Estimated values
2013 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,876
|$7,558
|$9,004
|Clean
|$5,534
|$7,125
|$8,473
|Average
|$4,851
|$6,258
|$7,411
|Rough
|$4,167
|$5,391
|$6,349
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,505
|$8,331
|$9,902
|Clean
|$6,126
|$7,853
|$9,318
|Average
|$5,370
|$6,898
|$8,150
|Rough
|$4,613
|$5,943
|$6,982
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,672
|$7,266
|$8,637
|Clean
|$5,342
|$6,849
|$8,128
|Average
|$4,683
|$6,016
|$7,109
|Rough
|$4,023
|$5,183
|$6,090
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,133
|$9,001
|$10,610
|Clean
|$6,718
|$8,485
|$9,984
|Average
|$5,889
|$7,453
|$8,733
|Rough
|$5,059
|$6,421
|$7,481
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,611
|$8,428
|$9,991
|Clean
|$6,226
|$7,945
|$9,402
|Average
|$5,457
|$6,979
|$8,223
|Rough
|$4,688
|$6,012
|$7,045
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,682
|$9,806
|$11,632
|Clean
|$7,235
|$9,244
|$10,946
|Average
|$6,342
|$8,119
|$9,574
|Rough
|$5,448
|$6,995
|$8,202