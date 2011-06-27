2015 Jaguar XF Review
Pros & Cons
- Stylish and well-crafted interior
- sporty handling
- comfortable and refined ride
- thrilling XFR and XFR-S models.
- Outdated electronics interface
- missing some common safety options
- mediocre outward visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although the 2015 Jaguar XF isn't a mainstream pick for a midsize luxury or performance sedan, it has more personality than many front runners in this class, along with an engine lineup diverse enough to suit every taste.
Vehicle overview
While German luxury sedans enjoy the lion's share of attention and sales, there's still something to be said for the charm Jaguar delivers with the 2015 Jaguar XF sedan. You'll know it as soon as you situate yourself behind the wheel. There's a palpable sense of occasion as the engine-start button pulses red before start-up, the gear selector dial rises to meet your hand and the air vents appear seemingly from nowhere.
Hit the road and the midsize XF will reward you with engaging handling, and -- when equipped with Jaguar's potent supercharged V8 engine -- a roaring good time by anyone's standards. Further, the XF doesn't sacrifice luxury in the name of performance. Ride comfort and interior materials quality are on par with the competition. There's a fair amount of value here, too, as this year's XF benefits from even more standard equipment.
There are some drawbacks to the XF, however. The car's audio and navigation interface is more complicated to use, slower to react and generally less functional than the newer systems found in other luxury sedans. The lack of active safety features could be another turn-off. If these are concerns for you, you'll likely want to check out the 2015 Audi A6, 2015 BMW 5 Series, Lexus GS or 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Yet the 2015 Jaguar XF is well worth considering alongside the competition. It may just provide that elusive character you find missing from the others.
2015 Jaguar XF models
The 2015 Jaguar XF is a midsize luxury sedan offered in eight trim levels based on drivetrain choices. These start with the base 2.0T Premium and climb upward with the 3.0 Portfolio (available in rear- or all-wheel drive), 3.0 Sport (also with either RWD or AWD), 5.0 Supercharged, XFR and finally, the XFR-S.
Standard features for the XF 2.0T Premium include a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and ignition, automatic wipers, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, six-way power front seats, heated front seats, driver memory functions and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Electronic features include a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a navigation system and a 12-speaker audio system with CD player, satellite and HD radio, iPod integration and USB and auxiliary audio inputs.
Besides adding a supercharged V6 engine, the XF 3.0 Sport also comes with 20-inch wheels, rakish side sills, a trunk spoiler, black grille and window trim, gloss-black interior trim, 14-way driver and eight-way power passenger seats (with four-way power lumbar), and a selectable dynamic driving mode that augments normal and winter modes. Choosing the XF 3.0 Portfolio (RWD or AWD) deletes the side sills and spoiler, switches out the 20-inch wheels for 19s, replaces bright trim with black, substitutes a 12-way driver seat and adds adaptive headlights, automatic high-beam control, ventilated front seats, premium leather upholstery and an upgraded audio system with surround sound and 17 speakers.
Both 3.0 AWD models come with a heated steering wheel, but there's a Cold Weather package available on the 2.0T Premium and the 3.0 Portfolio that adds a heated steering wheel and a heated windshield.
The XF 5.0 Supercharged comes with almost all of the above as standard and further adds a supercharged V8 engine, 20-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive suspension, a sport differential, upgraded brakes and a power rear sunshade. The XFR squeezes more power from the supercharged V8 and adds back the trunk spoiler and side sills, unique "R" exterior and interior trim.
Both the XF 5.0 Supercharged and XFR may be optioned with a Black Pack that includes special wheels, window trim, grille surround, bumper and trunk trim and red brake calipers (standard on XFR). The XFR can be further optioned with a Speed package that raises the car's top speed and adds a front bumper splitter and a rear spoiler.
The XFR-S features increased power output over the XFR, plus a sport exhaust, most of the Black package and unique "R-S" details.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Jaguar isn't stingy with horsepower, and each rung on the XF ladder adds about 100 more horses of engine power. With five different engines, the 2015 Jaguar XF lineup has something for every taste and budget. The XF 2.0T is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 240 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available, and it sends power to the rear wheels. In Edmunds testing, this model accelerated to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is slow for a base model sedan in this class. On the plus side, the EPA estimates the XF 2.0T at 23 mpg combined (19 city/30 highway).
