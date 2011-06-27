  1. Home
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Value

Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,150$3,192$3,774
Clean$1,899$2,823$3,334
Average$1,397$2,084$2,455
Rough$896$1,346$1,577
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,731$2,698$3,236
Clean$1,529$2,386$2,859
Average$1,125$1,762$2,105
Rough$721$1,137$1,352
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,708$2,714$3,272
Clean$1,508$2,400$2,891
Average$1,110$1,772$2,129
Rough$711$1,144$1,367
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Rwd 2dr Sports Coupe (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,275$1,803$2,099
Clean$1,126$1,595$1,855
Average$828$1,178$1,366
Rough$531$760$877
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C32 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,109$4,474$5,235
Clean$2,747$3,957$4,626
Average$2,021$2,922$3,407
Rough$1,296$1,887$2,187
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,030$2,894$3,378
Clean$1,793$2,560$2,984
Average$1,319$1,890$2,198
Rough$846$1,220$1,411
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,624$2,454$2,917
Clean$1,434$2,170$2,577
Average$1,055$1,602$1,898
Rough$677$1,035$1,219
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,989$3,087$3,698
Clean$1,757$2,730$3,267
Average$1,293$2,016$2,406
Rough$829$1,302$1,545
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sport Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,247$3,325$3,926
Clean$1,985$2,941$3,469
Average$1,461$2,171$2,555
Rough$936$1,402$1,640
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 2dr Sports Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,193$1,588$1,810
Clean$1,054$1,404$1,599
Average$776$1,037$1,178
Rough$497$670$756
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,846$2,640$3,084
Clean$1,630$2,334$2,725
Average$1,200$1,724$2,007
Rough$769$1,113$1,289
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,701$3,549$4,027
Clean$2,386$3,138$3,558
Average$1,755$2,317$2,620
Rough$1,125$1,496$1,682
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,971$3,197$3,876
Clean$1,741$2,828$3,425
Average$1,281$2,088$2,522
Rough$821$1,348$1,620
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,632$2,395$2,819
Clean$1,441$2,118$2,491
Average$1,061$1,564$1,835
Rough$680$1,010$1,178
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,126 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,595 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ranges from $531 to $2,099, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
