Vehicle overview

It's easy to take the 2015 Porsche Panamera for granted. Porsche's groundbreaking luxury hatchback has been so good, for so long, that it just isn't top-of-mind anymore. But when you reflect on the Panamera's accomplishments, that familiarity only breeds further admiration. Entering its sixth year of production, the first-generation Panamera is still at the top of its game, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

In case the Panamera's new to you, here are the Cliffs Notes. Back in 2010, Porsche already had a four-door hit on its hands with the Cayenne crossover SUV, but there was room in the stable for a proper luxury car, too. Enter the Panamera, a hefty hatchback with four cosseting seats and astoundingly athletic handling. Initial criticism focused on the car's somewhat bulbous shape, which will likely still be a turn-off for some shoppers. Beyond that, though, there's pretty much nothing but love for the Porsche of premium people haulers. It's a car for all occasions, reflected in its enduring popularity on the road.

Following numerous changes last year, including the introductions of a long-wheelbase Executive body style and the plug-in S E-Hybrid model, the 2015 Panamera largely stands pat. Aside from a few performance tweaks for this year's reborn 570-hp Turbo S, it's frankly hard to see where the car could be improved. The Panamera's vast range of talents -- from cruising cloudlike down the highway to clipping apexes like a sports car -- is unmatched by any competitor.

Of course, it's pretty much impossible for a driver to go wrong at this price point, so your decision will come down to priorities. Do you want the latest and greatest technology? With due respect to the Panamera's extensive tech portfolio, we'd steer you toward the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Still not sold on the Porsche's styling? The bold 2015 Jaguar XJ and the understated 2015 Audi A8 are intriguing alternatives. There's also the capable BMW 7 Series, the all-electric Tesla Model S and the exotic Maserati Quattroporte to consider. But none of the above drives quite like a Porsche, which is why, even after all these years, the Panamera maintains its edge.