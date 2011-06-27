Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews
Taming the Beast
This is a car of many faces -- some delightful and others worthy of terror. At startup, the engine rumbles and moans indicating the true nature of the car you're about to drive. In the comfort setting the car is more serene, quiet, and fun to cruise around curvy roads. As you progress thru the driving modes you feel the level of power, tightness, braking and suspension steadily increase like some caged animal being prodded.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very Solid Car
I have now had my CLS for three years and it has been terrific. I love it and would certainly buy another, but there is no need because my current CLS is like new.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car
Great Car, only negative is that the back seats are a little hard to get into for an adult. The back end taper of the cars design makes for low headroom in the back seat. No problem for me, because I'm drivin'.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Constantly in shop
Will not purchase another Mercedes. This is always in shop, 1 sensor or another, compressor that lifts car quit, lucky under warranty. New tires bubbled with bleb. My mother and sister getting rid of theirs.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CLS-Class
Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles