Used 2014 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me

Atlanta Toyota - Duluth / Georgia

P85 trim. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera. CARFAX 1-Owner. there's literally nothing else like the all-electric Tesla Model S on the road today, and likely won't be for many years to come. Better yet, the Tesla is nearly sacrifice-free, as it rides and drives as well as some of the world's best luxury sedans. -Edmunds.com. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, HID headlights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rain Sensing Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Electric Fuel System, Driver Air Bag, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Off Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver Mirror, Driver Lumbar, Passenger Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Front Floor Mats, Cloth Seats, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Electric Motor, Side Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

88 Combined MPG ( 88 City/ 90 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YJSA1H19EFP37537

Stock: 5825594A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020