Used 2014 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 36,043 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,480$6,201 Below Market
Atlanta Toyota - Duluth / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner. P85 trim. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera. AND MORE!VISIT US TODAYAtlanta Toyota is your local Toyota dealer offering a 100% purely transparent process. No fine print, no ifs, ands or exceptions. We're are in business to earn your business the right way. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING. there's literally nothing else like the all-electric Tesla Model S on the road today, and likely won't be for many years to come. Better yet, the Tesla is nearly sacrifice-free, as it rides and drives as well as some of the world's best luxury sedans. -Edmunds.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, HID headlights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rain Sensing Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Electric Fuel System, Driver Air Bag, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Off Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver Mirror, Driver Lumbar, Passenger Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Front Floor Mats, Cloth Seats, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Electric Motor, Side Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
88 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H19EFP37537
Stock: 5825594A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 41,785 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,995$4,447 Below Market
Auto Union - Smyrna / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S 85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
88 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H19EFP32063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,086 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,999$3,715 Below Market
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Spectacular in every respect, our One Owner 2014 Tesla Model S P85 Sedan in beautiful Black is synonymous with engineering excellence that provides an unmatched blend of pulse-quickening performance, luxury, and innovation. An electric motor with an 85kW battery pack channels 416hp through a Single Speed transmission to rocket our sedan to 60 mph in just 4 seconds! Boasting massive torque and tremendously smooth and quiet acceleration, this Rear Wheel Drive ride is well-balanced and handles high-speed curves with confidence and agility. In addition, our P85 sedan completely recharges in just 9 hours on a 240-volt outlet with a driving range of near 265 miles so you can enjoy incredible performance with the added benefit of never having to buy gas again! You may also delight in driving in the highly coveted HOV lane all by yourself...now that's exhilarating! Our highly desirable Tesla Model S P85 seduces on-lookers with its carbon-fiber rear spoiler, red Brembo brake calipers, and unique wheels. An eye-catching piece of automotive art on the inside as well, Model S Performance welcomes you with premium heated 8-way power seats, a sunroof, and a wealth of top-shelf amenities. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth,full-color navigation, and an incredible sound system with HD radio are just a sampling of the technology literally at your fingertips; controlled with a prominent touchscreen display. With top safety ratings and impeccable performance, our Tesla is an extraordinary machine that offers a sense of confidence unlike that of any other automobile on the market. Reward yourself with membership to this exclusive club of discerning individuals. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
88 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H19EFP32449
Stock: P32449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 29,617 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,388$2,177 Below Market
Penn Toyota - Greenvale / New York
COMING SOON CALL FOR MORE INFO!!!!!! Rare Find Only Eight Listed Within 500 Miles!!! Priced Right With Lower Miles !!!!! Excellent Condition All Round... Everything Works The Way It Should. Comes With Charging Cable & 110 Adapter. Grab It Before Its Gone!!!! Ensure Your Safety, All of Our Vehicles Have Been Serviced & Sanitized Prior To Delivery. Easy Buying Process Without Spending Time At The Dealership. We Offer One On One Virtual Vehicle Tours By Request .Home Delivery Options Are Available. Restrictions May Apply... Call For More Details. We Take Great Measures, To Ensure Your Safety. All of Our Vehicles Have Been Serviced & Sanitized Prior To Delivery. Easy Buying Process Without Spending Time At The Dealership. We Offer One On One Virtual Vehicle Tours By Request .. Home Delivery Is Available Restrictions May Apply..Price Includes $1000 Bonus Finance Discount. Must Finance With Dealer to Receive Discount. Call For More Details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S 60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (94 City/97 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1S17EFP37769
Stock: U22629A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 46,441 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$41,337$3,215 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
