Vehicle overview

If you've always wanted a blisteringly fast sports car but you couldn't accept the inevitable sacrifice in practicality, the 2015 Audi RS 7 just might be your ideal ride. Based on the relatively mild-mannered A7 hatchback sedan, the RS 7 boasts a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that belts out 560 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. For perspective, that's 10 more hp and 118 more lb-ft than the flagship V10 engine in Audi's R8 supercar. Even though the RS 7 weighs nearly 900 pounds more than the R8 V10 Plus, they both sprinted to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds at our test track.

So that's the RS 7's wild side. Fortunately, it also has a practical side. With its standard adaptive air suspension and cosseting seats, the Edmunds "A" rated RS 7 is serene and comfortable at all speeds. If you can resist the constant urge to bury your foot in the loud pedal, the RS 7 will return an EPA-estimated 19 mpg in combined driving. Thanks to its hatchback trunk and folding rear seatbacks, the RS 7 also offers considerably more cargo space than even a traditional sedan. The two-passenger backseat is the only real weak spot, as the sloping rear roof line limits headroom for taller riders, and there's no middle seat for a fifth occupant.

If you're fortunate enough to be shopping in this segment, you've got some enticing options. The 2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo also provides astounding performance, and it handles better than the RS 7 at the limit, though it's considerably pricier and arguably less stylish. The 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG and the 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe are serious contenders for the four-door-supercar crown, but they lack the RS 7's hatchback versatility and they suffer from comparable rear-headroom shortages. You really can't go wrong here, but with its diverse strengths and almost nonexistent weaknesses, the 2015 Audi RS 7 is one of the very best cars you can buy.