Used 2014 Tesla Model S for Sale Near Me

558 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Model S Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 558 listings
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85 in Silver
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85

    36,043 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $35,480

    $6,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S 85 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S 85

    41,785 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,995

    $4,447 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85

    86,086 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,999

    $3,715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S 60 in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S 60

    29,617 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,388

    $2,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85D in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85D

    46,441 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $41,337

    $3,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85D in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85D

    65,605 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $41,988

    $3,093 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85 in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85

    31,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $39,000

    $4,283 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S 85
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S 85

    28,657 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $36,495

    $2,341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85 in Black
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85

    48,757 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*
    Good Deal

    $36,590

    $3,957 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85 in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85

    80,951 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $32,675

    $2,886 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S 60 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S 60

    34,545 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $36,445

    $1,799 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S 85 in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S 85

    32,910 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $36,791

    $2,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S 85 in Gray
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S 85

    35,590 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $37,589

    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85D in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85D

    49,179 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $44,994

    $2,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85D in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85D

    22,656 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $48,499

    $1,622 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85 in Black
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85

    6,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,500

    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85D
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85D

    24,042 miles
    Good Deal

    $47,559

    $2,399 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85D in Black
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85D

    56,255 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $43,949

    $2,229 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Tesla Model S searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 558 listings
  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model S
  4. Used 2014 Tesla Model S

Consumer Reviews for the Tesla Model S

Read recent reviews for the Tesla Model S
Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
American Ingenuity Electrified
rickallen,01/21/2015
P85 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
I have the P85D AWD. The powertrain alone is worth the cost of entry. Faster than Ferrari performance, AWD, and every stomp of the accelerator doesn't burn a gallon of gas. Flex your foot and your face and body are thrown back with nearly no accompanying noise. The silence makes the acceleration somehow more rocket like, as if some unseen force is hurtling you toward the horizon. This car is the future of powertrains.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Tesla
Model S
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
to
to

Related Tesla Model S info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.