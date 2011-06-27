Vehicle overview

In an unusual twist, Lincoln has renamed one of its vehicles after just one year on the market. In order to more closely align its vehicles with a new naming structure, Lincoln has renamed last year's Zephyr sedan the 2007 MKZ. As was the case with the Zephyr, the MKZ midsize sedan is very similar to the Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan. As you'd expect from Lincoln, the MKZ comes with plenty of luxury features. But this year Lincoln has made a renewed effort to emphasize the differences between its car and its lower-priced brethren.

Most noticeable is the MKZ's exclusive new engine. Under the hood is a larger, more powerful 3.5-liter V6. The bigger engine makes 263 horsepower, 42 more than last year's 3.0-liter V6. It also develops more torque (249 pound-feet this year) and is available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. This is the only engine available, and there's no base four-cylinder model as with the Fusion and Milan.

The Lincoln MKZ is a distinctly American take on the entry luxury sedan. The interior is suitably roomy and comfortable, and although the materials aren't class-leading, they're a noticeable step up from the Lincoln's lower-line siblings. And with peppy acceleration from the new V6 and a plush ride, the MKZ is pleasant to drive. Overall, it stacks up well with other premium and luxury-brand choices like the Acura TL, Chrysler 300, Lexus ES 350, Nissan Maxima and Volkswagen Passat, but many of these cars offer sportier handling dynamics and/or more upscale cabin furnishings. Then there's the matter of the MKZ's styling, which although unusual, doesn't seem likely to resonate well with the younger customers Lincoln hopes to attract. Still, for buyers seeking an entry-level luxury sedan with a little more interior space and a fairly reasonable price, the 2007 Lincoln MKZ is worth a look.