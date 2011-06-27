  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,841$27,579$31,193
Clean$22,651$26,207$29,639
Average$20,271$23,464$26,532
Rough$17,891$20,720$23,425
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,811$29,073$33,193
Clean$23,573$27,627$31,540
Average$21,096$24,735$28,234
Rough$18,619$21,843$24,928
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,815$26,555$30,172
Clean$21,676$25,234$28,669
Average$19,398$22,593$25,664
Rough$17,121$19,951$22,658
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,924$45,736$51,357
Clean$37,931$43,461$48,799
Average$33,945$38,912$43,684
Rough$29,960$34,362$38,568
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,191$30,281$34,237
Clean$24,883$28,775$32,532
Average$22,269$25,763$29,122
Rough$19,654$22,751$25,712
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,676 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,234 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,676 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,234 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,676 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,234 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class ranges from $17,121 to $30,172, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.