The XF 3.0 makes use of a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine rated at 340 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants are available, and Jaguar estimates the rear-drive version will reach 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, while the AWD model is claimed to make the same run in 6.1 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy for the rear-drive 3.0 at 22 mpg combined (18 city/28 highway) and the AWD version at 20 mpg combined (17/27).
Things start getting serious with the XF 5.0 Supercharged, which sports a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 producing 470 hp and 424 lb-ft of torque. In testing, we hit the 60 mph mark in a quick 4.5 seconds. The more potent XFR squeezes out 510 hp and 461 lb-ft from the supercharged V8, and the XFR-S manages a further increase to 550 hp and 502 lb-ft. In Edmunds testing, the XFR-S accelerated to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. Despite the spread in power output, the EPA rates all V8-powered XFs at 18 mpg combined (15/23).
Safety
Standard safety features for all Jaguar XF models include traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags, a blind-spot warning system and a rearview camera. Missing, however, are increasingly common options such as lane-departure warning and assist, 360-degree parking cameras and frontal collision warning and mitigation.
In Edmunds brake testing, a Jaguar XF 2.0T equipped with 19-inch wheels and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, which is about average for an entry-level midsize luxury sedan. An XF 5.0 Supercharged with 20-inch wheels and summer tires needed only 113 feet, and the XFR-S stopped in a very short 108 feet. Both distances are on par with similarly equipped premium-brand sport sedans.
Driving
It should come as no surprise that the base XF 2.0T Premium model won't win over drivers who put a priority on performance. Considering how quick the similarly powered BMW 528i is, acceleration in the base Jaguar XF is merely adequate. Also, the engine and transmission are often slow to respond to gas pedal inputs. For these reasons, we gave the base XF a "B" rating in its segment. The supercharged V6 engine in the midrange XF 3.0 provides much more energetic performance and should satisfy the majority of midsize luxury sedan shoppers, especially because it can also be had with foul-weather-ready all-wheel drive.
The V8-powered 2015 Jaguar XFs possess a wealth of power under the hood. Acceleration in the top-of-the-line XFR-S borders on ludicrous and really has to be experienced to be believed. Besides the vast increase in power, the V8 models also benefit from an adaptive suspension that improves handling dynamics without sacrificing the XF's luxurious ride quality. This is why it received an "A" rating from the Edmunds testing team. Driven briskly around turns, the Jaguar XF has considerable grip and surprisingly high limits. More demanding drivers might find the steering a little too light, but the XF is still more fun to drive than many competitors. All models provide a quiet cabin on the highway, with wind and tire noise quelled to near silence.
Interior
Bringing the Jaguar XF to life is a bit of an event unto itself. Pressing the pulsating starter button also triggers the gear selector dial to rise from its flush position on the center console, and what were once flat dash-panel elements rotate to reveal the air vents. The cabin retains much of the old-world charm of Jaguars past, but with a modern interpretation that includes contemporary materials. That said, you're likely to find the seating a little tighter in both the front and rear compared with accommodations in the E-Class and 5 Series. But it's entirely suitable for a true midsize luxury sedan, and the sense of compactness contributes to the Jag's more engaging feel once you're behind the wheel.
Cargo capacity, on the other hand, is quite generous for a midsize luxury sedan at 17.7 cubic feet. Split-folding rear seats with a ski pass-through further increase capacity and allow for the transport of longer items.
The only notable disappointments in the XF's interior are the limited visibility and the outdated infotainment system. Large roof pillars limit the view behind, requiring reliance on the parking sensors or rearview camera; given this environment, the sedan's blind-spot monitoring system is essential. Luckily, all the aforementioned safety technology comes standard. Jaguar's infotainment interface trails competing systems with its small display, plain graphics, slightly delayed responses and over-complicated menu structure.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2015 Jaguar XF.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