PRICE DROP FROM $47,578. Excellent Condition, Hendrick Certified, ONLY 46,441 Miles! Heated Seats, Navigation, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Blind Spot Monitor, WiFi Hotspot, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, BluetoothKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. Tesla P85D with Blue Metallic exterior and Tan interior features a Electric Motor. Sport Package, KEYLESS-GO, COMAND, Lighting Package, Lane Tracking, iPod Media Interface, PARKTRONIC, 4MATIC, Panorama SunroofEXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $47,578.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyWHY BUY FROM US2014 Dealerrater Mercedes-Benz North Carolina Dealer of The Year Award winning dealership! We strive to give you the best purchasing experience that you have ever had! visit us at www.MBNorthlake.com or the Mercedes-Benz of Northlake Facebook, www.facebook.com/MercedesBenzofNorthlake, or Mercedes-Benz of Northlake 10725 Old Statesville Rd. Charlotte, NC 28269Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85D with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H2XEFP64240
Stock: XH4598B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 65,605 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,988$3,093 Below Market
Nelson Mazda Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
Local Trade-in, Heat Package, Leather Seats!, Navigation System, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Automatic Keyless Entry, Electrochromatic Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors, HomeLink, LED Cornering Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Memory Seats & Exterior Mirrors, Power Rear Liftgate, Tech Package. 86/94 City/Highway MPG Due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are OFFERING HOME DELIVERY, DEALERSHIP PICKUP, and PERSONAL VIDEO INFORMATION SERVICES. Call us for more details! Car buying made easy: It's the Nelson Difference! Come in today to experience shopping the way it should be: non-commission Client Advisors, no-hassle return policy, coverage for the unexpected, and up front ONE PRICE. Nelson Mazda is here to answer all of your questions and help facilitate a great car buying experience. Give our internet team a call to reserve a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85D with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H2XEFP63587
Stock: 4766M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 31,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,000$4,283 Below Market
Romeoville Toyota - Romeoville / Illinois
Odometer is 27818 miles below market average! 19 Silver Alloy Wheels, 7 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/HD/USB w/17 Capacitive Touch Screen, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2014 Tesla Model S Performance Red Multi-Coat 88/90 City/Highway MPGRomeoville Toyota 684 S Weber Rd Romeoville, IL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
88 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H18EFP51235
Stock: STKP51235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 28,657 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$36,495$2,341 Below Market
Miami Car Credit - Miami Gardens / Florida
2014 Tesla Model S Base Black 4D Sedan ElectricPower folding side view mirrors, Front and rear parking sensors, BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECTIVITY, Lane departure warning, 19" Silver Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, All Glass Panoramic Roof, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 25315 miles below market average!Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at Miami Car Credit has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.miamicarcredit.com Here, at Miami Car Credit, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. Miami Car Credit sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews: * Acceptable-to-excellent battery range; sleek styling; impressive performance from all models; lots of cargo space; available seven-passenger configuration; supported by Tesla's expanding supercharger infrastructure. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S 85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
88 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H16EFP50553
Stock: P50553F01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 48,757 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*Good Deal
$36,590$3,957 Below Market
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
88 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H19EFP51230
Stock: 2000601673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 80,951 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$32,675$2,886 Below Market
Romeo Ford - Kingston / New York
This Tesla Model S delivers a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Silver Alloy, Trip Computer.*This Tesla Model S Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: 1-Speed Direct Drive, Tracker System, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Restricted Driving Mode.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Romeo Ford of Kingston located at 128 Route 28, Kingston, NY 12401 can get you a dependable Model S today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
88 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H16EFP38418
Stock: 20B0130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 34,545 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$36,445$1,799 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
