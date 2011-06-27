Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews

Taming the Beast Holly Johnson , 09/10/2016 CLS63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a car of many faces -- some delightful and others worthy of terror. At startup, the engine rumbles and moans indicating the true nature of the car you're about to drive. In the comfort setting the car is more serene, quiet, and fun to cruise around curvy roads. As you progress thru the driving modes you feel the level of power, tightness, braking and suspension steadily increase like some caged animal being prodded. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Solid Car Thomas Topolski , 07/24/2017 CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have now had my CLS for three years and it has been terrific. I love it and would certainly buy another, but there is no need because my current CLS is like new. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car John Smith , 02/13/2018 CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great Car, only negative is that the back seats are a little hard to get into for an adult. The back end taper of the cars design makes for low headroom in the back seat. No problem for me, because I'm drivin'. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value