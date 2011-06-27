Vehicle overview

Having recently introduced several different coupes and sedans, BMW has no shortage of variety for its lineup. One of the most stunning vehicles from this new crop is the 2015 BMW M6 Gran Coupe. Essentially an M5 sport sedan but with sleeker, coupelike styling, the M6 Gran Coupe boasts welcome visual impact to complement the M5's outlandish performance.

As expected of a car from BMW's M division, the M6 Gran Coupe is also well suited for both performance and daily driving. Its twin-turbocharged, 560-horsepower V8 engine (575 hp with the Competition package) shared with the M5 provides blistering acceleration, while handling is sharp despite the M6's large dimensions and significant weight. At the same time, the M6 Gran Coupe is comfortable to drive every day. Its variable suspension settings prove surprisingly supple when commuting, running errands and cruising down the highway on a road trip. Inside, the interior is more "driver-focused" than the cabin of the M5 but it still exudes expensive materials and elegant design.

All of this comes together wonderfully, but that doesn't mean the M6 Gran Coupe is without fault. For one, its coupelike styling makes the backseat less practical than that in the 2015 BMW M5. That's probably not a deal breaker for many, as the M6's styling could certainly be considered an acceptable trade-off, but you're also going to be paying dearly for it. Not only is the M6 Grand Coupe considerably more expensive than the M5, it's also more than the similarly sleek and performance-minded 2015 Audi RS 7 and the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG (both of which are quicker and boast standard all-wheel drive). The 2015 Porsche Panamera GTS costs roughly the same as the M6 and is another extremely desirable option. But the Gran Coupe is arguably the best-looking model among this group, and that alone could justify the extra car payments.