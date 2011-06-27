Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,841
|$27,579
|$31,193
|Clean
|$22,651
|$26,207
|$29,639
|Average
|$20,271
|$23,464
|$26,532
|Rough
|$17,891
|$20,720
|$23,425
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,811
|$29,073
|$33,193
|Clean
|$23,573
|$27,627
|$31,540
|Average
|$21,096
|$24,735
|$28,234
|Rough
|$18,619
|$21,843
|$24,928
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,815
|$26,555
|$30,172
|Clean
|$21,676
|$25,234
|$28,669
|Average
|$19,398
|$22,593
|$25,664
|Rough
|$17,121
|$19,951
|$22,658
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,924
|$45,736
|$51,357
|Clean
|$37,931
|$43,461
|$48,799
|Average
|$33,945
|$38,912
|$43,684
|Rough
|$29,960
|$34,362
|$38,568
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,191
|$30,281
|$34,237
|Clean
|$24,883
|$28,775
|$32,532
|Average
|$22,269
|$25,763
|$29,122
|Rough
|$19,654
|$22,751
|$25,712