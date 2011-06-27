2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Extremely powerful engine
- responsive automated manual transmission
- wide range of comfort and performance settings
- appealing styling.
- Costs significantly more than the M5 and competitors
- feels big and heavy around tight turns
- modest rear-seat headroom and legroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you're looking for an elite sport sedan with sleek looks, the 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe could very well be your best choice. Just be prepared for some sticker shock.
Vehicle overview
Having recently introduced several different coupes and sedans, BMW has no shortage of variety for its lineup. One of the most stunning vehicles from this new crop is the 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe. Essentially an M5 sport sedan but with sleeker, coupelike styling, the M6 Gran Coupe boasts welcome visual impact to complement the M5's outlandish performance.
As expected of a car from BMW's M division, the M6 Gran Coupe is also well suited for both performance and daily driving. Its twin-turbocharged, 560-horsepower V8 engine (575 hp with the Competition package) shared with the M5 provides blistering acceleration, while handling is sharp despite the M6's large dimensions and significant weight. At the same time, the M6 Gran Coupe is comfortable to drive every day. Its variable suspension settings prove surprisingly supple when commuting, running errands and cruising down the highway on a road trip. Inside, the interior is more "driver-focused" than the cabin of the M5 but it still exudes expensive materials and elegant design.
All of this comes together wonderfully, but that doesn't mean the M6 Gran Coupe is without fault. For one, its coupelike styling makes the backseat less practical than that in the 2015 BMW M5. That's probably not a deal breaker for many, as the M6's styling could certainly be considered an acceptable trade-off, but you're also going to be paying dearly for it. Not only is the M6 Grand Coupe considerably more expensive than the M5, it's also more than the similarly sleek and performance-minded 2015 Audi RS 7 and the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG (both of which are quicker and boast standard all-wheel drive). The 2015 Porsche Panamera GTS costs roughly the same as the M6 and is another extremely desirable option. But the Gran Coupe is arguably the best-looking model among this group, and that alone could justify the extra car payments.
2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe models
The 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is offered in a single, well-equipped trim level that includes 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip differential, adaptive and auto-leveling bi-xenon headlights, LED foglights, automatic high beams, front and rear parking sensors, automatic soft-close doors and power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors. It is visually distinguishable from other 6 Series Gran Coupes with its aero-contoured carbon-fiber roof, unique front grille and air intakes, M-specific side vents and revised rear bumper with diffuser elements.
Standard equipment inside includes four-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, heated 14-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar support, adjustable bolsters and memory settings), leather upholstery and extended interior trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, carbon-fiber interior trim and split-folding rear seats. Electronic features include cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, BMW's iDrive interface, smartphone app integration, a rearview camera, a navigation system, real-time traffic, voice controls and a 16-speaker surround-sound audio system with HD radio, satellite radio and USB/iPod integration. The M6 Gran Coupe also comes with a 10-year subscription to BMW's telematics services and a three-year subscription to the company's concierge services.
For additional performance, the optional Competition package provides a freer-breathing exhaust system that yields 15 additional horsepower; lightweight wheels; revised tuning for the suspension, steering and rear differential; retuned stability control (which provides a higher threshold for intervention in the M Dynamic mode); and a black chrome finish for the tailpipes.
The Executive package includes LED headlights, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display (available separately), power rear sunshade, manual rear side window shades, ventilated fatigue-preventing "active" front seats, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Driver Assistance Plus package features a lane-departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring, top-view and front-side cameras, speed-limit information and a forward collision warning and mitigation system with pedestrian detection.
Stand-alone options include an alternative 20-inch wheel design, high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes, a premium 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, a night-vision system with pedestrian detection, and various choices for extended leather and wood trim in the cabin.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces 560 hp (575 hp with the Competition package) and 502 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automated manual transmission with shift paddles comes standard, though a six-speed conventional manual transmission is a no-cost option. All M6 Gran Coupes feature an automatic stop-start system that shuts down the engine when you're stopped to conserve fuel. Fortunately, you can turn it off if you don't like it.
BMW says the M6 Gran Coupe will sprint to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds with the seven-speed automated manual and in 4.3 seconds with the six-speed manual. The EPA rates seven-speed M6 Gran Coupes at 16 mpg combined (14 city/20 highway) and at 17 mpg combined (15/22) with the conventional six-speed manual.
Safety
The 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe comes standard with antilock disc brakes, as well as traction and stability control, brake fade compensation, automatic brake drying and a hill holder. It also comes with front airbags, front seat-mounted side airbags, knee airbags, side curtain airbags, active front-seat head restraints, parking sensors and a rearview camera. A 10-year subscription to BMW Assist emergency telematics is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, an emergency SOS button, stolen vehicle recovery and remote door unlock.
Optional safety items include carbon-ceramic brakes, an upgraded camera system (with a top view and front-side views) and a night-vision system that helps you spot pedestrians. The Driver Assistance package bundles common safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring, a lane-departure warning system and a forward collision-warning/mitigation system with pedestrian detection.
Driving
If you're attracted to the 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe because of its twin-turbocharged V8, you'll never be disappointed when you hit the gas. No matter which gear you have the transmission in, this car feels quick, and a dramatic exhaust note heightens the experience. At the same time, it's all very refined, and when you're just cruising the highway, the engine is so quiet that you'll scarcely be aware of its prodigious power.
Most M6 Gran Coupe buyers will be perfectly happy with the seven-speed automated manual transmission, which shifts as smoothly as a regular automatic in its comfort-oriented setting, yet still responds very quickly in its sportier modes or when you summon a manual shift via the steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The conventional six-speed manual provides the do-it-yourself experience that hard-core car enthusiasts crave, but as manuals go, it's only moderately satisfying to shift.
Thanks to its various engine, transmission, suspension and steering settings, the 2015 M6 Gran Coupe is surprisingly versatile. It's very well mannered in its most relaxed settings, yet capable of tearing up a back road (or even a racetrack) with mind-bending speed in its sharpest settings. However, this is a large, heavy car, so narrow mountain roads are not the best place to enjoy it.
Interior
The 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe's cabin has a decidedly driver-focused layout, trimmed in an abundance of leather and other high-end materials, including plentiful carbon-fiber accents. The distinctive headliner treatment pairs simulated suede with leather in a design that follows the contours of the carbon-fiber roof.
BMW's iDrive controller and 10.2-inch screen together handle entertainment, navigation and phone functions, as well as various vehicle settings. Graphics are excellent, processing times are quick, and once you're acclimated you'll find that the organization of the menus is pretty logical. In our experience, though, iDrive typically take a few more clicks and twists of the control knob to get what you want; some rival systems are easier to use.
Front seat occupants will be quite happy in the supportive sport seats, which offer ample adjustability. Rear passengers fare better than they would in the two-door M6 coupe, though there's still not as much space as they'd have in a conventional sport sedan like the M5. And with the Gran Coupe's low roof line and extended center console, the center seating position is barely usable.
The small, 12-cubic-foot trunk is indicative of a coupe rather than a sedan, but you do get standard split-folding rear seats for added utility.