Black; Leather Power Seats Blue Metallic Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. VERY WELL MAINTAINED TESLA. LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, ETC.. vYour buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. About this model: The problem with electric vehicles has always been range. Tesla has dealt with this by employing bigger and better batteries in the Model S than have previously been seen in electric vehicles. Even with the smallest batteries in its most basic trim, Tesla still claims a 200-plus mile range for the Model S, easily besting the range of any of its potential competitors. Beyond the drivetrain though, the Model S is a competent luxury car with impressive performance. There is plenty of room both inside the passenger cabin and in the trunk, making the Model S both spacious and practical. The car can even be fitted with a pair of rear facing jump seats, which pushes the seating total up to seven. Model S ownership starts at under $70,000, making it comparable to many European large luxury sedans, and while the Model S matches most of these sedans in terms of luxury and performance, it offers other benefits they can't hope to match. Interesting features of this model are competitive pricing, All-electric drivetrain, and luxurious interior with plenty of space, great performance, good looks All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S 60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (94 City/97 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1S14EFP40760
Stock: EFP40760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 32,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$36,791$2,055 Below Market
Dempsey Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Plano / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Red Multi-Coat 2014 Tesla Model S RWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric LOW MILES!!!!.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 31897 miles below market average!Dempsey's has the Lowest Tax Rate in the State!Reviews:* Acceptable-to-excellent battery range; sleek styling; impressive performance from all models; lots of cargo space; available seven-passenger configuration; supported by Tesla's expanding supercharger infrastructure. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S 85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
88 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H13EFP37890
Stock: P6423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
- 35,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,589
Auto Centrix - Carrollton / Texas
THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN 100% PROFESSIONALLY DISINFECTED & SANITIZED FOR OUR CUSTOMERS PEACE OF MIND! AUTOPILOT (AP1) W/ CONVENIENCE FEATURES INCLUDING AUTOSTEER & SUMMON! Welcome to Auto Centrix The UN-Dealership & YOUR TESLA CONNECTION! We purchased this Model S directly from Tesla motors. 2014 Tesla Model S 85. Midnight Silver Metallic ($750) on Tan Nappa Leather seats ($1500). 85 kWH Battery. Rear Wheel Drive. 265 Mile Range (EPA). 5.4 seconds 0 to 60 MPH. Clean Carfax. Non-Smoker vehicle. Options & Packages include: AUTOPILOT W/ CONVENIENCE FEATURES ($2500), TECH PKG ($3750), PANORAMIC SUNROOF ($2500), POWER LIFTGATE, & more! This Tesla has been Pre-Qualified for one of our CPO warranties that offers exclusionary vehicle protection including on the Autopilot system, Power Door handles, Smart Air Suspension, Touchscreen, MCU, On-Board Chargers, Panoramic Sunroof, HVAC, & more! Drive confident knowing that your Telsa can be fully protected for up to an additional 5 years & 60,000 miles of worry-free driving. We accept all vehicle trade-in's. Nationwide vehicle shipping available at our wholesale costs. All Pre-Purchase Vehicle inspections are gladly welcomed for customers wanting extra peace of mind before purchasing. Call or stop by our indoor showroom today & we GUARANTEE that our UN-Dealership car buying experience will change how you look at buying your next car, FOREVER! No Hassles, No Pressure, No Polyester Suits, & No Problems! Not familiar w/ Tesla vehicles, how to use them, or how they work exactly? Not a problem! Our very own Tesla experts can teach you everything that you'll need to know about your new electric car both before & after your purchase! We're happy to provide additional support & our experts can be reached via phone, text, or if you prefer you can schedule a time to stop by our warehouse for in-person training. Our Tesla experts are dedicated to ensuring that you have the best ownership possible. #YourTeslaConnection #AutoCentrix #TheUnDealership #WeAreTheTeslaExperts #Tesla #ModelS #85 #Autopilot #AP1 #ShopWithSissy #Touchless #Docusign #Disinfected #Sanitized #HomeDelivery
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S 85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
88 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H16EFP52917
Stock: EFP52917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 49,179 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$44,994$2,015 Below Market
Apex Imports - Apex / North Carolina
2014 Tesla Model S P85D Silver Metallic *Carfax Accident Free*, *Multi Point Inspection*, Leather Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Smartphone App Integration, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Touchscreen Controls, Heated/Cooled Seats, Electric ZEV 691hp. 86/94 City/Highway MPG What makes us different? We specialize in hand selecting our pre-owned inventory and providing an amazing array of vehicles on our lot here in Apex, NC. We keep about 1000+ cars on the lot at any given time and find that being priced aggressively upfront allows us to save time, complete the deal process and keep the best inventory possible. The price you see is our very best price! All of our vehicles are priced below market value. We provide a hassle-free buying experience. Reviews: * Acceptable-to-excellent battery range; sleek styling; impressive performance from all models; lots of cargo space; available seven-passenger configuration; supported by Tesla's expanding supercharger infrastructure. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85D with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H26EFP62954
