Consumer Rating
(25)
2009 Lincoln MKZ Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous array of standard features, available all-wheel drive, serene ride, competent chassis.
  • Mediocre interior design and materials, traditional Lincoln styling cues may not appeal to younger buyers.
List Price
$8,188
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Lincoln MKZ is an adequate midsize premium sedan on its own merits, but its staid styling and obvious family-sedan roots render it an also-ran in this hotly contested segment.

Vehicle overview

As with most cars these days, there's nothing glaringly wrong with the 2009 Lincoln MKZ. It rides smoothly, handles well, accelerates with alacrity and comes well-equipped even in base form. However, much the same could be said of the Ford Fusion, on which the MKZ is based. The problem is that Lincoln simply hasn't done enough to distinguish the MKZ from its competent but commonplace platform-mate.

Sure, the MKZ receives the full Lincoln styling treatment inside and out -- but the younger demographic isn't likely to approve of the MKZ's chromed-out mug and staid retro-themed interior. And under the skin, it's basically a Fusion with 42 extra horsepower. That might be a good thing if the MKZ were a family sedan, but Lincoln is sending it into battle against heavy hitters like the Acura TL, Lexus ES350, Nissan Maxima and VW Passat. As competent as the MKZ is in most respects, it can't match the upscale ambience and dynamic excellence of these models.

Of course, the Acura and Lexus are also related to family sedans from parent companies Honda and Toyota, respectively. But the difference is that Acura and Lexus have worked overtime to dial out that family-sedan feel. Drive those models back to back with their plebian progenitors and you'll be struck by how much they've been transformed. Drive the MKZ back to back with the Fusion, though, and you likely won't notice much beyond the restyled interior and some additional get-up-and-go.

To Lincoln's credit, the MKZ offers a slew of standard luxury items, with electronic stability control belatedly joining the list for 2009. All-wheel drive is also available, which can't be said of many competitors. And then there's the price; if you want one, chances are you'll be able to get a pretty good deal. Indeed, if you knock a few grand off the MKZ's MSRP, it stacks up nicely against well-optioned family sedans. But at the end of the day, that's really all the 2009 Lincoln MKZ is -- a well-optioned family sedan. For a true premium ownership experience, we'd recommend looking elsewhere.

2009 Lincoln MKZ models

The 2009 Lincoln MKZ midsize premium sedan is available in only one well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, wood trim, heated and cooled power front seats with driver-side memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-speaker CD stereo with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack, and the Ford/Microsoft Sync multimedia integration system.

Major options include chrome wheels, xenon headlights, a sunroof, an upgraded THX-certified sound system and a voice-activated navigation system. The new-for-2009 ultimate package bundles all of these options together, and the new Midnight Black package adds a charcoal and tan interior color scheme with maple accents.

2009 Highlights

The Lincoln MKZ receives standard electronic stability control for 2009 but is otherwise essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Lincoln MKZ is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 263 hp and 249 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, while the optional electronically controlled AWD system can transfer power from side to side as well as front to rear.

In performance testing, we hustled an AWD MKZ from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, which is a tad off the pace for this segment. The EPA rates the front-wheel-drive MKZ at 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined, while the AWD version comes in at 16 mpg city and 23 mpg highway but an identical 19 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features include front-seat side-impact airbags as well as full-length head curtain airbags. The head airbags include a "roll-fold" feature that helps to keep the airbag against the glass even if the occupant is out of position. All MKZs include antilock disc brakes and electronic stability control.

In government frontal-impact crash tests, the 2009 Lincoln MKZ received five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection, while in federal side-impact tests, the MKZ received five and four stars for front and rear passengers, respectively. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the MKZ its highest rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash-testing. The IIHS also deemed the 2007-'08 model of the MKZ "Acceptable" in side-impact testing.

Driving

Not surprisingly, the 2009 Lincoln MKZ feels almost the same as the Fusion from the driver seat. That means it handles well and rides comfortably but fails to impart the premium feel of other sedans at this price point. Moreover, the 3.5-liter V6's performance is somewhat of a letdown, although it's an improvement over the Fusion's optional 3.0-liter V6.

