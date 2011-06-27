Vehicle overview

While German luxury sedans enjoy the lion's share of attention and sales, there's still something to be said for the charm Jaguar delivers with the 2015 Jaguar XF sedan. You'll know it as soon as you situate yourself behind the wheel. There's a palpable sense of occasion as the engine-start button pulses red before start-up, the gear selector dial rises to meet your hand and the air vents appear seemingly from nowhere.

Hit the road and the midsize XF will reward you with engaging handling, and -- when equipped with Jaguar's potent supercharged V8 engine -- a roaring good time by anyone's standards. Further, the XF doesn't sacrifice luxury in the name of performance. Ride comfort and interior materials quality are on par with the competition. There's a fair amount of value here, too, as this year's XF benefits from even more standard equipment.

There are some drawbacks to the XF, however. The car's audio and navigation interface is more complicated to use, slower to react and generally less functional than the newer systems found in other luxury sedans. The lack of active safety features could be another turn-off. If these are concerns for you, you'll likely want to check out the 2015 Audi A6, 2015 BMW 5 Series, Lexus GS or 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Yet the 2015 Jaguar XF is well worth considering alongside the competition. It may just provide that elusive character you find missing from the others.