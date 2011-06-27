  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  4. Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 CLS-Class
5(75%)4(0%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all CLS-Classes for sale
List Price Range
$25,995 - $26,991
Used CLS-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Taming the Beast

Holly Johnson, 09/10/2016
CLS63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a car of many faces -- some delightful and others worthy of terror. At startup, the engine rumbles and moans indicating the true nature of the car you're about to drive. In the comfort setting the car is more serene, quiet, and fun to cruise around curvy roads. As you progress thru the driving modes you feel the level of power, tightness, braking and suspension steadily increase like some caged animal being prodded.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Very Solid Car

Thomas Topolski, 07/24/2017
CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have now had my CLS for three years and it has been terrific. I love it and would certainly buy another, but there is no need because my current CLS is like new.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great Car

John Smith, 02/13/2018
CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great Car, only negative is that the back seats are a little hard to get into for an adult. The back end taper of the cars design makes for low headroom in the back seat. No problem for me, because I'm drivin'.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Constantly in shop

Joan, 10/14/2019
CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Will not purchase another Mercedes. This is always in shop, 1 sensor or another, compressor that lifts car quit, lucky under warranty. New tires bubbled with bleb. My mother and sister getting rid of theirs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all CLS-Classes for sale

Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles