan, it has more personality than many front runners in this class, along with an engine lineup diverse enough to suit every taste.

Vehicle overview

While German luxury sedans enjoy the lion's share of attention and sales, there's still something to be said for the charm Jaguar delivers with the 2015 Jaguar XF sedan. You'll know it as soon as you situate yourself behind the wheel. There's a palpable sense of occasion as the engine-start button pulses red before start-up, the gear selector dial rises to meet your hand and the air vents appear seemingly from nowhere.

Hit the road and the midsize XF will reward you with engaging handling, and -- when equipped with Jaguar's potent supercharged V8 engine -- a roaring good time by anyone's standards. Further, the XF doesn't sacrifice luxury in the name of performance. Ride comfort and interior materials quality are on par with the competition. There's a fair amount of value here, too, as this year's XF benefits from even more standard equipment.

There are some drawbacks to the XF, however. The car's audio and navigation interface is more complicated to use, slower to react and generally less functional than the newer systems found in other luxury sedans. The lack of active safety features could be another turn-off. If these are concerns for you, you'll likely want to check out the 2015 Audi A6, 2015 BMW 5 Series, Lexus GS or 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Yet the 2015 Jaguar XF is well worth considering alongside the competition. It may just provide that elusive character you find missing from the others.

2015 Jaguar XF models

The 2015 Jaguar XF is a midsize luxury sedan offered in eight trim levels based on drivetrain choices. These start with the base 2.0T Premium and climb upward with the 3.0 Portfolio (available in rear- or all-wheel drive), 3.0 Sport (also with either RWD or AWD), 5.0 Supercharged, XFR and finally, the XFR-S.

Standard features for the XF 2.0T Premium include a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and ignition, automatic wipers, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, six-way power front seats, heated front seats, driver memory functions and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Electronic features include a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a navigation system and a 12-speaker audio system with CD player, satellite and HD radio, iPod integration and USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

Besides adding a supercharged V6 engine, the XF 3.0 Sport also comes with 20-inch wheels, rakish side sills, a trunk spoiler, black grille and window trim, gloss-black interior trim, 14-way driver and eight-way power passenger seats (with four-way power lumbar), and a selectable dynamic driving mode that augments normal and winter modes. Choosing the XF 3.0 Portfolio (RWD or AWD) deletes the side sills and spoiler, switches out the 20-inch wheels for 19s, replaces bright trim with black, substitutes a 12-way driver seat and adds adaptive headlights, automatic high-beam control, ventilated front seats, premium leather upholstery and an upgraded audio system with surround sound and 17 speakers.

Both 3.0 AWD models come with a heated steering wheel, but there's a Cold Weather package available on the 2.0T Premium and the 3.0 Portfolio that adds a heated steering wheel and a heated windshield.

The XF 5.0 Supercharged comes with almost all of the above as standard and further adds a supercharged V8 engine, 20-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive suspension, a sport differential, upgraded brakes and a power rear sunshade. The XFR squeezes more power from the supercharged V8 and adds back the trunk spoiler and side sills, unique "R" exterior and interior trim.

Both the XF 5.0 Supercharged and XFR may be optioned with a Black Pack that includes special wheels, window trim, grille surround, bumper and trunk trim and red brake calipers (standard on XFR). The XFR can be further optioned with a Speed package that raises the car's top speed and adds a front bumper splitter and a rear spoiler.

The XFR-S features increased power output over the XFR, plus a sport exhaust, most of the Black package and unique "R-S" details.

2015 Highlights

With the addition of two new trim levels, Sport and Portfolio, the XF line grows to eight for 2015. All trims, but especially the base 2.0T, receive significant feature content revisions.

Performance & mpg

Jaguar isn't stingy with horsepower, and each rung on the XF ladder adds about 100 more horses of engine power. With five different engines, the 2015 Jaguar XF lineup has something for every taste and budget. The XF 2.0T is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 240 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available, and it sends power to the rear wheels. In Edmunds testing, this model accelerated to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is slow for a base model sedan in this class. On the plus side, the EPA estimates the XF 2.0T at 23 mpg combined (19 city/30 highway).

The XF 3.0 makes use of a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine rated at 340 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants are available, and Jaguar estimates the rear-drive version will reach 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, while the AWD model is claimed to make the same run in 6.1 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy for the rear-drive 3.0 at 22 mpg combined (18 city/28 highway) and the AWD version at 20 mpg combined (17/27).

Things start getting serious with the XF 5.0 Supercharged, which sports a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 producing 470 hp and 424 lb-ft of torque. In testing, we hit the 60 mph mark in a quick 4.5 seconds. The more potent XFR squeezes out 510 hp and 461 lb-ft from the supercharged V8, and the XFR-S manages a further increase to 550 hp and 502 lb-ft. In Edmunds testing, the XFR-S accelerated to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. Despite the spread in power output, the EPA rates all V8-powered XFs at 18 mpg combined (15/23).

Safety

Standard safety features for all Jaguar XF models include traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags, a blind-spot warning system and a rearview camera. Missing, however, are increasingly common options such as lane-departure warning and assist, 360-degree parking cameras and frontal collision warning and mitigation.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Jaguar XF 2.0T equipped with 19-inch wheels and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, which is about average for an entry-level midsize luxury sedan. An XF 5.0 Supercharged with 20-inch wheels and summer tires needed only 113 feet, and the XFR-S stopped in a very short 108 feet. Both distances are on par with similarly equipped premium-brand sport sedans.