Interior

We don't mind retro interiors when they're well-executed, but the MKZ's tall, angular dual-cowl dashboard would look more at home in an SUV than a luxury sedan. And it's not just the styling that's problematic -- materials quality pales in comparison to other entry-level luxury cars. The MKZ is larger than many competitors, however, and it boasts a fully usable backseat. Trunk space is also ample at 15.8 cubic feet, and the rear seat folds down to increase cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Lincoln MKZ.

5(52%)
4(36%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.3
25 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

my hot rod Lincoln
chuck s,08/09/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Bought used with 74,000 miles. Have driven for 5,000 miles with no problems. Very comfortable. Handles well in part to AWD. Could use a little more power. Difficult to see controls below the radio. Very small and not intuitive. Climate control works very well but would be easier to use with a knob to turn and set highway temp. We drive 85% highway and get 21.5 mpg. I use a mobility scooter and it breaks down and fits in the trunk with room left over. update 85,000 miles...Have found a leak under the carpet since we finally started getting rain. It's on the front passenger side. have to take it in to see what the problem is. 95k miles... several problems with front suspention expensive!!!! Update 103,000 miles. Almost 2 years since purchased. still runs well. everything still works. No additional problems. suspenstion cost $110 to fix. not too bad. Update 114,500 miles. No additional problems. Just bought new conte tires. Runs quieter and got 1 mpg better. Use full synth. oil. seems to keep engine clean and running well. 124,500 update. change oil, filter, and air filter abt. every 7,500 miles. Update 139,500 Still no major mechanical problems. Just replaced brake pads all around. Going to have to replace tires soo n. 145,000 miles. Trans seems to be slipping. Added fluid. Almost time for an oil change.
to much trouble for new mkz
no more lincolns,02/24/2010
Purchased this car mid-09,has been in shop 6 times.First on brake rotors,car has bad vibration when acceleration 40 to 60mph,head light out {was an electrical box had to be ordered{over 2 weeks},back windows goes down halfway by their-selve,stero system goes in an out,service shop has put it on computers and test drove,reset computer stiil hesation, jerky when accelerating and lincoln now says its a normal for this car.I would like for any owners reply if they have or don't have this problem when accerlating at 40 to 60mph.
A GOOD WORK IN PROGRESS
workingschmo,01/15/2014
Bought my Lincoln used and got a great deal on it thus my high marks on value. However, would never buy this new because I believe Lincoln could've done better compared to the competition. First off is the trunk problem that many complain about. Poor design - you can live with it though. Second - the interior is definitely more Ford than lincoln and could use some more upscale touches. The OEM Brakes are a bit mushy but replacements improved that drastically. Now the good - car feels solid and handles wonderfully with a nice ride and quiet interior. The navigation and SYNC work flawlessly and make this car a true pleasure. 70K miles and no problems whatsoever.
I'm a Ford man
Wichard,08/12/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
1969 Mustang, 1971 Mustang, , 1976 Maverick, 1979 Fairmont Futura, 1990 Ranger PU, 1994 F150 PU, and now a 2009 Lincoln MKZ. Bought used in 2015 with 50k miles on it. Runs great. Only problem was with the gumming up of the variable valve timing [VVT] cam advance due to low mileage and not using synthetic oil. Love the big bright tail lights. Dosen’t come standard with daylight running safety lights for some reason. Took it from Texas to Florida and it ran great down IH10. Wife likes the heated and cooled seats.
See all 25 reviews of the 2009 Lincoln MKZ
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2009 Lincoln MKZ features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Lincoln MKZ

Used 2009 Lincoln MKZ Overview

The Used 2009 Lincoln MKZ is offered in the following submodels: MKZ Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Lincoln MKZ?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Lincoln MKZ trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Lincoln MKZ Base is priced between $8,188 and$8,188 with odometer readings between 71007 and71007 miles.

