Estimated values
2014 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,782
|$9,715
|$11,532
|Clean
|$7,389
|$9,233
|$10,936
|Average
|$6,605
|$8,268
|$9,743
|Rough
|$5,820
|$7,304
|$8,551
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,950
|$12,174
|$14,273
|Clean
|$9,449
|$11,569
|$13,535
|Average
|$8,445
|$10,361
|$12,059
|Rough
|$7,442
|$9,152
|$10,583
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,290
|$9,083
|$10,772
|Clean
|$6,922
|$8,632
|$10,215
|Average
|$6,187
|$7,731
|$9,101
|Rough
|$5,452
|$6,829
|$7,987
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,480
|$10,533
|$12,466
|Clean
|$8,052
|$10,010
|$11,821
|Average
|$7,197
|$8,964
|$10,532
|Rough
|$6,342
|$7,918
|$9,243
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,383
|$10,420
|$12,339
|Clean
|$7,961
|$9,903
|$11,701
|Average
|$7,115
|$8,868
|$10,425
|Rough
|$6,270
|$7,834
|$9,149