Stock: 5007483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 22,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$48,499$1,622 Below Market
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.2014 Tesla Model S Blue P85D AWD Electric ZEV 691hp 1-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85D with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H24EFP64170
Stock: 202030A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 6,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,500
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Black; Leather Power Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. About this model: The problem with electric vehicles has always been range. Tesla has dealt with this by employing bigger and better batteries in the Model S than have previously been seen in electric vehicles. Even with the smallest batteries in its most basic trim, Tesla still claims a 200-plus mile range for the Model S, easily besting the range of any of its potential competitors. Beyond the drivetrain though, the Model S is a competent luxury car with impressive performance. There is plenty of room both inside the passenger cabin and in the trunk, making the Model S both spacious and practical. The car can even be fitted with a pair of rear facing jump seats, which pushes the seating total up to seven. Model S ownership starts at under $70,000, making it comparable to many European large luxury sedans, and while the Model S matches most of these sedans in terms of luxury and performance, it offers other benefits they can't hope to match. Interesting features of this model are competitive pricing, All-electric drivetrain, and luxurious interior with plenty of space, great performance, good looks Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Lexus of Cerritos and get behind the wheel and test drive it today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
88 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H13EFP55242
Stock: EFP55242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 24,042 milesGood Deal
$47,559$2,399 Below Market
Elite Motors - Waukegan / Illinois
** Adaptive Cruise Control, ** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ** Automatic Emergency Braking, ** Backup Camera, ** Blind Spot Monitor, ** Bluetooth, Hands Free, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Heated Steering Wheel, ** HomeLink, ** Keyless Start, ** Keyless Entry, ** LED Headlights, ** Lane Departure Warning, ** Leather Seats, ** Memory Seat, ** Navigation System, ** Premium Sound System / Premium Audio, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Rear Cross Traffic Alert, ** Remote Start, ** Stability Control, ** Satellite Radio, ** Security System, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, Automatic Keyless Entry, Black Roof, Electrochromatic Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors, Extended Nappa Leather Trim, HomeLink, LED Cornering Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Matching Yacht Floor, Memory Seats & Exterior Mirrors, Navigation System, Power Rear Liftgate, Premium Interior Package, Subzero Winter Package, Tech Package, Three-Zone Rear Seat Heaters, Wiper Blade Defrosters & Washer Nozzle Heaters.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2014 Tesla Model S 4D Sedan P85D Electric ZEV 691hp 86/94 City/Highway MPG 1-Speed Automatic AWDReviews:* Acceptable-to-excellent battery range; sleek styling; impressive performance from all models; lots of cargo space; available seven-passenger configuration; supported by Tesla's expanding supercharger infrastructure. Source: EdmundsWe offer financing for all credit situations. The financing team at Elite Motors Chicago has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams today. Low or No down payment required. We accept all trades and deliver to your door! All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. Elite Motors sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85D with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H24EFP64265
Stock: 17295C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 56,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$43,949$2,229 Below Market
North Coast Auto Mall Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
2014 Tesla Model S P85D Black 4D Sedan Electric ZEV 691hpPower folding side view mirrors, Front and rear parking sensors, Bluetooth, 19 Silver Alloy Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 86/94 City/Highway MPGFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.neautocredit.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews:* Acceptable-to-excellent battery range; sleek styling; impressive performance from all models; lots of cargo space; available seven-passenger configuration; supported by Tesla's expanding supercharger infrastructure. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85D with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H29EFP64228
Stock: P64228C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Tesla Model S searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Tesla Model S
- 5(75%)
- 4(25%)
Related Tesla Model S info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Tesla Model X Saint Louis MO
- Used Tesla Model X Athens GA
- Used Tesla Model X Mountain View CA
- Used Tesla Model X Dallas TX
- Used Tesla Model X Atlanta GA
- Used Tesla Model X York PA
- Used Tesla Model X Sacramento CA
- Used Tesla Model X Garden Grove CA
- Used Tesla Model X Huntington Beach CA
- Used Tesla Model X Aurora CO
Shop used model years by city
- Used Tesla Model S 2018 Riverside CA
- Used Tesla Model S 2015 Jersey City NJ
- Used Tesla Model S 2018 Austin TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.