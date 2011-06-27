Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator L Consumer Reviews
Outdated, needs upgrades
I bought the Nav thinking I would come to love it, but it never happened. The rear end, tail lights, looks really outdated. Make the taillights more stylish and make the rear window smaller. That giant window in back is getting old and boring. Add a back up cam, and make this more aerodynamic. I like Ford, and it drives nice, but the motor like the chassis is outdated. 300 hp for a vehicle this big? Come on, this think should have 350 hp with 15-17 mpg. If you can't get this., fire your engineers and hire someone else.. No more Ford for me.
Best SUV Yet
I bought this car a couple of months ago after recently selling my 2003 Navigator because we thought we needed a more room because we are family of 7 and we always said we would get a bigger car. We tried the Escallade ESV and the GMC Yukon EL but when it came to it, the Navigator was best. I have 2 teenage kids who are really tall and love the room only in the Navigator because of our last one. This car is really good for travel. My family and I went on a 14 hour trip to Tennesse from Tampa and we went none stop with all 7 of us and also we took my nephew and all of our stuff that hit to the roof in the truck. It drove nice and smooth and it was even raining and I put alot of weight. Perfect!
Best SUV ever
this truck is fun to drive, smooth ride comfortable seats . I receive lots of compliments about this truck.
Way to go ford
I've owned a 2004 navigator and this one blows the old one out the water. It has a ton of power and it never skips a beat, the 6 speed transmission shift with out any noise inside the cabin. Passing car will never be a problem with this car. The gas mileage is better than what you would think at 13 mpg. The exterior has a bold face that can't be beat, it looks more like a 100k car than a 60k car. From what I can see now the build quality is the best around, the cabin is so quite that you can here a pin drop. There is almost no outside noise even at speeds of 80 mph.The car feels safe and stable. The car fills so comfortable that it feels like your sitting on your living room chair. Go get it
Missing a few items
Very smooth, quiet ride. We have four teenagers, all tall, and the leg room in the second and especially the third row can't be beat. Looked at the Escalade ESV, Mercedes Benz GL 450 and the QX 56. Decided on the Navigator L because of price, the roomy interior and the power fold third row. I only have had it about a month, but so far I like it. My previous SUV was a 2002 GMC Denali. Definitely an upgrade on interior space, although the Denali was not as firm to drive. I do believe that Lincoln left off a few items that should have been included on their "premier SUV". No bluetooth, backup camera, heated second row seats, mute button on steering wheel or even daytime running lights.