Driving

It should come as no surprise that the base XF 2.0T Premium model won't win over drivers who put a priority on performance. Considering how quick the similarly powered BMW 528i is, acceleration in the base Jaguar XF is merely adequate. Also, the engine and transmission are often slow to respond to gas pedal inputs. For these reasons, we gave the base XF a "B" rating in its segment. The supercharged V6 engine in the midrange XF 3.0 provides much more energetic performance and should satisfy the majority of midsize luxury sedan shoppers, especially because it can also be had with foul-weather-ready all-wheel drive.

The V8-powered 2015 Jaguar XFs possess a wealth of power under the hood. Acceleration in the top-of-the-line XFR-S borders on ludicrous and really has to be experienced to be believed. Besides the vast increase in power, the V8 models also benefit from an adaptive suspension that improves handling dynamics without sacrificing the XF's luxurious ride quality. This is why it received an "A" rating from the Edmunds testing team. Driven briskly around turns, the Jaguar XF has considerable grip and surprisingly high limits. More demanding drivers might find the steering a little too light, but the XF is still more fun to drive than many competitors. All models provide a quiet cabin on the highway, with wind and tire noise quelled to near silence.

Interior

Bringing the Jaguar XF to life is a bit of an event unto itself. Pressing the pulsating starter button also triggers the gear selector dial to rise from its flush position on the center console, and what were once flat dash-panel elements rotate to reveal the air vents. The cabin retains much of the old-world charm of Jaguars past, but with a modern interpretation that includes contemporary materials. That said, you're likely to find the seating a little tighter in both the front and rear compared with accommodations in the E-Class and 5 Series. But it's entirely suitable for a true midsize luxury sedan, and the sense of compactness contributes to the Jag's more engaging feel once you're behind the wheel.

Cargo capacity, on the other hand, is quite generous for a midsize luxury sedan at 17.7 cubic feet. Split-folding rear seats with a ski pass-through further increase capacity and allow for the transport of longer items.

The only notable disappointments in the XF's interior are the limited visibility and the outdated infotainment system. Large roof pillars limit the view behind, requiring reliance on the parking sensors or rearview camera; given this environment, the sedan's blind-spot monitoring system is essential. Luckily, all the aforementioned safety technology comes standard. Jaguar's infotainment interface trails competing systems with its small display, plain graphics, slightly delayed responses and over-complicated menu structure.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Jaguar XF.

5(79%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(7%)
4.6
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

As a 12 year former BMW driver, I am Blown away
W. Marks,01/27/2016
Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I had some reticence in going with my first Jag due to reports of reliability issues. However, the design and the feel won me over to give it a try. Got a very nice deal off the window sticker. Range Rover / Jaguar Houston Central was an awesome group to work with and their attentiveness after purchase has been awesome. The feel of the Jag is simply something to savor. The "sport" mode has great pick up without the annoying lunge/lurch of me BMW 535. The 3.0 Portfolio upgrade is supercharged, it takes off immediately from a stop - something I didn't like about the standard model. Interior is incredible by design and the finish is beautiful. The BMW is so bland in comparison. Seat comfort is better in the Jag and it just feels like it fits the driver like a glove. Technology is good and far better than in the 2013 BMW I traded in. All in all, I couldn't be more satisfied, 3 months and 5000 miles in. Cheers!
Love the Growl!
Duke Satnick,11/22/2015
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
After owning Audi and BMW, we decided to try something different and the Jaguar has exceeded our expectations. From the moment you enter the car, see the start bottom start to pulse, and hit the button, you get this adrenaline rush as the car starts to growl, ready to pounce on its next road victim. Power at your command, with great handling and cornering without sacrificing luxury. The sound system is second to none and with an instrumental and navigational panel that is simple and logical to use. We are dog lovers, but we are extremely pleased with our new cat!
First time Jag owner
Kat,10/20/2016
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This car is definitely smooth, stylish and a head turner!! The experience owning this Jaguar has been awesome!! I got a great deal on my car and so far so good!! I really love the once a year oil changing!!!
Cat Chat
Norris Tomlinson,01/01/2018
Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Rear vision is hampered by the stylish low roof line. That deficiency is compensated for to some degree by the cars passing vehicle warning system. The Cat's V-6 supercharged engine provides instant acceleration - a true performance pleasure. Unfortunately performance comes at a price - lousy gas mileage in the 14 to 16 mpg range around town. Though the car doesn't need much service the cost of having it done is extortionate- try an oil change in the $200 range!! On the positive side the Jag dives like its on rails. Its interior is well appointed with quality materials. The controls are logically placed within easy reach. Instrumentation is good, but misses some of the gages you find on older performance cars - but, then, I'm a lover of the old Jags and other British cars. The driver's seat steering wheel combination has more adjustments to it than Carter has little liver pills. Leg room is abundant. If you can't find a comfortable driving position you aren't trying very hard. Bottom line: I love the car; hate the dealer imposed cost of ownership.
See all 14 reviews of the 2015 Jaguar XF
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Jaguar XF features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Jaguar XF

Used 2015 Jaguar XF Overview

The Used 2015 Jaguar XF is offered in the following submodels: XF Sedan, XF XFR, XF XFR-S. Available styles include Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), XFR-S 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Jaguar XF?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Jaguar XF trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Jaguar XF Sport is priced between $18,436 and$28,995 with odometer readings between 46773 and82529 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio is priced between $21,990 and$21,990 with odometer readings between 29495 and29495 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jaguar XF Premium is priced between $14,888 and$14,888 with odometer readings between 72183 and72183 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Jaguar XFS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Jaguar XF for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2015 XFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,888 and mileage as low as 29495 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Jaguar XF.

Can't find a used 2015 Jaguar XFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XF for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,338.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,562.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XF for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,738.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,734.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Jaguar XF?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XF lease specials

Related Used 2015 Jaguar XF info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles