2007 Lincoln MKZ Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6, available all-wheel drive, many standard features, comfortable ride.
  • Can't get stability control, traditional Lincoln look unlikely to appeal to younger buyers.
List Price Range
$6,408 - $6,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

An extra dose of horsepower puts the 2007 Lincoln MKZ on more equal footing with its entry-luxury sedan peers, but it still faces a difficult battle as competitors offer sharper handling dynamics, higher-quality interiors and greater overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

In an unusual twist, Lincoln has renamed one of its vehicles after just one year on the market. In order to more closely align its vehicles with a new naming structure, Lincoln has renamed last year's Zephyr sedan the 2007 MKZ. As was the case with the Zephyr, the MKZ midsize sedan is very similar to the Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan. As you'd expect from Lincoln, the MKZ comes with plenty of luxury features. But this year Lincoln has made a renewed effort to emphasize the differences between its car and its lower-priced brethren.

Most noticeable is the MKZ's exclusive new engine. Under the hood is a larger, more powerful 3.5-liter V6. The bigger engine makes 263 horsepower, 42 more than last year's 3.0-liter V6. It also develops more torque (249 pound-feet this year) and is available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. This is the only engine available, and there's no base four-cylinder model as with the Fusion and Milan.

The Lincoln MKZ is a distinctly American take on the entry luxury sedan. The interior is suitably roomy and comfortable, and although the materials aren't class-leading, they're a noticeable step up from the Lincoln's lower-line siblings. And with peppy acceleration from the new V6 and a plush ride, the MKZ is pleasant to drive. Overall, it stacks up well with other premium and luxury-brand choices like the Acura TL, Chrysler 300, Lexus ES 350, Nissan Maxima and Volkswagen Passat, but many of these cars offer sportier handling dynamics and/or more upscale cabin furnishings. Then there's the matter of the MKZ's styling, which although unusual, doesn't seem likely to resonate well with the younger customers Lincoln hopes to attract. Still, for buyers seeking an entry-level luxury sedan with a little more interior space and a fairly reasonable price, the 2007 Lincoln MKZ is worth a look.

2007 Lincoln MKZ models

A midsize premium sedan, the 2007 Lincoln MKZ comes in a single trim with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The MKZ comes nicely equipped with such standard features as 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, wood trim, power seats with memory, dual-zone automatic climate control and a seven-speaker CD stereo with an MP3 player input jack. Notable options include chrome wheels, xenon HID headlights, a sunroof, an upgraded THX-certified sound system, satellite radio, a navigation system, and heated and cooled front seats.

2007 Highlights

In order to more closely align its vehicles with a new naming structure, Lincoln has renamed last year's Zephyr the MKZ. There are also a number of updates to the vehicle as well. Foremost is a larger, more powerful 3.5-liter V6. The bigger engine makes 263 horsepower, 42 more ponies than last year. Other changes include the availability of all-wheel drive, altered front-end styling and optional satellite radio. Finally, drivetrain warranty coverage now spans six years/70,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

All Lincoln MKZs come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine. It's good for 263 hp and 249 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. The optional electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system can transfer power from side to side as well as front to rear.

Safety

Standard safety features include front-seat side impact airbags as well as full-length head curtain airbags. Those head airbags include a "roll-fold" feature that helps to keep the airbag against the glass even if the occupant is out of position. All MKZs include disc brakes with ABS. Traction control is also standard, but oddly, stability control is not available. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Lincoln MKZ received four out of five stars for driver and front passenger safety. In the IIHS' frontal-offset test, the Lincoln MKZ received a rating of "Acceptable," the institute's second highest rating. It also earned an "Acceptable" rating in IIHS side-impact testing.

Driving

With 42 extra hp compared to last year's Zephyr, the MKZ offers the brisk acceleration expected of a $30,000 car. Additionally, the new 3.5-liter engine has a smooth power delivery. Like the Zephyr before it, the MKZ is capable around turns, but doesn't offer handling dynamics on par with its more athletic competitors in this price range. Steering feedback, in particular, is unimpressive. On the flip side, the MKZ offers a typical Lincoln "big car" ride on the highway, making it an excellent candidate for road trips.

Interior

Inside, there's plenty of chrome, wood trim and bold lines. The materials are solid in quality, and the leather seats look plush but can be a little firm for long trips. Also, the MKZ is a little bigger than other entry luxury sedans, making it a good bet for buyers needing a fully usable backseat. Trunk capacity measures 15.8 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lincoln MKZ.

5(83%)
4(10%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.7
93 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 93 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

puts the Japanese in the dirt.
stuart adams,11/13/2006
This is a beautiful car. It has a great ride, classy styling and will get up and go. The navigation and stereo system are easy to use. It is the most comfortable car, I have driven. I looked at Japanese and German cars, and this was by far the best value. This car is worth a look, and to all you German, Japanese yuppies this is a high performance luxury car at 2/3 the price. I think it has a better ride and is better engineered than most cars in its class. Ford/Lincoln did well on this one. I traded in my 2005 Subaru Legacy and was very impressed by ride, luxury, performance of this vehicle.
07 AWD
Dustin,11/04/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I sold my 392 Challenger and bought a used 07 MKZ AWD with roughly 90k miles. Turning 120k now and only an a/c clutch had to be replaced. I was ran off the road at an intersection by someone that blew a red light, forcing me to jump a curb. Surprisingly, no damage other than an alignment and wheel balancing. The power is very adequate (this coming from someone that had a hopped up (525hp) car. I get 25-28mpg, depending on the highway speed, typically 75mph. Pretty good mpg for an awd. Looks good, drives good, what else can you want?
Happy owner
L.M.,04/08/2010
I purchased my MKZ in April 2007, and currently have 34,000 miles on it. I get about 22 mpg average and at least 27 mpg on the road. I have gotten as high as 30 mpg on flat terrain with no headwind. The car has an elegant interior, and I have had no mechanical problems of any Kind. The on/off switch on the radio broke. That was under warranty, and they replaced the entire radio, claiming you cannot order just the plastic switch cap. The handling is excellent, acceleration is excellent. I drive, on the highway, about 70 to 74 mph (speed limit 70) The car has plenty of acceleration at that speed, allowing a fast and safe pass of slower cars on two lane roads.
I Love This Car!!!
malcep,01/16/2007
I just traded in a 2004 Acura TL and can't begin to tell you how much more I enjoy driving my new MKZ. The MKZ is built much better than the TL. I suffered through rattles and a buzzy stereo speaker with the Acura. The MKZ is solid as a rock. In fact, I would compare it favorably to the 2001 Saab 95 I used to own which was vault like. Don't listen to all of the magazine reviews. This car is outstanding! The ride is comfortable but still has a European feel. There is no torque steer, which is something I disliked about my TL. The car is appointed beautifully. You owe it to yourself to at least test drive the MKZ. It's a lot a car for the money.
See all 93 reviews of the 2007 Lincoln MKZ
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2007 Lincoln MKZ features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Lincoln MKZ

Used 2007 Lincoln MKZ Overview

The Used 2007 Lincoln MKZ is offered in the following submodels: MKZ Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Lincoln MKZ?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Lincoln MKZ trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Lincoln MKZ Base is priced between $6,408 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 96622 and100893 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lincoln MKZ for sale near.

Which used 2007 Lincoln MKZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lincoln MKZ for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 MKZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,408 and mileage as low as 96622 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Lincoln MKZ.

Can't find a used 2007 Lincoln MKZs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKZ for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,477.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,967.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKZ for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,691.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,094.

