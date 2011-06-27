Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

C230 Bag for not much Buck kompressorking , 09/20/2011 38 of 39 people found this review helpful Recently bought my C230 Kompressor w/ manual 6 speed tranny. So far so good. It's just over 100,000 miles, 1 owner and care for... it shows. Also purchased and very extensive 5yr/100k extended warranty too. I've owned 72 cars (all different makes/models) and have been a BMW fan for ever. This is my 3rd Benz and its a pleasure to drive. 30+ mpg on the freeway @ 85+mph, shifts smooth and has decent power to climb freeway hills with ease, even in 6th gear. Traded in my Jaguar S-type for this and I have no regrets. I will say the Jaguar was a better looking car, but that's it. I'll update more as I add more miles... Report Abuse

Geat Car For The Money Mouse , 07/25/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Been a very good car (close to 100K miles now). The only failures have been the hood struts, pano roof, and the multi function display. Both hood struts and MFD are easily fixed by anyone with the slightest mechanical skill. Pano roof is basically unfixable because of the significant cost (and lack of utility anyway). Handles very well had has adequate power. A bit slow off of the line though. Very practical as it is a hatchback and storage is generous. Rear seats fold down which gives even more cargo room. Simple to maintain yourself (both A & B service). Get one used with the leather interior and the Bose sound system (sound is excellent). Avoid the pano roof if possible. I give it an A- Report Abuse

An excellent car that holds up well... guile , 06/26/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful My car has been with me since brand new, now going on 142,000 miles and counting. Issues have been catalytic converter (under warranty), front headlights, steering linkage break, serpentine belt replacement (at 130,000 miles), leather interior cracking, faux leather on shift knob coming off, CD changer jamming, blower fuse melting and compressor breaking, and small ghosting on console display. Performance is decent for a car with 168hp. Gas mileage could be better but I drive like a maniac with quick acceleration so no fault of the car. I'm pretty satisfied with the car and feel fortunate I don't have the issues so many others have. This car was manufactured in Brazil. Report Abuse

Love every thing about it e626 , 12/11/2010 25 of 27 people found this review helpful I originally wanted the m. B. E350 but my husband said that we would be spending a lot more money on gas. So he got me the c240 and I have to say that I love this car we bought it used with 98,000 miles on it. It has been very reliable drives great, and I look forward to taking long trips in it. I previously owned a 2002 BMW 330i and I thought that that was the best car ever, but I have to say I like this one just as much. It has that luxury and sports car look to it, the interior is excellent and very comfortable. I am definitely going to buy another m. B. Report Abuse