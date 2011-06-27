Used 2014 Mazda 6 Consumer Reviews
Great car, would buy again
I just rolled over 65k on my 2014 Mazda6. The car has been great, I am a road warrior so my car is a very important aspect of my job. I will write some notes below in regard to my thoughts. Good: Mpg- highway, loaded down I still get 35-37mpg. Typically on a tank of gas I'll average about 32mpg. 75% highway 25% city. Car rides nice, sporty, yet you don't feel all bumps in the road. It feels solid, when hitting a bumps, no creaking or "falling apart" noises. Looks awesome while being efficient. Bad Rotors warped around 20k miles, warranty covered getting them turned(looks to be a common problem.) at 55k I started getting vibrations again, finally at 62k I had to replace the front brakes.(non-Mazda rotors) cost me around $200.00 to do it myself using quality OE equivalent. The original pads had about 10k miles left in them. The Bluetooth/HD radio stopped working out of warranty, dealer quoted several hundred dollars to fix. I unhooked the battery, waited a couple minutes, reinstalled... The radio and blue tooth have been fine since. Other service notes: the tires are going to last me until about 70k miles, I've been happy with them, and wil probably put the same tires back on. I have used Mazda service for all the oil changed, $45 for a full synthetic oil change plus an inspection is a good deal. Oil and a filter for DIY is about $30-$35 + time Driving notes: only complaint is the transmission always wants to be a gear ahead of you to save gas. After a while you get use to it and learn how to properly over take on the interstate. Overall, I would gladly purchase again. For the price, the styling, room, and efficiency it cannot be beat. (Plus it's not as common as a fusion, Camry, or accord) Updated: around 74k now, rotors are showing signs of being warped again. (Non factory parts this time) I'm beginning to think since the car never down shifts it uses up the brakes pretty good. I also rode with a co worker the other day. They had a 2014 around 25k. When they hit the brakes on the interstate it felt like we were driving on a wash board. I still feel the same about this car though. Great car for the money. Have not yet had any major issues. I did go with a set of very nice Michelins this time around. Road noise was drastically reduced. Update: 90k still major brake issues..new pads and rotors, few thousand miles later squealing like no other. Apparently the pads Weren't clamping evenly. Car still running strong, interior still holding together nicely but will be looking to replace around 100k miles Update: traded car in at 95k miles. No issues and someone is going to get a great car that has a lot of highway miles in it. I traded it in for a couple reason. I made the mistake of not buying the grand touring. The touring seats for me were never to comfortable for my 3-4 hour work trips. Lack of seat adjustments was the main issue. Mechanically car was sound. Was in the shop for oil changes, one recall and to get the rotors turned once. Only advice, as for a overnight test drive and sit in the car for an extended period to see if it's a fit for you. If so, I'd highly recommend the car to anyone.
Mazda 6 GT Winner over the Mid-size Vehicles
Love, Love, Love the look and feel of the new Mazda 6. What a great looking car. Can't wait to go somewhere just to drive it. If you want a Mid-Size vehicle be sure to check out the Mazda 6 in the 2014 model year. Love the 19" wheels in the GunMetal Finish you only get with the GT, Leather Seats are very soft and feel good, love the looks of the front and rear. The GT Comes Loaded with all the options, added the Radar Cruise Control that works great. Bought the Liquid Silver with Black Leather that has the Red Stitching. The Nav is very easy to operate. The whole car is just a great value and has very sporty looks unlike the dull Accord or Camry.
The good, bad, and ugly, i.e. the truth after ~20k
Finally, an honest review of the good and the bad. Not sure why people leave such biased reviews - all cars have faults. I'd buy the same car again, but let's look at a few things to keep in mind when you test drive. First the good. A beautiful car from any angle - the best in the segment.Terrific gas mileage. Great handling. Comfortable, with a very nice interior if you're not into lots of clutter. Fun to drive. Roomy. Good price. Now some hard truths. Mediocre acceleration from stop. Poor rear visibility. Poor infotainment system, badly positioned, with a laggy voice response system. Massive wind noise. USB difficult to get to Tiny cheap useless sun visors.
Serious brake problems
Anyone considering a mazda 6 should wait until they resolve the following serious issue: My 2014 sport has been in and out of service for loud clunking noises in the rear brakes. So far neither the dealer nor the mazda techs who came out have been able to resolve it. Apparently it has something to do with the calipers. So far they've replaced many of the parts in both rear brakes to no effect. Currently I am waiting while they manufacture larger brake pads to install to see if this solves the issue. I asked them to just replace my vehicle, as this has been dragging on for a long time, but they refuse, so I'm stuck with it while they use me as a guinea pig for their tests.
Mazda's Fusion Fighter!
Looking to replace my 2010 Fusion, I was *this* close to choosing the redesigned 2013 Fusion, but luckily waited a couple weeks for the new Mazda 6 to arrive. The 6 has a much more driver-oriented dash than the Fusion. MyFord's touch screen is simply hideous, while my 6's Technology package includes the Command Knob which is like the BMW iDrive. The 6's Skyactive engine delivers plenty of power without the added complication of Ford turbocharged engines (already 4 recalls!). While both 6 and Fusion are beautifully styled, I think the 6's high end Jag-like looks will wear better.
