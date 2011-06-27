Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,150
|$3,192
|$3,774
|Clean
|$1,899
|$2,823
|$3,334
|Average
|$1,397
|$2,084
|$2,455
|Rough
|$896
|$1,346
|$1,577
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,731
|$2,698
|$3,236
|Clean
|$1,529
|$2,386
|$2,859
|Average
|$1,125
|$1,762
|$2,105
|Rough
|$721
|$1,137
|$1,352
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,708
|$2,714
|$3,272
|Clean
|$1,508
|$2,400
|$2,891
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,772
|$2,129
|Rough
|$711
|$1,144
|$1,367
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Rwd 2dr Sports Coupe (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$1,803
|$2,099
|Clean
|$1,126
|$1,595
|$1,855
|Average
|$828
|$1,178
|$1,366
|Rough
|$531
|$760
|$877
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C32 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,109
|$4,474
|$5,235
|Clean
|$2,747
|$3,957
|$4,626
|Average
|$2,021
|$2,922
|$3,407
|Rough
|$1,296
|$1,887
|$2,187
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,030
|$2,894
|$3,378
|Clean
|$1,793
|$2,560
|$2,984
|Average
|$1,319
|$1,890
|$2,198
|Rough
|$846
|$1,220
|$1,411
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,624
|$2,454
|$2,917
|Clean
|$1,434
|$2,170
|$2,577
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,602
|$1,898
|Rough
|$677
|$1,035
|$1,219
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,989
|$3,087
|$3,698
|Clean
|$1,757
|$2,730
|$3,267
|Average
|$1,293
|$2,016
|$2,406
|Rough
|$829
|$1,302
|$1,545
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sport Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,247
|$3,325
|$3,926
|Clean
|$1,985
|$2,941
|$3,469
|Average
|$1,461
|$2,171
|$2,555
|Rough
|$936
|$1,402
|$1,640
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 2dr Sports Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,193
|$1,588
|$1,810
|Clean
|$1,054
|$1,404
|$1,599
|Average
|$776
|$1,037
|$1,178
|Rough
|$497
|$670
|$756
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,846
|$2,640
|$3,084
|Clean
|$1,630
|$2,334
|$2,725
|Average
|$1,200
|$1,724
|$2,007
|Rough
|$769
|$1,113
|$1,289
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,701
|$3,549
|$4,027
|Clean
|$2,386
|$3,138
|$3,558
|Average
|$1,755
|$2,317
|$2,620
|Rough
|$1,125
|$1,496
|$1,682
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,971
|$3,197
|$3,876
|Clean
|$1,741
|$2,828
|$3,425
|Average
|$1,281
|$2,088
|$2,522
|Rough
|$821
|$1,348
|$1,620
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,632
|$2,395
|$2,819
|Clean
|$1,441
|$2,118
|$2,491
|Average
|$1,061
|$1,564
|$1,835
|Rough
|$680
|$1,010
|$1,178